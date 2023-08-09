NFL News and Rumors

NFL Training Camps 2023: Joint Practices Schedule

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff

NFL training camps are fully underway as teams prepare for the 2023 season. In the coming weeks, the majority of teams will combine forces for joint practices. Below, we explore the schedule for joint practices during NFL Training Camps.

Two Joint Practices Have Already Started

As of August 8, two joint practices have already begun.

The Atlanta Falcons are practicing with the Miami Dolphins in Florida, while the New York Giants are in Michigan to practice with the Detroit Lions.

The teams will practice for two days before a scrimmage on August 11.

NFL Training Camps 2023: Joint Practices Schedule

Over the past few years, teams have stressed joint practices over preseason games, electing to play starters in the former and not the latter.

13 teams will participate in multiple practices. The teams: Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Las Vegas Raiders, the Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints, New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles, and Tennessee Titans.

Here’s the list of joint practices for 2023.

DATE TRAVELING TEAM HOST TEAM LOCATION
8/8 Atlanta Miami Miami Gardens, FL
8/8 N.Y. Giants Detroit Allen Park, MI
8/9 N.Y. Jets Carolina Spartanburg, SC
8/9 Green Bay Cincinnati Cincinnati, OH
8/10 San Francisco Las Vegas Henderson, NV
8/14 Cleveland Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
8/15 Washington Baltimore Owings Mills, MD
8/16 Chicago Indianapolis Westfield, IN
8/16 Jacksonville Detroit Allen Park, MI
8/16 Miami Houston Houston, TX
8/16 New England Green Bay Green Bay, WI
8/16 Las Vegas L.A. Rams Irvine, CA
8/16 Tampa Bay N.Y. Jets Florham Park, NJ
8/16 Tennessee Minnesota Eagan, MN
8/17 New Orleans L.A. Chargers Costa Mesa, CA
8/22 Indianapolis Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
8/22 New England Tennessee Nashville, TN
8/23 Arizona Minnesota Eagan, MN
8/23 L.A. Rams Denver Englewood, CO
8/24 Houston New Orleans Metairie, LA

NFL Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors NFL Training Camps
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Russell Wilson Ciara

Russell Wilson And Wife Ciara Expecting Third Child Together

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  47min
NFL News and Rumors
Colin Cowherd The Herd
Colin Cowherd Lists Late Dwayne Haskins On List Of QBs Who Can’t Win Super Bowl
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  5h
NFL News and Rumors
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh
How To Watch Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the New York Jets
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  7h
NFL News and Rumors
Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt
New Orleans Saints Expected To Sign Kareem Hunt, Anthony Barr
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  7h
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Carolina Panthers Training Camp
NFL Training Camp 2023: Carolina Panthers, OLB Brian Burns Remain Divided On Contract Extension Talks
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  9h
NFL News and Rumors
Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater
Free Agent QB Teddy Bridgewater Signs With Detroit Lions
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Aug 7 2023
NFL News and Rumors
NFL Ticket Revenue By Team: 49ers, Cowboys Have Highest Ticket Revenue In 2022
NFL Ticket Revenue By Team: 49ers, Cowboys Have Highest Ticket Revenue In 2022
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Aug 7 2023
More News
Arrow to top