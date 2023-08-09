NFL training camps are fully underway as teams prepare for the 2023 season. In the coming weeks, the majority of teams will combine forces for joint practices. Below, we explore the schedule for joint practices during NFL Training Camps.

Two Joint Practices Have Already Started

Daniel Jones on the value of joint practices Watch: https://t.co/jXfav9YpkB pic.twitter.com/kKQWSg88Cu — GiantsTV (@GiantsTV) August 8, 2023

As of August 8, two joint practices have already begun.

The Atlanta Falcons are practicing with the Miami Dolphins in Florida, while the New York Giants are in Michigan to practice with the Detroit Lions.

The teams will practice for two days before a scrimmage on August 11.

NFL Training Camps 2023: Joint Practices Schedule

Tua with a beautiful deep ball in the team’s joint practices with the #Falcons That’s a BEAUTIFUL ball (🎥: @NandoTalk_)pic.twitter.com/WnleNKySUx — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) August 8, 2023

Over the past few years, teams have stressed joint practices over preseason games, electing to play starters in the former and not the latter.

13 teams will participate in multiple practices. The teams: Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Las Vegas Raiders, the Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints, New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles, and Tennessee Titans.

Here’s the list of joint practices for 2023.

DATE TRAVELING TEAM HOST TEAM LOCATION 8/8 Atlanta Miami Miami Gardens, FL 8/8 N.Y. Giants Detroit Allen Park, MI 8/9 N.Y. Jets Carolina Spartanburg, SC 8/9 Green Bay Cincinnati Cincinnati, OH 8/10 San Francisco Las Vegas Henderson, NV 8/14 Cleveland Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA 8/15 Washington Baltimore Owings Mills, MD 8/16 Chicago Indianapolis Westfield, IN 8/16 Jacksonville Detroit Allen Park, MI 8/16 Miami Houston Houston, TX 8/16 New England Green Bay Green Bay, WI 8/16 Las Vegas L.A. Rams Irvine, CA 8/16 Tampa Bay N.Y. Jets Florham Park, NJ 8/16 Tennessee Minnesota Eagan, MN 8/17 New Orleans L.A. Chargers Costa Mesa, CA 8/22 Indianapolis Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA 8/22 New England Tennessee Nashville, TN 8/23 Arizona Minnesota Eagan, MN 8/23 L.A. Rams Denver Englewood, CO 8/24 Houston New Orleans Metairie, LA

