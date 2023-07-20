NFL Training Camp 2023: Dates And Sites For All 32 Teams

The 2023 NFL season is less than two months away, and teams are starting to report for training camp. Below, we explore training camp details for all 32 teams, including the dates and sites.

NFL Training Camp 2023: Dates And Sites

Most NFL training camps will first open with the rookies, who will report a few days before the veterans.

Teams that will open training camp with rookie and veterans reporting on the same day: Arizona Cardinals, Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, New York Jets, Los Angeles Rams, Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Seattle Seahawks.

The locations will vary. Most teams will host their camp in the states where they are located. Training camp locations range from the team’s facilities to college campuses. The Cowboys famously travel to California for their training camp.

Due to the NFL’s strict rules regarding practice, teams will have light practices the first few days with little to no gear. Full-contact practices start July 28 – August 2.

View the list of NFL training camp dates and sites for all 32 teams below.

Team Site Location Rookies Veterans Arizona Cardinals State Farm Stadium Glendale, Ariz. 7/25 7/25 Atlanta Falcons IBM Performance Field Flowery Branch, Ga. 7/18 7/25 Baltimore Ravens Under Armour Performance Center Owings Mills, Md. 7/18 7/25 Buffalo Bills St. John Fisher University Rochester, N.Y. 7/18 7/25 Carolina Panthers Wofford College Spartanburg, S.C. 7/22 7/25 Chicago Bears PNC Center at Halas Hall Lake Forest, Ill. 7/22 7/25 Cincinnati Bengals Paycor Stadium Cincinnati, OH 7/22 7/25 Cleveland Browns CrossCountry Mortgage Campus Berea, Ohio 7/19 7/21 Dallas Cowboys Marriott Residence Inn Oxnard, Calif. 7/25 7/25 Denver Broncos Centura Health Training Center Englewood, Colo. 7/19 7/25 Detroit Lions Detroit Lions Training Facility Allen Park, Mich. 7/19 7/22 Green Bay Packers Lambeau Field Green Bay, Wisc. 7/21 7/25 Houston Texans Houston Methodist Training Center Houston, Tex. 7/25 7/25 Indianapolis Colts Grand Park Westfield, Ind. 7/25 7/25 Jacksonville Jaguars Miller Electric Center Jacksonville, Fla. 7/21 7/25 Kansas City Chiefs Missouri Western State University St. Joseph, Mo. 7/18 7/22 Las Vegas Raiders Intermountain Health Performance Center Henderson, Nev. 7/20 7/25 Los Angeles Chargers Jack Hammett Sports Complex Costa Mesa, Calif. 7/18 7/25 Los Angeles Rams University of California, Irvine Irvine, Calif. 7/25 7/25 Miami Dolphins Baptist Health Training Complex Miami Gardens, Fla. 7/18 7/25 Minnesota Vikings TCO Performance Center Eagan, Minn. 7/23 7/25 New England Patriots Gillette Stadium Foxborough, Mass. 7/21 7/25 New Orleans Saints Ochsner Sports Performance Center Metairie, La. 7/18 7/25 New York Giants Quest Diagnostics Training Facility East Rutherford, N.J. 7/18 7/25 New York Jets Atlantic Health Jets Training Center Florham Park, N.J. 7/19 7/19 Philadelphia Eagles NovaCare Complex Philadelphia, Penn. 7/25 7/25 Pittsburgh Steelers Saint Vincent College Latrobe, Penn. 7/26 7/26 San Francisco 49ers SAP Performance Facility Santa Clara, Calif. 7/18 7/25 Seattle Seahawks Virginia Mason Athletic Center Renton, Wash. 7/25 7/25 Tampa Bay Buccaneers AdventHealth Training Center Tampa, Fla. 7/24 7/25 Tennessee Titans Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park Nashville, Tenn. 7/22 7/25 Washington Commanders OrthoVirginia Training Center at Commanders Park Ashburn, Va. 7/21 7/25

