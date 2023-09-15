NFL News and Rumors

NFL Week 2 Injury Report: Roster Updates For Week 2 NFL Games

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
5 min read
Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler

After an exciting Week 1, the NFL will look to keep the momentum going in Week 2. The Philadelphia Eagles kicked off Thursday night with a victory over the Minnesota Vikings, 34-28. The rest of the games will be played on Sunday and Monday. Below, we list the NFL Week 2 injury report with roster updates for each game.

Notable Week 2 Injuries

Buffalo Bills defensive end Leonard Floyd (56) sacks New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers
Buffalo Bills defensive end Leonard Floyd (56) sacks New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) early in the first quarter during the home opener at MetLife Stadium on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, in East Rutherford. Rodgers was carted off the field after being hit.

One of the bigger developments is the status of Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler, who is doubtful with an ankle injury. Joshua Kelley is slated to see the bulk of the carries if Ekeler cannot play.

The New York Jets will be missing their star quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The four-time MVP tore his Achilles against the Buffalo Bills, ending his 2023 season.

Players ruled out for Week 2 include CB Marlon Humphrey (knee), OT Ronnie Stanley (knee), TE Greg Dulcich (hamstring), and WR Jakobi Meyers (concussion).

NFL Week 2 Injury Report

Los Angeles Chargers (0-1) at Tennessee Titans (0-1) – Sept. 17, 1 p.m. ET

Chargers

  • Doubtful: RB Austin Ekeler (ankle), LB Daiyan Henley (hamstring), LB Eric Kendricks (hamstring), LB Chris Rumph II (hamstring)
  • Questionable: LB Joey Bosa (hamstring)

Titans

  • Out: CB Kristian Fulton (hamstring), S Amani Hooker (concussion)
  • Questionable: WR DeAndre Hopkins (ankle), OL Peter Skoronski (illness)

Green Bay Packers (1-0) at Atlanta Falcons (1-0) – Sept. 17, 1 p.m. ET

Packers

  • Questionable: RB Aaron Jones (hamstring), WR Christian Watson (hamstring), LT David Bakhtiari (knee), LB Quay Walker (concussion)

Falcons

  • Out: LB Troy Andersen (concussion protocol)
  • Questionable: CB Jeff Okudah (foot)

Indianapolis Colts (0-1) at Houston Texans (0-1) – Sept. 17, 1 p.m. ET

Colts

  • Questionable: G Quenton Nelson (toe), TE Drew Ogletree (concussion)

Texans

  • Out: S Jalen Pitre (chest), S Jimmie Ward (hip)
  • Questionable: QB C.J. Stroud (right shoulder), OT Laremy Tunsil (knee), LB Neville Hewitt (illness)

Seattle Seahawks (0-1) at Detroit Lions (1-0) – Sept. 17, 1 p.m. ET

Seahawks

  • Out: OT Charles Cross (toe), DE Mike Morris (shoulder), S Jamal Adams (knee)
  • Questionable: LB Devin Bush (shoulder), LB Boye Mafe (knee)

Lions

  • Out: DL Josh Paschal (knee), CB Khalil Dorsey (illness), Emmanuel Moseley (knee/hamstring)
  • Doubtful: OT Taylor Decker (ankle)

Chicago Bears (0-1) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-0) – Sept. 17, 1 p.m. ET

Bears

  • Doubtful: DB Josh Blackwell (hamstring)

Buccaneers

  • Out: DL Calijah Kancey (calf), LB SirVocea Dennis (hamstring), CB Carlton Davis (toe)
  • Questionable: S Christian Izien (concussion)

Las Vegas Raiders (1-0) at Buffalo Bills (1-0) – Sept. 17, 1 p.m. ET

Raiders

  • Out: WR Jakobi Meyers (concussion), DE Chandler Jones (not injury-related/personal matter)

Bills

  • N/A

Kansas City Chiefs (0-1) at Jacksonville Jaguars (1-0) – Sept. 17, 1 p.m. ET

Chiefs

  • Questionable: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness), TE Travis Kelce (knee)

Jaguars

  • Out: S Antonio Johnson (hamstring), CB Gregory Junior (hamstring)
  • Questionable: OG Brandon Scherff (ankle), C Luke Fortner (ankle), DL Tyler Lacy (hip)

Baltimore Ravens (1-0) at Cincinnati Bengals (0-1) – Sept. 17, 1 p.m. ET

Ravens

  • Out: OT Ronnie Stanley (knee), C Tyler Linderbaum (ankle), CB Marlon Humphrey (knee), S Marcus Williams (pectoral)
  • Questionable: TE Mark Andrews (quad)

Bengals

  • Questionable: RB Chris Evans (hamstring), DE Joseph Ossai (ankle), LB Markus Bailey (knee)

New York Giants (0-1) at Arizona Cardinals (0-1) – Sept. 17, 4:05 p.m. ET

Giants

  • Doubtful: WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee), LB Azeez Ojulari (hamstring)
  • Questionable: LT Andrew Thomas (hamstring)

Cardinals

  • Out: DL L.J. Collier (biceps), LB Josh Woods (ankle)
  • Questionable: OL Kelvin Beachum (hand), DL Leki Fotu (shoulder), S Budda Baker (hamstring)

San Francisco 49ers (1-0) at Los Angeles Rams (1-0) – Sept. 17, 4:05 p.m. ET

49ers

  • Out: CB Samuel Womack (knee)

Rams

  • Questionable: WR Puka Nacua (oblique), C Coleman Shelton (toe), LB Ernest Jones (illness), S Russ Yeast (knee)

Washington Commanders (1-0) at Denver Broncos (0-1) – Sept. 17, 4:25 p.m. ET

Commanders

  • Out: CB Jartavis Martin (concussion)

Broncos

  • Out: TE Greg Dulcich (hamstring), LB Frank Clark (hip)

New York Jets (0-1) at Dallas Cowboys (1-0) – Sept. 17, 4:25 p.m. ET

Jets

  • Questionable: RB Breece Hall (knee), OL Mekhi Becton (knee), OL Duane Brown (shoulder), K Greg Zuerlein (right groin)

Cowboys

  • Doubtful: OT Tyler Smith (hamstring), S Donovan Wilson (calf)
  • Questionable: WR Brandin Cooks (knee), G Zack Martin (groin)

Miami Dolphins (1-0) at New England Patriots (0-1) – Sept. 17, 8:20 p.m. ET

Dolphins

  • Questionable: TE Julian Hill (ankle), OT Terron Armstead (back/ankle/knee), LB Jaelan Phillips (back), DB Elijah Campbell (knee)

Patriots

  • Questionable: WR DeVante Parker (knee), OL Mike Onwenu (ankle), OL Sidy Sow (concussion), OT Trent Brown (concussion), G Cole Strange (knee), CB Jonathan Jones (ankle)

New Orleans Saints (1-0) at Carolina Panthers (0-1) – Sept. 18, 7:15 p.m. ET

  • Not released until Saturday at 4 p.m.

Cleveland Browns (1-0) at Pittsburgh Steelers (0-1) – Sept. 18, 8:15 p.m. ET

  • Not released until Saturday at 4 p.m.

NFL Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers Plans To Come Back Following Achilles Rehab

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  2h
NFL News and Rumors
Chiefs players stand on the stage and celebrate.
The Kansas City Chiefs Could Become Fifth Super Bowl Champion To Start 0-2 The Following Season
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  3h
NFL News and Rumors
Chad-Johnson-and-Shannon-Sharpe-
Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson Tries To Convince Shannon Sharpe To Fly On Spirit Airlines On Their New Podcast
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  4h
NFL News and Rumors
jalen hurts scores td on thursday night (1)
Twitter Reacts To Rush-Happy Philadelphia Eagles Grounding Down Minnesota Vikings On Thursday Night Football
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  20h
NFL News and Rumors
Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell
Minnesota Vikings Head Coach Kevin O’Connell Contract, Salary, Net Worth, Coaching Record, And Wife
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  21h
NFL News and Rumors
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson
NFL’s Touchback Rule Rears Its Ugly Head Against The Minnesota Vikings On TNF
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  22h
NFL News and Rumors
Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers Shares Post Surgery Photo
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  22h
More News
Arrow to top