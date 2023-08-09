NFL training camps are fully underway as teams prepare for the 2023 season. In the coming weeks, the majority of teams will combine forces for joint practices. Below, we explore the schedule for joint practices during NFL Training Camps.
Two Joint Practices Have Already Started
Daniel Jones on the value of joint practices
Watch: https://t.co/jXfav9YpkB pic.twitter.com/kKQWSg88Cu
— GiantsTV (@GiantsTV) August 8, 2023
As of August 8, two joint practices have already begun.
The Atlanta Falcons are practicing with the Miami Dolphins in Florida, while the New York Giants are in Michigan to practice with the Detroit Lions.
The teams will practice for two days before a scrimmage on August 11.
NFL Training Camps 2023: Joint Practices Schedule
Tua with a beautiful deep ball in the team’s joint practices with the #Falcons
That’s a BEAUTIFUL ball
(🎥: @NandoTalk_)pic.twitter.com/WnleNKySUx
— JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) August 8, 2023
Over the past few years, teams have stressed joint practices over preseason games, electing to play starters in the former and not the latter.
13 teams will participate in multiple practices. The teams: Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Las Vegas Raiders, the Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints, New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles, and Tennessee Titans.
Here’s the list of joint practices for 2023.
|DATE
|TRAVELING TEAM
|HOST TEAM
|LOCATION
|8/8
|Atlanta
|Miami
|Miami Gardens, FL
|8/8
|N.Y. Giants
|Detroit
|Allen Park, MI
|8/9
|N.Y. Jets
|Carolina
|Spartanburg, SC
|8/9
|Green Bay
|Cincinnati
|Cincinnati, OH
|8/10
|San Francisco
|Las Vegas
|Henderson, NV
|8/14
|Cleveland
|Philadelphia
|Philadelphia, PA
|8/15
|Washington
|Baltimore
|Owings Mills, MD
|8/16
|Chicago
|Indianapolis
|Westfield, IN
|8/16
|Jacksonville
|Detroit
|Allen Park, MI
|8/16
|Miami
|Houston
|Houston, TX
|8/16
|New England
|Green Bay
|Green Bay, WI
|8/16
|Las Vegas
|L.A. Rams
|Irvine, CA
|8/16
|Tampa Bay
|N.Y. Jets
|Florham Park, NJ
|8/16
|Tennessee
|Minnesota
|Eagan, MN
|8/17
|New Orleans
|L.A. Chargers
|Costa Mesa, CA
|8/22
|Indianapolis
|Philadelphia
|Philadelphia, PA
|8/22
|New England
|Tennessee
|Nashville, TN
|8/23
|Arizona
|Minnesota
|Eagan, MN
|8/23
|L.A. Rams
|Denver
|Englewood, CO
|8/24
|Houston
|New Orleans
|Metairie, LA
NFL Betting Guides 2023
- NFL Betting Guide – Discover Best NFL Betting Sites in USA Ranked & Reviewed.
- NFL Betting Apps Guide – Compare the Best Apps for NFL Betting Ranked & Reviewed.
- NFL Live Betting Guide – Compare Best NFL In Play Betting Sites.
- The Latest NFL Odds – Compare the Best Football Odds & Lines.
- NFL Spread Odds Explained – Expert Guide on How to Win Football Spread Bets.
- NFL Totals Odds Explained – Expert Guide on How to Win Football Totals Bets.
- NFL Futures Odds Explained – Expert Guide on How to Win Football Futures Bets.
- NFL Moneyline Odds Explained – Expert Guide on How to win Football Moneyline Bets.
- Free NFL Picks – Check Expert Football Picks & Predictions.
- Free NFL Picks Against The Spread – Check Expert NFL Picks Against the Spread.