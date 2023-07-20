NFL News and Rumors

NFL PUP List 2023: 3 Players That Might Be Inactive For Training Camp Start

Author image
Gia Nguyen
Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
NFL PUP List 2023: 3 Players That Might Be Inactive For Training Camp Start

NFL training camp is set to begin but some players might not be healed up in time to get on the field with their teammates. Let’s go over some of the notable players that could land on the NFL PUP list before the start of the regular season.

In the NFL, training camp is a crucial time for players to get into shape and get acclimated to the system on offense and defense.

While missing time doesn’t necessarily affect performance, it can lead to additional injury risk throughout the year.

However, a few players won’t be joining their teams when they take the field for their initial practice sessions. Let’s go over a few players landing on the NFL’s PUP list heading into 2023.

Breece Hall, RB — New York Jets

NFL PUP List 2023- 3 Players That Might Be Inactive For Training Camp Start- Breece Hall

After a strong start to his rookie campaign, Hall was forced to the sidelines in his first NFL season after suffering a torn ACL versus the Denver Broncos. Despite getting hurt in just his seventh career NFL game, the former Iowa State star was on his way to winning NFL Offensive Rookie Year. He carried the ball 80 times for 463 yards with four touchdowns and flashed his ability as a receiver out of the backfield with 19 catches for 218 yards and a score.

Isiah Pacheco, RB — Kansas City Chiefs

NFL PUP List 2023- 3 Players That Might Be Inactive For Training Camp Start- Isiah Pacheco

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid expressed some concern earlier this week that running back Isiah Pacheco will not be ready for the start of camp. The Chiefs’ second-year star is currently recovering from a hand injury and shoulder surgery. Pacheco came on strong as a seventh-round pick last season, making a considerable impact as a rookie. He rushed for 830 yards and five touchdowns while averaging 4.9 yards per carry. If fully healthy, Pacheco could see his role grow in the Chiefs’ offense in 2023.

La’el Collins, RT — Cincinnati Bengals

La’el Collins on NFL PUP List 2023

La’el Collins is another candidate that could find himself on the physically unable to perform list to start the season. ESPN reported in April that the Bengals’ right tackle doesn’t know exactly when he’ll be ready to play in 2023. Collins is recovering from off-season surgery to repair forn ligaments in his knee and said that this is the best that his knee has felt in years. In 2022, Collins signed a three-year contract worth $21 million. However, he finished 57th out of 64 qualifying players in pass block win rate, according to NFL Next Gen Stats.

NFL Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Linkedin

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur , Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Gia Nguyen

Linkedin
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur , Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
WATCH: Go Inside The Jacksonville Jaguars' New $120 Million Training Facility

WATCH: Go Inside The Jacksonville Jaguars’ New $120 Million Training Facility

Author image Gia Nguyen  •  56min
NFL News and Rumors
Aaron Rodgers
NFL Training Camp 2023: Dates And Sites For All 32 Teams
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  2h
NFL News and Rumors
Scott Van Pelt
Report: Scott Van Pelt Will Host ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown For 2023 NFL Season
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  4h
NFL News and Rumors
nick chubb squat
WATCH: Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb Squats Over 600 lbs to Make His Case For Your Fantasy Team
Author image David Evans  •  4h
NFL News and Rumors
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley
Saquon Barkley Contemplates Sitting Out 2023 NFL Season
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  4h
NFL News and Rumors
zack martin
Projecting Zack Martin’s Contract If The Dallas Cowboys Offer New Deal
Author image David Evans  •  6h
NFL News and Rumors
New York Jets Super Bowl Odds Move Shorten by 52%
The New York Jets Report To Training Camp
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  11h
More News
Arrow to top