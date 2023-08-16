With starting right guard Austin Corbett recovering from a knee injury, the Carolina Panthers have a training camp dilemma along the offensive line.

What to do until Corbett returns.

From what coach Frank Reich saw Saturday during the Panthers’ preseason-opening 27-0 loss to the visiting New York Jets, the situation isn’t developing into a dilemma.

It’s evolving into a big problem.

Frustrated OL Coach James Campen Calls For Post-Game Meeting

After watching the Panthers’ quarterbacks absorb eight hits and five sacks during the team’s first preseason shutout since 2000, offensive line coach James Campen called an impromptu post-game conference with the bewildered unit.

“(Campen’s) disappointed for sure because we did not do the things we needed to do,” Justin McCray said, as reported by Panthers.com. “He’s all about work. So we’re going to get back to work and he’s going to be extremely hard on us because we should be hard on ourselves.

“We know that isn’t our standard at all. He’s going to be working us hard like he always does. We’re just going back to the drawing board.”

The work started anew Monday at practice.

During Saturday’s ineffective opening three series Saturday, rookie quarterback Bryce Young was fronted by three alternating right guards, Cade Mays, McCray and Mike Jordan.

None were effective.

“You need that chemistry; you need to get going,” Reich said. “But at the same time, we need to figure out who those five guys are going to be. It’s a competitive battle inside. So we’ll just continue to work towards that final five. And I think here in the next week, we should come to, hopefully, a conclusion.”

Frank Reich: ‘So we’ll see how that plays out this week’

Before the Panthers face the visiting Detroit Lions in their preseason finale Aug. 25, Reich and Campen hope to have a starting five set for the offensive line.

That indicates Friday’s matchup at the New York Giants will feature several more auditions.

Rookie Chandler Zavala, who started training camp on the physically unable to perform list with a hamstring strain, appears ready to dress against the Giants. Another rookie, Nash Jensen, could also factor in the decision-making process if his pesky back pain subsides.

“We’ve been trying to hold off making a decision until those guys get back, to be quite honest,” Reich said. “Because we feel like those guys are in the mix and had shown a lot of positive things, but their injuries have just kind of lingered on a little bit longer than we anticipated or wanted.

“So we’ll see how that plays out this week.”

Corbett tore his ACL during the 2022 regular-season finale against the New Orleans Saints. Reich said Corbett’s rehabilitation is “ahead of schedule,” but isn’t expected back for at least the next several weeks.

The offensive line was expected to be a team strength with returning tackles Ikem Ekwonu and Taylor Moton, center Bradley Bozeman and guard Brady Christensen.

But after Saturday’s performance, the dilemma turned into a big problem.

