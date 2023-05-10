NFL News and Rumors

NFL Schedule Release 2023: Dolphins vs. Jets In First-Ever Black Friday Game

A Miami Dolphins defender lines ip against the New York Jets offensive line.

The NFL has released select matchups for the 2023 regular season schedule, including the first-ever game to take place on Black Friday.

NFL Schedule Release 2023: Black Friday Game

Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins will travel to Metlife Stadium to take on Aaron Rodgers and the Jets on Black Friday (Nov. 24). The Week 12 game will start a 3 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

The Dolphins are looking to make their second-straight playoff appearance. The Dolphins lost to the Buffalo Bills 34-31 in the Wild Card Round of last season’s playoffs.

Notably absent from the game was Tagovailoa, whose season was cut short due to multiple concussions. In 2022, Tagovailoa went 8-5 as a starter who threw for 3,548 yards, 25 touchdowns, and eight interceptions.

The Jets will trot out their most talented quarterback in franchise history when Rodgers lines up under center this season. The Jets will seek to end their 12-year playoff drought, the longest in the sport.

Giants vs. Eagles on Christmas, Bengals vs. Chiefs on New Year’s Eve

The NFL announced two more games on Wednesday that will most likely have playoff implications.

The New York Giants will travel to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles in an NFC East Showdown on Christmas Day (Dec. 25). The Week 16 matchup will air at 4:30 p.m. ET on Fox.

The Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs will square off in an AFC Championship Game rematch on New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31). The Week 17 contest will air at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS.

The NFL also released its international slate for the upcoming season, highlighted by a Dolphins vs. Cheifs Week 9 matchup in Germany.

The NFL will officially reveal the full regular season schedule for all 32 teams at 8 p.m. ET on May 11.

Arrow to top