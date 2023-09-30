NFL News and Rumors

NFL Week 4 Injury Report: Roster Updates For Week 4 NFL Games

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
6 min read
Syndication: USA TODAY

Week 4 of the NFL weekend is upon us. Injury reports have been submitted, and there are several top players out for Sunday’s contests. Below, we examine Week 4 in the NFL, including the schedule, point spreads, totals, and betting lines.

The Best NFL Betting Sites in 2023

$1000 Welcome Bonus For Sports
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
100% Up To $500 Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
100% Sign Up Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer Now
$750 Sports Betting Offer
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer

Up to $2,500 deposit match
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer Now
50% deposit match up to $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer Now
200% Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer Now

Notable Week 4 Injuries

The game of the week will be played in Orchard Park as the Buffalo Bills face the red-hot Miami Dolphins. However, the Bills will be without starting safety Jordan Poyer.

The injury bug continues to ravage the Baltimore Ravens. 11 players are on the injury report, including wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Rashod Bateman, who are both out.

Other names out for Sunday include Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones, Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks, Texans left tackle Laremy Tunsil, and Cowboys tackle Tyron Smith.

NFL Week 4 Injury Report

Atlanta Falcons (2-1) at Jacksonville Jaguars (1-2) – Oct. 9:30 a.m. ET
(Game in London)

Falcons

  • Out: WR Josh Ali (ankle)
  • Questionable: RB Cordarrelle Patterson (thigh)

Jaguars

  • Out: WR Zay Jones (knee), S Antonio Johnson (hamstring), LB Devin Lloyd (thumb)
  • Questionable: OL Anton Harrison (ankle), DL Foley Fatukasi (shoulder), WR Jamal Agnew (quad)

Miami Dolphins (3-0) at Buffalo Bills (2-1) – Oct. 1, 1 p.m. ET

Dolphins

  • Out: LB Jaelan Phillips (oblique)
  • Questionable: RB Salvon Ahmed (groin), OT Terron Armstead (back/ankle/knee), C Connor Williams (groin), S DeShon Elliott (ankle/groin)

Bills

  • Out: S Jordan Poyer (knee)

Minnesota Vikings (0-3) at Carolina Panthers (0-3) – Oct. 1, 1 p.m. ET

Vikings

  • Out: S Lewis Cine (hamstring) DNP
  • Questionable: LB Marcus Davenport (ankle), C Garrett Bradbury (back), QB Jaren Hall (personal/not injury-related)

Panthers

  • Out: FS Xavier Woods (hamstring)
  • Questionable: LB Frankie Luvu (hip), WR Jonathan Mingo (concussion), RB Miles Sanders (groin)

Denver Broncos (0-3) at Chicago Bears (0-3) – Oct. 1, 1 p.m. ET

Broncos

  • Out: DT Mike Purcell (ribs), LB Frank Clark (hip), LB Josey Jewell (hip)
  • Questionable: S Justin Simmons (hip)

Bears

  • Out: DB Jaylon Johnson (hamstring), DB Eddie Jackson (foot), DB Josh Blackwell (hamstring)
  • Questionable: RB Travis Homer (ankle)

Baltimore Ravens (2-1) at Cleveland Browns (2-1) – Oct. 1, 1 p.m. ET

Ravens

  • Out: WR Rashod Bateman (hamstring), WR Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle), LB David Ojabo (ankle/knee), LB Odafe Oweh (ankle), CB Marlon Humphrey (foot)
  • Doubtful: OT Ronnie Stanley (knee)
  • Questionable: RB Justice Hill (foot), C Tyler Linderbaum (ankle), S Kyle Hamilton (back), S Marcus Williams (pectoral)

Browns

  • Questionable: QB Deshaun Watson (right shoulder)

Pittsburgh Steelers (2-1) at Houston Texans (1-2) – Oct. 1, 1 p.m. ET

Steelers

  • Out: G James Daniels (groin), P Pressley Harvin III (right hamstring)

Texans

  • Out: OT Josh Jones (hand), OT Laremy Tunsil (knee), LB Denzel Perryman (hand/wrist), CB Tavierre Thomas (hand)
  • Questionable: C Michael Deiter (chest)

Los Angeles Rams (1-2) at Indianapolis Colts (2-1) – Oct. 1, 1 p.m. ET

Rams

  • Questionable: WR Ben Skowronek (Achilles), TE Tyler Higbee (Achilles), OL Alaric Jackson (hamstring), DB John Johnson III (face)

Colts

  • Out: OT Bernhard Raimann (concussion), C Ryan Kelly (concussion)
  • Questionable: QB Sam Ehlinger (right shoulder), G Quenton Nelson (toe), DT DeForest Buckner (groin/back)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1) at New Orleans Saints (2-1) – Oct. 1, 1 p.m. ET

Buccaneers

  • Out: DT Calijah Kancey (calf), LB SirVocea Dennis (hamstring), CB Jamel Dean (neck/shoulder), CB Derrek Pitts (hamstring)
  • Questionable: CB Carlton Davis (toe)

Saints

  • Out: G Cesar Ruiz (concussion), CB Paulson Adebo (hamstring), S Jordan Howden (finger)
  • Questionable: QB Derek Carr (right shoulder), TE Foster Moreau (ankle)

Washington Commanders (2-1) at Philadelphia Eagles (3-0) – Oct. 1, 1 p.m. ET

Commanders

  • Out: RB Chris Rodriguez Jr. (illness)
  • Questionable: S Percy Butler (foot)

Eagles

  • Out: WR Quez Watkins (hamstring), S Sydney Brown (hamstring)
  • Questionable: S Justin Evans (neck)

Cincinnati Bengals (1-2) at Tennessee Titans (1-2) – Oct. 1, 1 p.m. ET

Bengals

  • Out: TE Irv Smith Jr. (hamstring), WR Charlie Jones (thumb)
  • Questionable: LB Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee)

Titans

  • Out: WR Treylon Burks (knee), G Peter Skoronski (abdomen), LB Luke Gifford (hamstring), CB Elijah Molden (hamstring)
  • Questionable: DT Denico Autry (groin), DT Teair Tart (knee)

Las Vegas Raiders (1-2) at Los Angeles Chargers (1-2) – Oct. 1, 4:05 p.m. ET

Raiders

  • Out: LB Curtis Bolton (knee)
  • Questionable: QB Jimmy Garoppolo (concussion), DE Maxx Crosby (knee), DE Malcolm Koonce (groin), CB Nate Hobbs (ankle), S Roderic Teamer (Achilles)

Chargers

  • Out: C Corey Linsley (illness), CB Deane Leonard (hamstring), S JT Woods
  • Doubtful: RB Austin Ekeler (ankle), S Derwin James (hamstring)
  • Questionable: LB Joey Bosa (hamstring/toe), S Alohi Gilman (heel)

New England Patriots (1-2) at Dallas Cowboys (2-1) – Oct. 1, 4:25 p.m. ET

Patriots

  • Questionable: G Cole Strange (knee), DL Christian Barmore (knee), DL Davon Godchaux (ankle), CB Jonathan Jones (ankle), CB Shaun Wade (shoulder)

Cowboys

  • Out: OT Tyron Smith (knee)
  • Questionable: TE Peyton Hendershot (ankle), G Zack Martin (ankle), C Tyler Biadasz (hamstring)

Arizona Cardinals (1-2) at San Francisco 49ers (3-0) – Oct. 1, 4:25 p.m. ET

Cardinals

  • Out: DE Jonathan Ledbetter (finger), LB Josh Woods (ankle)
  • Questionable: RB Keaontay Ingram (neck), WR Marquise Brown (thumb), OT Paris Johnson Jr. (ankle), LB Krys Barnes (finger)

49ers

  • Doubtful: WR Jauan Jennings (shin)
  • Questionable: RB Elijah Mitchell (knee), WR Deebo Samuel (ribs, knee), LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (ankle), LB Dre Greenlaw (ankle)

Kansas City Chiefs (2-1) at New York Jets (2-0) – Oct. 1, 8:20 p.m. ET

Chiefs

  • Out: LB Nick Bolton (ankle), CB Jaylen Watson (shoulder)

Jets

  • Out: OL Wes Schweitzer (concussion), S Tony Adams (hamstring)

MNF: Seattle Seahawks (2-1) at New York Giants (1-2) – Oct. 2, 8:15 p.m. ET

  • N/A; injury report submitted on

NFL Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Damar Hamlin

Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Is Expected To Play In Week 4 Against The Miami Dolphins

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  2h
NFL News and Rumors
Josh Allen and Bills
NFL Week 4 SGP & Parlay Picks: +926 Odds Among Our Best Parlay Bets
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  3h
NFL News and Rumors
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson
NFL Week 4 Player Props: Justin Jefferson Among Best Prop Bets
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  4h
NFL News and Rumors
New Browns' Contract Could Save Deshaun Watson $15M If Suspended
Cleveland Browns Quarterback Deshaun Watson Is Questionable For Week 4 Game Against Baltimore
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  4h
NFL News and Rumors
USA Today NFL Week 3 Expert Picks & Predictions
Bovada NFL Promo Code For $750 In NFL Week 4 Free Bets
Author image Andy Newton  •  14h
NFL News and Rumors
lions te sam laporta against packers (1)
Thursday Night Football: Twitter Reacts To Detroit Lions Blitzing Green Bay Packers, Cruising to NFL Win
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  22h
NFL News and Rumors
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons
NFL Players of the Month in September: Tua Tagovailoa, Micah Parsons Top List
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Sep 28 2023
More News
Arrow to top