The NFL is making rule changes ahead of the 2023 season that focus on player safety and the use of instant replay. Find all of the 2023 NFL rule changes and how they might affect play on the field this season.

As commissioner Roger Goodell continues to focus on player safety, the NFL is making some subtle rule changes in 2023. There will be some changes to instant replay rules inside of 2 minutes following failed 4th-down conversions.

Among other changes, infractions for tripping will now result in a personal foul and a 15-yard penalty. NFL officials will also be asked to emphasize the Use of Helmet rule, which will now include any head butting or forcible contact to the head of neck area.

Let’s go over the NFL rules changes for 2023.

Instant Replay Reversal

There will be some changes on the field when a call is reversed via instant replay. In 2023, when an instant replay decision results in a reversal under 2:00, the play clock will be reset to 40 seconds instead of 25 seconds, unless another rule requires otherwise. This could occur in the event of a 10-second runoff, in which case the play clock would be reset to 30 seconds.

The extra 15 seconds will allow the offense to huddle and give teams more time to get play calls in.

Additionally, a reversal inside of 2 minutes with a stopped clock to one with a running clock will require either a 10-second runoff or a charged team timeout, which could add some controversy to the NFL’s two-minute drill.

Failed 4th-Down Conversions

Failed 4th-down conversions are considered a turnover on downs.

However, these types of turnovers were previously not automatically reviewed.

That’s about to change in 2023.

All failed fourth-down conversions will now be an automatic booth review, similar to other turnover situations. As a result, NFL head coaches will not be able to challenge a failed 4th-down conversion.

On the other hand, head coaches will still have to challenge successful 4th-down conversions if they believe a play should be reversed unless the play occurs inside the two-minute warning or during overtime.

Use of Helmet

NFL officials have been enforcing rules against helmet-to-helmet contact and the use of the crown of the helmet to initiate contact. First adopted in 2018, the Use of Helment rule has been used to protect players on both sides of the ball.

The rule prohibits players from initiating contact with the helmet to any part of an opponent’s body.

Beginning in 2023, the rule has been modified to prevent a player from using any part of his helmet or face mask to head butt or make forcible contact to an opponent’s head or neck area.

This could result in more personal foul penalties being called in 2023.

Tripping

Another point of emphasis in 2023, tripping will now be considered a personal foul, resulting 15-yard penalty.

In the NFL, defenders are prohibited from using their leg or foot to obstruct any opponent, including a runner.

Similar to targeting, tripping penalties may also be subject to additional discipline whether it is called or not called on the field by officials.

