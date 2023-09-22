Week 3 is upon us in the 2023 NFL season. Which players are on the injury report ahead of Sunday’s slate? Below, we examine the NFL Week 3 injury report and list the roster updates for each game.
Notable Week 3 Injuries
Players out Sunday include Anthony Richardson, Ryan Kelly, Odell Beckham Jr., Justice Hill, Ronnie Stanley, Tyler Linderbaum, Marlon Humphrey, Austin Ekeler, Eric Kendricks, Marcus Davenport, Jamaal Williams, Elgton Jenkins, Peter Skoronski, Greg Newsome, Taylor Decker, Kerby…
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 22, 2023
The injury bug has hit the NFL hard in Week 3, as many notable players have already been ruled out.
Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler will not play for the second straight week because of an ankle injury.
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson, who has shown promise in the first two games, will miss Sunday’s game because of a concussion.
Other players have been ruled out for Sunday include Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., New Orleans Saints running back Jamaal Williams, and Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young.
NFL Week 3 Injury Report
Los Angeles Chargers (0-2) at Minnesota Vikings (0-2) – Sept. 24, 1 p.m. ET
Chargers
- Out: RB Austin Ekeler (ankle), LB Eric Kendricks (hamstring)
- Questionable: OLB Joey Bosa (hamstring), OLB Chris Rumph (hamstring), LB Daiyan Henley (hamstring), DL Christopher Hinton (back)
Vikings
- Out: OLB Marcus Davenport (ankle)
- Questionable: C Garrett Bradbury (back)
Tennessee Titans (1-1) at Cleveland Browns (1-1) – Sept. 24, 1 p.m. ET
Titans
- Out: OL Peter Skoronski (abdomen), WR Kearis Jackson (ankle)
- Questionable: DL Denico Autry (foot), WR DeAndre Hopkins (ankle)
Browns
- Out: CB Greg Newsome (elbow)
- Questionable: OT James Hudson (ankle)
Houston Texans (0-2) at Jacksonville Jaguars (1-1) – Sept. 24, 1 p.m. ET
Texans
- Out: LB Denzel Perryman (hand/wrist), S Jalen Pitre (chest), CB Tavierre Thomas (hand), CB Derek Stingley (hamstring)
- Questionable: LT Laremy Tunsil (knee)
Jaguars
- Out: WR Zay Jones (knee), S Antonio Johnson (hamstring)
- Questionable: DL Folorunso Fatukasi (shoulder), OLB Josh Allen (shoulder), S Andrew Wingard
New England Patriots (0-2) at New York Jets (1-1) – Sept. 24, 1 p.m. ET
Patriots
- Questionable: OG Cole Strange (knee), OL Mike Onwenu (ankle), OL Sidy Sow (concussion), DL Christian Barmore (knee), CB Jonathan Jones (ankle)
Jets
- Out: S Tony Adams (hamstring), OL Wes Schweitzer (concussion)
- Questionable: OT Duane Brown (shoulder/hip), DL John Franklin-Myers (hip), K Greg Zuerlein (right groin)
New Orleans Saints (2-0) at Green Bay Packers (1-1) – Sept. 24, 1 p.m. ET
Saints
- Out: RB Jamaal Williams (hamstring)
- Doubtful: TE Foster Moreau (ankle)
- Questionable: CB Paulson Abedo (hamstring), S Ugo Amadi (knee)
Packers
- Out: S Zayne Anderson (hamstring), OL Elgton Jenkins (knee)
- Questionable: RB Aaron Jones (hamstring), WR Christian Watson (hamstring), CB Jaire Alexander (back), OT David Bakhtiari (knee), LB Lukas Van Ness (elbow)
Denver Broncos (0-2) at Miami Dolphins (2-0) – Sept. 24, 1 p.m. ET
Broncos
- Out: LB Frank Clark (hip), S Justin Simmons (hip)
- Questionable: NT Mike Purcell (ankle)
Dolphins
- Doubtful: RB Salvon Ahmed (groin)
- Questionable: WR Jaylen Waddle (concussion), LT Terron Armstead (back/ankle/knee), DT Raekwon Davis (wrist), TE Julian Hill (ankle), TE Tyler Kroft (back), LB Jaelan Phillips (back)
Buffalo Bills (1-1) at Washington Commanders (2-0) – Sept. 24, 1 p.m. ET
Bills
- N/A
Commanders
- Out: TE Logan Thomas (concussion)
- Questionable: S Kam Curl (illness), WR Curtis Samuel (illness)
Atlanta Falcons (2-0) at Detroit Lions (1-1) – Sept. 24, 1 p.m. ET
Falcons
- Questionable: CB Jeff Okudah (foot), RB Cordarrelle Patterson (thigh)
Lions
- Out: OT Taylor Decker (ankle), S Kerby Joseph (hip), CB Emmanuel Moseley (knee/hamstring), OG Halapoulivaati Vaitai (knee)
- Doubtful: RB David Montgomery (thigh)
- Questionable: WR Josh Reynolds (groin), WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (toe)
Indianapolis Colts (1-1) at Baltimore Ravens (2-0) – Sept. 24, 4:05 p.m. ET
Colts
- Out: QB Anthony Richardson (concussion), C Ryan Kelly (concussion)
- Questionable: G Quenton Nelson (toe), CB Kenny Moore II (knee)
Ravens
- Out: WR Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle), LT Ronnie Stanley (knee), C Tyler Linderbaum (ankle), OLB Odafe Oweh (ankle), CB Marlon Humphrey (foot), S Marcus Williams (pectoral), RB Justice Hill (foot)
Carolina Panthers (0-2) at Seattle Seahawks (1-1) – Sept. 24, 4:05 p.m. ET
Panthers
- Out: QB Bryce Young (ankle)
- Questionable: OLB Justin Houston (calf)
Seahawks
- Out: OT Charles Cross (toe), CB Coby Bryant (toe)
- Doubtful: TE Will Dissly (shoulder), CB Tariq Woolen (chest)
- Questionable: RB DeeJay Dallas (illness), DK Metcalf (ribs), OG Phil Haynes (calf), DT Jarran Reed (groin), S Quandre Diggs (hamstring), S Jamal Adams (knee), S Julian Love (hamstring)
Dallas Cowboys (2-0) at Arizona Cardinals (0-2) – Sept. 24, 4:25 p.m. ET
Cowboys
- Out: CB Trevon Diggs (knee)
- Questionable: C Tyler Biadasz (hamstring), OG Zack Martin (ankle) DNP
Cardinals
- Out: DL Carlos Watkins (biceps), LB Josh Woods (ankle)
- Questionable: DL Leki Fotu (shoulder)
Chicago Bears (0-2) at Kansas City Chiefs (1-1) – Sept. 24, 4:25 p.m. ET
Bears
- Out: LB Khalid Kareem (hip)
- Doubtful: S Eddie Jackson (foot)
- Questionable: OL Nate Davis (personal)
Chiefs
- Out: WR Richie James (knee), LB Nick Bolton (ankle)
- Questionable: RB Isiah Pacheco (hamstring), WR Kardarius Toney (toe), LB Willie Gay (quad)
SNF: Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1) at Las Vegas Raiders (1-1) – Sept. 24, 8:20 p.m. ET
Steelers
- Out: WR Gunner Olszewski (concussion)
Raiders
- Questionable: DE Tyree Wilson (illness)
MNF: Philadelphia Eagles (2-0) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0) – Sept. 25, 7:15 p.m. ET
- N/A – injury report released on Saturday afternoon
MNF: Los Angeles Rams (1-1) at Cincinnati Bengals (0-2) – Sept. 25, 8:15 p.m. ET
- N/A – injury report released on Saturday afternoon
