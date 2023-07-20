NFL training camp is set to begin but some players might not be healed up in time to get on the field with their teammates. Let’s go over some of the notable players that could land on the NFL PUP list before the start of the regular season.

In the NFL, training camp is a crucial time for players to get into shape and get acclimated to the system on offense and defense.

While missing time doesn’t necessarily affect performance, it can lead to additional injury risk throughout the year.

However, a few players won’t be joining their teams when they take the field for their initial practice sessions. Let’s go over a few players landing on the NFL’s PUP list heading into 2023.

Breece Hall, RB — New York Jets

After a strong start to his rookie campaign, Hall was forced to the sidelines in his first NFL season after suffering a torn ACL versus the Denver Broncos. Despite getting hurt in just his seventh career NFL game, the former Iowa State star was on his way to winning NFL Offensive Rookie Year. He carried the ball 80 times for 463 yards with four touchdowns and flashed his ability as a receiver out of the backfield with 19 catches for 218 yards and a score.

Isiah Pacheco, RB — Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid expressed some concern earlier this week that running back Isiah Pacheco will not be ready for the start of camp. The Chiefs’ second-year star is currently recovering from a hand injury and shoulder surgery. Pacheco came on strong as a seventh-round pick last season, making a considerable impact as a rookie. He rushed for 830 yards and five touchdowns while averaging 4.9 yards per carry. If fully healthy, Pacheco could see his role grow in the Chiefs’ offense in 2023.

La’el Collins, RT — Cincinnati Bengals

La’el Collins is another candidate that could find himself on the physically unable to perform list to start the season. ESPN reported in April that the Bengals’ right tackle doesn’t know exactly when he’ll be ready to play in 2023. Collins is recovering from off-season surgery to repair forn ligaments in his knee and said that this is the best that his knee has felt in years. In 2022, Collins signed a three-year contract worth $21 million. However, he finished 57th out of 64 qualifying players in pass block win rate, according to NFL Next Gen Stats.

NFL Betting Guides 2023