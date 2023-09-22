Week 3 is upon us in the 2023 NFL season. Which players are on the injury report ahead of Sunday’s slate? Below, we examine the NFL Week 3 injury report and list the roster updates for each game.

Notable Week 3 Injuries

Players out Sunday include Anthony Richardson, Ryan Kelly, Odell Beckham Jr., Justice Hill, Ronnie Stanley, Tyler Linderbaum, Marlon Humphrey, Austin Ekeler, Eric Kendricks, Marcus Davenport, Jamaal Williams, Elgton Jenkins, Peter Skoronski, Greg Newsome, Taylor Decker, Kerby… — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 22, 2023

The injury bug has hit the NFL hard in Week 3, as many notable players have already been ruled out.

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler will not play for the second straight week because of an ankle injury.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson, who has shown promise in the first two games, will miss Sunday’s game because of a concussion.

Other players have been ruled out for Sunday include Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., New Orleans Saints running back Jamaal Williams, and Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young.

NFL Week 3 Injury Report

Los Angeles Chargers (0-2) at Minnesota Vikings (0-2) – Sept. 24, 1 p.m. ET

Chargers

Out: RB Austin Ekeler (ankle), LB Eric Kendricks (hamstring)

RB Austin Ekeler (ankle), LB Eric Kendricks (hamstring) Questionable: OLB Joey Bosa (hamstring), OLB Chris Rumph (hamstring), LB Daiyan Henley (hamstring), DL Christopher Hinton (back)

Vikings

Out: OLB Marcus Davenport (ankle)

OLB Marcus Davenport (ankle) Questionable: C Garrett Bradbury (back)

Tennessee Titans (1-1) at Cleveland Browns (1-1) – Sept. 24, 1 p.m. ET

Titans

Out: OL Peter Skoronski (abdomen), WR Kearis Jackson (ankle)

OL Peter Skoronski (abdomen), WR Kearis Jackson (ankle) Questionable: DL Denico Autry (foot), WR DeAndre Hopkins (ankle)

Browns

Out: CB Greg Newsome (elbow)

CB Greg Newsome (elbow) Questionable: OT James Hudson (ankle)

Houston Texans (0-2) at Jacksonville Jaguars (1-1) – Sept. 24, 1 p.m. ET

Texans

Out: LB Denzel Perryman (hand/wrist), S Jalen Pitre (chest), CB Tavierre Thomas (hand), CB Derek Stingley (hamstring)

LB Denzel Perryman (hand/wrist), S Jalen Pitre (chest), CB Tavierre Thomas (hand), CB Derek Stingley (hamstring) Questionable: LT Laremy Tunsil (knee)

Jaguars

Out: WR Zay Jones (knee), S Antonio Johnson (hamstring)

WR Zay Jones (knee), S Antonio Johnson (hamstring) Questionable: DL Folorunso Fatukasi (shoulder), OLB Josh Allen (shoulder), S Andrew Wingard

New England Patriots (0-2) at New York Jets (1-1) – Sept. 24, 1 p.m. ET

Patriots

Questionable: OG Cole Strange (knee), OL Mike Onwenu (ankle), OL Sidy Sow (concussion), DL Christian Barmore (knee), CB Jonathan Jones (ankle)

Jets

Out: S Tony Adams (hamstring), OL Wes Schweitzer (concussion)

S Tony Adams (hamstring), OL Wes Schweitzer (concussion) Questionable: OT Duane Brown (shoulder/hip), DL John Franklin-Myers (hip), K Greg Zuerlein (right groin)

New Orleans Saints (2-0) at Green Bay Packers (1-1) – Sept. 24, 1 p.m. ET

Saints

Out: RB Jamaal Williams (hamstring)

RB Jamaal Williams (hamstring) Doubtful: TE Foster Moreau (ankle)

TE Foster Moreau (ankle) Questionable: CB Paulson Abedo (hamstring), S Ugo Amadi (knee)

Packers

Out: S Zayne Anderson (hamstring), OL Elgton Jenkins (knee)

S Zayne Anderson (hamstring), OL Elgton Jenkins (knee) Questionable: RB Aaron Jones (hamstring), WR Christian Watson (hamstring), CB Jaire Alexander (back), OT David Bakhtiari (knee), LB Lukas Van Ness (elbow)

Denver Broncos (0-2) at Miami Dolphins (2-0) – Sept. 24, 1 p.m. ET

Broncos

Out: LB Frank Clark (hip), S Justin Simmons (hip)

LB Frank Clark (hip), S Justin Simmons (hip) Questionable: NT Mike Purcell (ankle)

Dolphins

Doubtful: RB Salvon Ahmed (groin)

RB Salvon Ahmed (groin) Questionable: WR Jaylen Waddle (concussion), LT Terron Armstead (back/ankle/knee), DT Raekwon Davis (wrist), TE Julian Hill (ankle), TE Tyler Kroft (back), LB Jaelan Phillips (back)

Buffalo Bills (1-1) at Washington Commanders (2-0) – Sept. 24, 1 p.m. ET

Bills

N/A

Commanders

Out: TE Logan Thomas (concussion)

TE Logan Thomas (concussion) Questionable: S Kam Curl (illness), WR Curtis Samuel (illness)

Atlanta Falcons (2-0) at Detroit Lions (1-1) – Sept. 24, 1 p.m. ET

Falcons

Questionable: CB Jeff Okudah (foot), RB Cordarrelle Patterson (thigh)

Lions

Out: OT Taylor Decker (ankle), S Kerby Joseph (hip), CB Emmanuel Moseley (knee/hamstring), OG Halapoulivaati Vaitai (knee)

OT Taylor Decker (ankle), S Kerby Joseph (hip), CB Emmanuel Moseley (knee/hamstring), OG Halapoulivaati Vaitai (knee) Doubtful: RB David Montgomery (thigh)

RB David Montgomery (thigh) Questionable: WR Josh Reynolds (groin), WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (toe)

Indianapolis Colts (1-1) at Baltimore Ravens (2-0) – Sept. 24, 4:05 p.m. ET

Colts

Out: QB Anthony Richardson (concussion), C Ryan Kelly (concussion)

QB Anthony Richardson (concussion), C Ryan Kelly (concussion) Questionable: G Quenton Nelson (toe), CB Kenny Moore II (knee)

Ravens

Out: WR Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle), LT Ronnie Stanley (knee), C Tyler Linderbaum (ankle), OLB Odafe Oweh (ankle), CB Marlon Humphrey (foot), S Marcus Williams (pectoral), RB Justice Hill (foot)

Carolina Panthers (0-2) at Seattle Seahawks (1-1) – Sept. 24, 4:05 p.m. ET

Panthers

Out: QB Bryce Young (ankle)

QB Bryce Young (ankle) Questionable: OLB Justin Houston (calf)

Seahawks

Out: OT Charles Cross (toe), CB Coby Bryant (toe)

OT Charles Cross (toe), CB Coby Bryant (toe) Doubtful: TE Will Dissly (shoulder), CB Tariq Woolen (chest)

TE Will Dissly (shoulder), CB Tariq Woolen (chest) Questionable: RB DeeJay Dallas (illness), DK Metcalf (ribs), OG Phil Haynes (calf), DT Jarran Reed (groin), S Quandre Diggs (hamstring), S Jamal Adams (knee), S Julian Love (hamstring)

Dallas Cowboys (2-0) at Arizona Cardinals (0-2) – Sept. 24, 4:25 p.m. ET

Cowboys

Out: CB Trevon Diggs (knee)

CB Trevon Diggs (knee) Questionable: C Tyler Biadasz (hamstring), OG Zack Martin (ankle) DNP

Cardinals

Chicago Bears (0-2) at Kansas City Chiefs (1-1) – Sept. 24, 4:25 p.m. ET

Bears

Out: LB Khalid Kareem (hip)

LB Khalid Kareem (hip) Doubtful: S Eddie Jackson (foot)

S Eddie Jackson (foot) Questionable: OL Nate Davis (personal)

Chiefs

Out: WR Richie James (knee), LB Nick Bolton (ankle)

WR Richie James (knee), LB Nick Bolton (ankle) Questionable: RB Isiah Pacheco (hamstring), WR Kardarius Toney (toe), LB Willie Gay (quad)

SNF: Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1) at Las Vegas Raiders (1-1) – Sept. 24, 8:20 p.m. ET

Steelers

Out: WR Gunner Olszewski (concussion)

Raiders

Questionable: DE Tyree Wilson (illness)

MNF: Philadelphia Eagles (2-0) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0) – Sept. 25, 7:15 p.m. ET

N/A – injury report released on Saturday afternoon

MNF: Los Angeles Rams (1-1) at Cincinnati Bengals (0-2) – Sept. 25, 8:15 p.m. ET

N/A – injury report released on Saturday afternoon

