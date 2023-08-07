The 2023 NFL season is only weeks away. Ahead of the upcoming season, some numbers were revealed about last year’s ticket revenue figures.

In 2022, the San Francisco 49ers generated the highest NFL net ticket revenue but there were a few other notable names on the list.

While the source was not released, there were three league internal box office reporters that confirmed the numbers. The San Francisco 49ers brought in a total of $126 million in net revenue for general and club seating with luxury suites not included.

The Dallas Cowboys sold the second most tickets, finishing just behind the 49ers in net revenue. In 2022, the top five teams in the ticket market included the Las Vegas Raiders, New York Giants, and Philadelphia Eagles.

San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, and Las Vegas Raiders Highest Ticket Revenue in 2022

Ahead of the 2022 season, the San Francisco 49ers raised their ticket prices after two trips to the NFC Championship game in the last three years. They had the highest ticket revenue in 2022. Closely behind them, the Dallas Cowboys had the second-highest net revenue.

On the other hand, the Las Vegas Raiders sold the fifth fewest tickets but finished third in net revenue. The Raiders’ new Allegiant stadium charges really high ticket prices, especially for luxury seating, which factored into it’s overall numbers.

In the same boat, the New England Patriots were tied for the sixth-highest revenue but only sold the 23rd-most tickets.

The New York Giants (4th), Philadelphia Eagles (5th), and Los Angeles Rams (6th) sit among the highest NFL ticket revenue.

Arizona Cardinals Sold Least Amount of Ticket Revenue

Unlike other NFL teams, the Green Bay Packers have made a commitment to fans to keep ticket prices affordable. As a result, the Packers sold the seventh most tickets last year but only ranked 23rd in ticket revenue. In 2022, the Arizona Cardinals were last in the league with only $58 million in revenue.

The Jacksonville Jaguars just barely beat the Cardinals but were ranked 31st in the NFL.

However, both the Jaguars and the Cardinals’ ticket revenue were affected by hosting games outside the U.S.

If the franchises didn’t host games in the U.K. or Mexico City, the Jaguars and Cardinals would have had higher ticket revenues in 2022 than the 30th-ranked Cincinnati Bengals.

