NFL Training Camp 2023: Dates And Sites For All 32 Teams

The 2023 NFL season is less than two months away, and teams are starting to report for training camp. Below, we explore training camp details for all 32 teams, including the dates and sites.
NFL Training Camp 2023: Dates And Sites
Most NFL training camps will first open with the rookies, who will report a few days before the veterans.
Teams that will open training camp with rookie and veterans reporting on the same day: Arizona Cardinals, Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, New York Jets, Los Angeles Rams, Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Seattle Seahawks.
The locations will vary. Most teams will host their camp in the states where they are located. Training camp locations range from the team’s facilities to college campuses. The Cowboys famously travel to California for their training camp.
Due to the NFL’s strict rules regarding practice, teams will have light practices the first few days with little to no gear. Full-contact practices start July 28 – August 2.
View the list of NFL training camp dates and sites for all 32 teams below.
|Team
|Site
|Location
|Rookies
|Veterans
|Arizona Cardinals
|State Farm Stadium
|Glendale, Ariz.
|7/25
|7/25
|Atlanta Falcons
|IBM Performance Field
|Flowery Branch, Ga.
|7/18
|7/25
|Baltimore Ravens
|Under Armour Performance Center
|Owings Mills, Md.
|7/18
|7/25
|Buffalo Bills
|St. John Fisher University
|Rochester, N.Y.
|7/18
|7/25
|Carolina Panthers
|Wofford College
|Spartanburg, S.C.
|7/22
|7/25
|Chicago Bears
|PNC Center at Halas Hall
|Lake Forest, Ill.
|7/22
|7/25
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Paycor Stadium
|Cincinnati, OH
|7/22
|7/25
|Cleveland Browns
|CrossCountry Mortgage Campus
|Berea, Ohio
|7/19
|7/21
|Dallas Cowboys
|Marriott Residence Inn
|Oxnard, Calif.
|7/25
|7/25
|Denver Broncos
|Centura Health Training Center
|Englewood, Colo.
|7/19
|7/25
|Detroit Lions
|Detroit Lions Training Facility
|Allen Park, Mich.
|7/19
|7/22
|Green Bay Packers
|Lambeau Field
|Green Bay, Wisc.
|7/21
|7/25
|Houston Texans
|Houston Methodist Training Center
|Houston, Tex.
|7/25
|7/25
|Indianapolis Colts
|Grand Park
|Westfield, Ind.
|7/25
|7/25
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Miller Electric Center
|Jacksonville, Fla.
|7/21
|7/25
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Missouri Western State University
|St. Joseph, Mo.
|7/18
|7/22
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Intermountain Health Performance Center
|Henderson, Nev.
|7/20
|7/25
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Jack Hammett Sports Complex
|Costa Mesa, Calif.
|7/18
|7/25
|Los Angeles Rams
|University of California, Irvine
|Irvine, Calif.
|7/25
|7/25
|Miami Dolphins
|Baptist Health Training Complex
|Miami Gardens, Fla.
|7/18
|7/25
|Minnesota Vikings
|TCO Performance Center
|Eagan, Minn.
|7/23
|7/25
|New England Patriots
|Gillette Stadium
|Foxborough, Mass.
|7/21
|7/25
|New Orleans Saints
|Ochsner Sports Performance Center
|Metairie, La.
|7/18
|7/25
|New York Giants
|Quest Diagnostics Training Facility
|East Rutherford, N.J.
|7/18
|7/25
|New York Jets
|Atlantic Health Jets Training Center
|Florham Park, N.J.
|7/19
|7/19
|Philadelphia Eagles
|NovaCare Complex
|Philadelphia, Penn.
|7/25
|7/25
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Saint Vincent College
|Latrobe, Penn.
|7/26
|7/26
|San Francisco 49ers
|SAP Performance Facility
|Santa Clara, Calif.
|7/18
|7/25
|Seattle Seahawks
|Virginia Mason Athletic Center
|Renton, Wash.
|7/25
|7/25
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|AdventHealth Training Center
|Tampa, Fla.
|7/24
|7/25
|Tennessee Titans
|Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park
|Nashville, Tenn.
|7/22
|7/25
|Washington Commanders
|OrthoVirginia Training Center at Commanders Park
|Ashburn, Va.
|7/21
|7/25
