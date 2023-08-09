Before opening two days of joint practices with the new-look New York Jets, the Carolina Panthers took care of a few housecleaning activities.

Like, releasing the NFL team’s first depth chart, welcoming newcomer Justin Houston to training camp at Wofford College in Spartanburg, S.C., and confirming Damiere Byrd did, indeed, sustain a significant injury.

Next up, butting heads with the Aaron Rodgers-led Jets before Saturday’s preseason opener at Bank of America Stadium.

New Skill Players Dominate Panthers’ 1st Depth Chart

Beginning with new quarterback Bryce Young, several newcomers were rewarded with starting positions under first-year coach Frank Reich.

Young will have three new WR1s in DJ Chark Jr., Adam Thielen and rookie Jonathan Mingo and Hayden Hurst at tight end. Free-agent running back Miles Sanders was listed as the top running back, followed by Chuba Hubbard and Raheem Blackshear.

Last season’s starting offensive line – tackles Ikem Ekwonu and Taylor Moton, guard Brady Christensen and center Bradley Bozeman – remained in place. The only change was the installation of guard Cade Mays, who is filling in for injured Austin Corbett.

With the Panthers evolving into a 3-4 base defense, they will have several familiar starters to aid the alteration, highlighted by Brian Burns. The two-time Pro Bowler is moving from defensive end to outside linebacker and will start opposite newly-signed veteran Justin Houston. Shaq Thompson and Frankie Luvu round out the starting linebacking corps.

Derrick Brown, Marquan McCall and Shy Tuttle are slated to start along the defensive line.

The starting defensive backs include cornerbacks Jaycee Horn and Donte Jackson and safeties Vonn Bell and Xavier Woods. Jeremy Chinn will man the nickelback role.

On special teams, Blackshear won the kickoff and punt return competition and punter Eddy Pineiro, kicker Johnny Hekker and long-snapper JJ Jansen earned the first shot at starting roles.

New Pass-Rushing Presence Justin Houston Arrives

Houston, a veteran outside linebacker, attended his first practice Tuesday, two days after signing a one-year contract.

The four-time Pro Bowler may be 34 years old, but he is expected to give the defense quality pass-rushing depth as an eventual starter who will be needed as a three-down defender.

“I have no doubt — knowing him the way I do — that if we wanted to play him 60 plays a game, he’d be up to the task,” Reich said, as reported by USA Today. “But that won’t be likely. It’s a long season.”

Meeting the local media for the first time, Houston explained why he joined the Panthers.

“Coach Frank,” Houston said. “It was simple. Coach Frank called. I knew right then—as soon as he called, I hung up the phone and told my wife we goin’ to Carolina. It was an easy decision.”

To make room for Houston on the 90-man roster, rookie defensive lineman Jalen Redmond was released.

WR Damiere Byrd’s Injury ‘Pretty Significant’

The Panthers’ defense may have added a key rotational piece in Houston, but the offense lost one in Byrd.

After suffering a hamstring injury, Byrd, who started his career with the Panthers (2016-18), could miss up to eight weeks.

“Damiere’s hamstring is pretty significant,” Reich said. “It’s pretty significant. It’s gonna be a while. Could require a procedure. So, we’re continuin’ to get him evaluated—which is a shame because he was lookin’ really good. Obviously, he’s put himself in (a) good position, but this was an unfortunate injury.”

Entering his eighth season, Byrd returned to the Panthers after catching only 13 passes for 268 yards and two touchdowns with the Atlanta Falcons last season. For his career, Byrd has compiled 130 receptions, 1,689 yards and seven TDs.

