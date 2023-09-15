After an exciting Week 1, the NFL will look to keep the momentum going in Week 2. The Philadelphia Eagles kicked off Thursday night with a victory over the Minnesota Vikings, 34-28. The rest of the games will be played on Sunday and Monday. Below, we list the NFL Week 2 injury report with roster updates for each game.
Notable Week 2 Injuries
One of the bigger developments is the status of Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler, who is doubtful with an ankle injury. Joshua Kelley is slated to see the bulk of the carries if Ekeler cannot play.
The New York Jets will be missing their star quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The four-time MVP tore his Achilles against the Buffalo Bills, ending his 2023 season.
Players ruled out for Week 2 include CB Marlon Humphrey (knee), OT Ronnie Stanley (knee), TE Greg Dulcich (hamstring), and WR Jakobi Meyers (concussion).
NFL Week 2 Injury Report
Players out Sunday include Marlon Humphrey, Tyler Linderbaum, Ronnie Stanley, Marcus Williams, Carlton Davis, Calijah Kancey, Jamal Adams, Charles Cross, Abe Lucas, Jalen Pitre, Jimmie Ward, Chandler Jones, Jakobi Meyers, Kristian Fulton, Amani Hooker, Frank Clark, Greg Dulcich.
Los Angeles Chargers (0-1) at Tennessee Titans (0-1) – Sept. 17, 1 p.m. ET
Chargers
- Doubtful: RB Austin Ekeler (ankle), LB Daiyan Henley (hamstring), LB Eric Kendricks (hamstring), LB Chris Rumph II (hamstring)
- Questionable: LB Joey Bosa (hamstring)
Titans
- Out: CB Kristian Fulton (hamstring), S Amani Hooker (concussion)
- Questionable: WR DeAndre Hopkins (ankle), OL Peter Skoronski (illness)
Green Bay Packers (1-0) at Atlanta Falcons (1-0) – Sept. 17, 1 p.m. ET
Packers
- Questionable: RB Aaron Jones (hamstring), WR Christian Watson (hamstring), LT David Bakhtiari (knee), LB Quay Walker (concussion)
Falcons
- Out: LB Troy Andersen (concussion protocol)
- Questionable: CB Jeff Okudah (foot)
Indianapolis Colts (0-1) at Houston Texans (0-1) – Sept. 17, 1 p.m. ET
Colts
- Questionable: G Quenton Nelson (toe), TE Drew Ogletree (concussion)
Texans
- Out: S Jalen Pitre (chest), S Jimmie Ward (hip)
- Questionable: QB C.J. Stroud (right shoulder), OT Laremy Tunsil (knee), LB Neville Hewitt (illness)
Seattle Seahawks (0-1) at Detroit Lions (1-0) – Sept. 17, 1 p.m. ET
Seahawks
- Out: OT Charles Cross (toe), DE Mike Morris (shoulder), S Jamal Adams (knee)
- Questionable: LB Devin Bush (shoulder), LB Boye Mafe (knee)
Lions
- Out: DL Josh Paschal (knee), CB Khalil Dorsey (illness), Emmanuel Moseley (knee/hamstring)
- Doubtful: OT Taylor Decker (ankle)
Chicago Bears (0-1) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-0) – Sept. 17, 1 p.m. ET
Bears
- Doubtful: DB Josh Blackwell (hamstring)
Buccaneers
- Out: DL Calijah Kancey (calf), LB SirVocea Dennis (hamstring), CB Carlton Davis (toe)
- Questionable: S Christian Izien (concussion)
Las Vegas Raiders (1-0) at Buffalo Bills (1-0) – Sept. 17, 1 p.m. ET
Raiders
- Out: WR Jakobi Meyers (concussion), DE Chandler Jones (not injury-related/personal matter)
Bills
- N/A
Kansas City Chiefs (0-1) at Jacksonville Jaguars (1-0) – Sept. 17, 1 p.m. ET
Chiefs
- Questionable: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness), TE Travis Kelce (knee)
Jaguars
- Out: S Antonio Johnson (hamstring), CB Gregory Junior (hamstring)
- Questionable: OG Brandon Scherff (ankle), C Luke Fortner (ankle), DL Tyler Lacy (hip)
Baltimore Ravens (1-0) at Cincinnati Bengals (0-1) – Sept. 17, 1 p.m. ET
Ravens
- Out: OT Ronnie Stanley (knee), C Tyler Linderbaum (ankle), CB Marlon Humphrey (knee), S Marcus Williams (pectoral)
- Questionable: TE Mark Andrews (quad)
Bengals
- Questionable: RB Chris Evans (hamstring), DE Joseph Ossai (ankle), LB Markus Bailey (knee)
New York Giants (0-1) at Arizona Cardinals (0-1) – Sept. 17, 4:05 p.m. ET
Giants
- Doubtful: WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee), LB Azeez Ojulari (hamstring)
- Questionable: LT Andrew Thomas (hamstring)
Cardinals
- Out: DL L.J. Collier (biceps), LB Josh Woods (ankle)
- Questionable: OL Kelvin Beachum (hand), DL Leki Fotu (shoulder), S Budda Baker (hamstring)
San Francisco 49ers (1-0) at Los Angeles Rams (1-0) – Sept. 17, 4:05 p.m. ET
49ers
- Out: CB Samuel Womack (knee)
Rams
- Questionable: WR Puka Nacua (oblique), C Coleman Shelton (toe), LB Ernest Jones (illness), S Russ Yeast (knee)
Washington Commanders (1-0) at Denver Broncos (0-1) – Sept. 17, 4:25 p.m. ET
Commanders
- Out: CB Jartavis Martin (concussion)
Broncos
- Out: TE Greg Dulcich (hamstring), LB Frank Clark (hip)
New York Jets (0-1) at Dallas Cowboys (1-0) – Sept. 17, 4:25 p.m. ET
Jets
- Questionable: RB Breece Hall (knee), OL Mekhi Becton (knee), OL Duane Brown (shoulder), K Greg Zuerlein (right groin)
Cowboys
- Doubtful: OT Tyler Smith (hamstring), S Donovan Wilson (calf)
- Questionable: WR Brandin Cooks (knee), G Zack Martin (groin)
Miami Dolphins (1-0) at New England Patriots (0-1) – Sept. 17, 8:20 p.m. ET
Dolphins
- Questionable: TE Julian Hill (ankle), OT Terron Armstead (back/ankle/knee), LB Jaelan Phillips (back), DB Elijah Campbell (knee)
Patriots
- Questionable: WR DeVante Parker (knee), OL Mike Onwenu (ankle), OL Sidy Sow (concussion), OT Trent Brown (concussion), G Cole Strange (knee), CB Jonathan Jones (ankle)
New Orleans Saints (1-0) at Carolina Panthers (0-1) – Sept. 18, 7:15 p.m. ET
- Not released until Saturday at 4 p.m.
Cleveland Browns (1-0) at Pittsburgh Steelers (0-1) – Sept. 18, 8:15 p.m. ET
- Not released until Saturday at 4 p.m.
