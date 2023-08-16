NFL News and Rumors

NFL Preseason 2023: Carolina Panthers’ OL Dilemma Evolving Into Problem Following Crash Against New York Jets

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
panthers ol looking for answers (1)

With starting right guard Austin Corbett recovering from a knee injury, the Carolina Panthers have a training camp dilemma along the offensive line.

What to do until Corbett returns.

From what coach Frank Reich saw Saturday during the Panthers’ preseason-opening 27-0 loss to the visiting New York Jets, the situation isn’t developing into a dilemma.

It’s evolving into a big problem.

Frustrated OL Coach James Campen Calls For Post-Game Meeting

After watching the Panthers’ quarterbacks absorb eight hits and five sacks during the team’s first preseason shutout since 2000, offensive line coach James Campen called an impromptu post-game conference with the bewildered unit.

“(Campen’s) disappointed for sure because we did not do the things we needed to do,” Justin McCray said, as reported by Panthers.com. “He’s all about work. So we’re going to get back to work and he’s going to be extremely hard on us because we should be hard on ourselves.

“We know that isn’t our standard at all. He’s going to be working us hard like he always does. We’re just going back to the drawing board.”

The work started anew Monday at practice.

During Saturday’s ineffective opening three series Saturday, rookie quarterback Bryce Young was fronted by three alternating right guards, Cade Mays, McCray and Mike Jordan.

None were effective.

“You need that chemistry; you need to get going,” Reich said. “But at the same time, we need to figure out who those five guys are going to be. It’s a competitive battle inside. So we’ll just continue to work towards that final five. And I think here in the next week, we should come to, hopefully, a conclusion.”

Frank Reich: ‘So we’ll see how that plays out this week’

Before the Panthers face the visiting Detroit Lions in their preseason finale Aug. 25, Reich and Campen hope to have a starting five set for the offensive line.

That indicates Friday’s matchup at the New York Giants will feature several more auditions.

Rookie Chandler Zavala, who started training camp on the physically unable to perform list with a hamstring strain, appears ready to dress against the Giants. Another rookie, Nash Jensen, could also factor in the decision-making process if his pesky back pain subsides.

“We’ve been trying to hold off making a decision until those guys get back, to be quite honest,” Reich said. “Because we feel like those guys are in the mix and had shown a lot of positive things, but their injuries have just kind of lingered on a little bit longer than we anticipated or wanted.

“So we’ll see how that plays out this week.”

Corbett tore his ACL during the 2022 regular-season finale against the New Orleans Saints. Reich said Corbett’s rehabilitation is “ahead of schedule,” but isn’t expected back for at least the next several weeks.

The offensive line was expected to be a team strength with returning tackles Ikem Ekwonu and Taylor Moton, center Bradley Bozeman and guard Brady Christensen.

But after Saturday’s performance, the dilemma turned into a big problem.

NFL Betting Guides 2023 

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors NFL Preseason NFL Training Camps Panthers
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase

Ja’Marr Chase Puts Cooper Kupp On NFL WR Mount Rushmore

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  5h
NFL News and Rumors
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes
AFC West Preview 2023: NFL Odds, Contenders, Predictions, Expert Picks
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  6h
NFL News and Rumors
Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater
Detroit Lions QB Teddy Bridgewater Will Wear #50 During Preseason
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  7h
NFL News and Rumors
Nationwide P&C Meeting & Guest Dinner
LaDainian Tomlinson Announces That He Is Leaving NFL Network And Retiring From On-Air Work
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  8h
NFL News and Rumors
Brett Maher
Kicker Brett Maher Is “Competing Against Himself” For Denver Broncos Starting Spot
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  9h
NFL News and Rumors
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson
Colts Name Anthony Richardson Starting QB For Regular Season
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  14h
NFL News and Rumors
Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook
Free Agent Running Back Dalvin Cook Signs With Jets
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Aug 14 2023
More News
Arrow to top