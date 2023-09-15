After an exciting Week 1, the NFL will look to keep the momentum going in Week 2. The Philadelphia Eagles kicked off Thursday night with a victory over the Minnesota Vikings, 34-28. The rest of the games will be played on Sunday and Monday. Below, we list the NFL Week 2 injury report with roster updates for each game.

Notable Week 2 Injuries

One of the bigger developments is the status of Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler, who is doubtful with an ankle injury. Joshua Kelley is slated to see the bulk of the carries if Ekeler cannot play.

The New York Jets will be missing their star quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The four-time MVP tore his Achilles against the Buffalo Bills, ending his 2023 season.

Players ruled out for Week 2 include CB Marlon Humphrey (knee), OT Ronnie Stanley (knee), TE Greg Dulcich (hamstring), and WR Jakobi Meyers (concussion).

NFL Week 2 Injury Report

Players out Sunday include Marlon Humphrey, Tyler Linderbaum, Ronnie Stanley, Marcus Williams, Carlton Davis, Calijah Kancey, Jamal Adams, Charles Cross, Abe Lucas, Jalen Pitre, Jimmie Ward, Chandler Jones, Jakobi Meyers, Kristian Fulton, Amani Hooker, Frank Clark, Greg Dulcich. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 15, 2023

Los Angeles Chargers (0-1) at Tennessee Titans (0-1) – Sept. 17, 1 p.m. ET

Chargers

Doubtful: RB Austin Ekeler (ankle), LB Daiyan Henley (hamstring), LB Eric Kendricks (hamstring), LB Chris Rumph II (hamstring)

RB Austin Ekeler (ankle), LB Daiyan Henley (hamstring), LB Eric Kendricks (hamstring), LB Chris Rumph II (hamstring) Questionable: LB Joey Bosa (hamstring)

Titans

Out: CB Kristian Fulton (hamstring), S Amani Hooker (concussion)

CB Kristian Fulton (hamstring), S Amani Hooker (concussion) Questionable: WR DeAndre Hopkins (ankle), OL Peter Skoronski (illness)

Green Bay Packers (1-0) at Atlanta Falcons (1-0) – Sept. 17, 1 p.m. ET

Packers

Questionable: RB Aaron Jones (hamstring), WR Christian Watson (hamstring), LT David Bakhtiari (knee), LB Quay Walker (concussion)

Falcons

Out: LB Troy Andersen (concussion protocol)

LB Troy Andersen (concussion protocol) Questionable: CB Jeff Okudah (foot)

Indianapolis Colts (0-1) at Houston Texans (0-1) – Sept. 17, 1 p.m. ET

Colts

Questionable: G Quenton Nelson (toe), TE Drew Ogletree (concussion)

Texans

Out: S Jalen Pitre (chest), S Jimmie Ward (hip)

S Jalen Pitre (chest), S Jimmie Ward (hip) Questionable: QB C.J. Stroud (right shoulder), OT Laremy Tunsil (knee), LB Neville Hewitt (illness)

Seattle Seahawks (0-1) at Detroit Lions (1-0) – Sept. 17, 1 p.m. ET

Seahawks

Out: OT Charles Cross (toe), DE Mike Morris (shoulder), S Jamal Adams (knee)

OT Charles Cross (toe), DE Mike Morris (shoulder), S Jamal Adams (knee) Questionable: LB Devin Bush (shoulder), LB Boye Mafe (knee)

Lions

Out: DL Josh Paschal (knee), CB Khalil Dorsey (illness), Emmanuel Moseley (knee/hamstring)

DL Josh Paschal (knee), CB Khalil Dorsey (illness), Emmanuel Moseley (knee/hamstring) Doubtful: OT Taylor Decker (ankle)

Chicago Bears (0-1) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-0) – Sept. 17, 1 p.m. ET

Bears

Doubtful: DB Josh Blackwell (hamstring)

Buccaneers

Out: DL Calijah Kancey (calf), LB SirVocea Dennis (hamstring), CB Carlton Davis (toe)

DL Calijah Kancey (calf), LB SirVocea Dennis (hamstring), CB Carlton Davis (toe) Questionable: S Christian Izien (concussion)

Las Vegas Raiders (1-0) at Buffalo Bills (1-0) – Sept. 17, 1 p.m. ET

Raiders

Out: WR Jakobi Meyers (concussion), DE Chandler Jones (not injury-related/personal matter)

Bills

N/A

Kansas City Chiefs (0-1) at Jacksonville Jaguars (1-0) – Sept. 17, 1 p.m. ET

Chiefs

Questionable: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness), TE Travis Kelce (knee)

Jaguars

Out: S Antonio Johnson (hamstring), CB Gregory Junior (hamstring)

S Antonio Johnson (hamstring), CB Gregory Junior (hamstring) Questionable: OG Brandon Scherff (ankle), C Luke Fortner (ankle), DL Tyler Lacy (hip)

Baltimore Ravens (1-0) at Cincinnati Bengals (0-1) – Sept. 17, 1 p.m. ET

Ravens

Out: OT Ronnie Stanley (knee), C Tyler Linderbaum (ankle), CB Marlon Humphrey (knee), S Marcus Williams (pectoral)

OT Ronnie Stanley (knee), C Tyler Linderbaum (ankle), CB Marlon Humphrey (knee), S Marcus Williams (pectoral) Questionable: TE Mark Andrews (quad)

Bengals

Questionable: RB Chris Evans (hamstring), DE Joseph Ossai (ankle), LB Markus Bailey (knee)

New York Giants (0-1) at Arizona Cardinals (0-1) – Sept. 17, 4:05 p.m. ET

Giants

Doubtful: WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee), LB Azeez Ojulari (hamstring)

WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee), LB Azeez Ojulari (hamstring) Questionable: LT Andrew Thomas (hamstring)

Cardinals

Out: DL L.J. Collier (biceps), LB Josh Woods (ankle)

DL L.J. Collier (biceps), LB Josh Woods (ankle) Questionable: OL Kelvin Beachum (hand), DL Leki Fotu (shoulder), S Budda Baker (hamstring)

San Francisco 49ers (1-0) at Los Angeles Rams (1-0) – Sept. 17, 4:05 p.m. ET

49ers

Out: CB Samuel Womack (knee)

Rams

Questionable: WR Puka Nacua (oblique), C Coleman Shelton (toe), LB Ernest Jones (illness), S Russ Yeast (knee)

Washington Commanders (1-0) at Denver Broncos (0-1) – Sept. 17, 4:25 p.m. ET

Commanders

Out: CB Jartavis Martin (concussion)

Broncos

Out: TE Greg Dulcich (hamstring), LB Frank Clark (hip)

New York Jets (0-1) at Dallas Cowboys (1-0) – Sept. 17, 4:25 p.m. ET

Jets

Questionable: RB Breece Hall (knee), OL Mekhi Becton (knee), OL Duane Brown (shoulder), K Greg Zuerlein (right groin)

Cowboys

Doubtful: OT Tyler Smith (hamstring), S Donovan Wilson (calf)

OT Tyler Smith (hamstring), S Donovan Wilson (calf) Questionable: WR Brandin Cooks (knee), G Zack Martin (groin)

Miami Dolphins (1-0) at New England Patriots (0-1) – Sept. 17, 8:20 p.m. ET

Dolphins

Questionable: TE Julian Hill (ankle), OT Terron Armstead (back/ankle/knee), LB Jaelan Phillips (back), DB Elijah Campbell (knee)

Patriots

Questionable: WR DeVante Parker (knee), OL Mike Onwenu (ankle), OL Sidy Sow (concussion), OT Trent Brown (concussion), G Cole Strange (knee), CB Jonathan Jones (ankle)

New Orleans Saints (1-0) at Carolina Panthers (0-1) – Sept. 18, 7:15 p.m. ET

Not released until Saturday at 4 p.m.

Cleveland Browns (1-0) at Pittsburgh Steelers (0-1) – Sept. 18, 8:15 p.m. ET

Not released until Saturday at 4 p.m.

