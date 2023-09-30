Week 4 of the NFL weekend is upon us. Injury reports have been submitted, and there are several top players out for Sunday’s contests. Below, we examine Week 4 in the NFL, including the schedule, point spreads, totals, and betting lines.
Notable Week 4 Injuries
Players out Sunday include Zay Jones, Odell Beckham Jr., Rashod Bateman, Marlon Humphrey, David Ojabo, Odafe Oweh, Jaelan Phillips, Jordan Poyer, Lewis Cine, Xavier Woods, Treylon Burks, Peter Skoronski, Irv Smith, Ryan Kelly, Bernhard Raimann, Laremy Tunsil, Josh Jones, Denzel…
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 29, 2023
The game of the week will be played in Orchard Park as the Buffalo Bills face the red-hot Miami Dolphins. However, the Bills will be without starting safety Jordan Poyer.
The injury bug continues to ravage the Baltimore Ravens. 11 players are on the injury report, including wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Rashod Bateman, who are both out.
Other names out for Sunday include Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones, Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks, Texans left tackle Laremy Tunsil, and Cowboys tackle Tyron Smith.
NFL Week 4 Injury Report
Texans ruled out OTs Laremy Tunsil and Josh Jones for Sunday’s game vs. the Steelers.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 29, 2023
Atlanta Falcons (2-1) at Jacksonville Jaguars (1-2) – Oct. 9:30 a.m. ET
(Game in London)
Falcons
- Out: WR Josh Ali (ankle)
- Questionable: RB Cordarrelle Patterson (thigh)
Jaguars
- Out: WR Zay Jones (knee), S Antonio Johnson (hamstring), LB Devin Lloyd (thumb)
- Questionable: OL Anton Harrison (ankle), DL Foley Fatukasi (shoulder), WR Jamal Agnew (quad)
Miami Dolphins (3-0) at Buffalo Bills (2-1) – Oct. 1, 1 p.m. ET
Dolphins
- Out: LB Jaelan Phillips (oblique)
- Questionable: RB Salvon Ahmed (groin), OT Terron Armstead (back/ankle/knee), C Connor Williams (groin), S DeShon Elliott (ankle/groin)
Bills
- Out: S Jordan Poyer (knee)
Minnesota Vikings (0-3) at Carolina Panthers (0-3) – Oct. 1, 1 p.m. ET
Vikings
- Out: S Lewis Cine (hamstring) DNP
- Questionable: LB Marcus Davenport (ankle), C Garrett Bradbury (back), QB Jaren Hall (personal/not injury-related)
Panthers
- Out: FS Xavier Woods (hamstring)
- Questionable: LB Frankie Luvu (hip), WR Jonathan Mingo (concussion), RB Miles Sanders (groin)
Denver Broncos (0-3) at Chicago Bears (0-3) – Oct. 1, 1 p.m. ET
Broncos
- Out: DT Mike Purcell (ribs), LB Frank Clark (hip), LB Josey Jewell (hip)
- Questionable: S Justin Simmons (hip)
Bears
- Out: DB Jaylon Johnson (hamstring), DB Eddie Jackson (foot), DB Josh Blackwell (hamstring)
- Questionable: RB Travis Homer (ankle)
Baltimore Ravens (2-1) at Cleveland Browns (2-1) – Oct. 1, 1 p.m. ET
Ravens
- Out: WR Rashod Bateman (hamstring), WR Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle), LB David Ojabo (ankle/knee), LB Odafe Oweh (ankle), CB Marlon Humphrey (foot)
- Doubtful: OT Ronnie Stanley (knee)
- Questionable: RB Justice Hill (foot), C Tyler Linderbaum (ankle), S Kyle Hamilton (back), S Marcus Williams (pectoral)
Browns
- Questionable: QB Deshaun Watson (right shoulder)
Pittsburgh Steelers (2-1) at Houston Texans (1-2) – Oct. 1, 1 p.m. ET
Steelers
- Out: G James Daniels (groin), P Pressley Harvin III (right hamstring)
Texans
- Out: OT Josh Jones (hand), OT Laremy Tunsil (knee), LB Denzel Perryman (hand/wrist), CB Tavierre Thomas (hand)
- Questionable: C Michael Deiter (chest)
Los Angeles Rams (1-2) at Indianapolis Colts (2-1) – Oct. 1, 1 p.m. ET
Rams
- Questionable: WR Ben Skowronek (Achilles), TE Tyler Higbee (Achilles), OL Alaric Jackson (hamstring), DB John Johnson III (face)
Colts
- Out: OT Bernhard Raimann (concussion), C Ryan Kelly (concussion)
- Questionable: QB Sam Ehlinger (right shoulder), G Quenton Nelson (toe), DT DeForest Buckner (groin/back)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1) at New Orleans Saints (2-1) – Oct. 1, 1 p.m. ET
Buccaneers
- Out: DT Calijah Kancey (calf), LB SirVocea Dennis (hamstring), CB Jamel Dean (neck/shoulder), CB Derrek Pitts (hamstring)
- Questionable: CB Carlton Davis (toe)
Saints
- Out: G Cesar Ruiz (concussion), CB Paulson Adebo (hamstring), S Jordan Howden (finger)
- Questionable: QB Derek Carr (right shoulder), TE Foster Moreau (ankle)
Washington Commanders (2-1) at Philadelphia Eagles (3-0) – Oct. 1, 1 p.m. ET
Commanders
- Out: RB Chris Rodriguez Jr. (illness)
- Questionable: S Percy Butler (foot)
Eagles
- Out: WR Quez Watkins (hamstring), S Sydney Brown (hamstring)
- Questionable: S Justin Evans (neck)
Cincinnati Bengals (1-2) at Tennessee Titans (1-2) – Oct. 1, 1 p.m. ET
Bengals
- Out: TE Irv Smith Jr. (hamstring), WR Charlie Jones (thumb)
- Questionable: LB Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee)
Titans
- Out: WR Treylon Burks (knee), G Peter Skoronski (abdomen), LB Luke Gifford (hamstring), CB Elijah Molden (hamstring)
- Questionable: DT Denico Autry (groin), DT Teair Tart (knee)
Las Vegas Raiders (1-2) at Los Angeles Chargers (1-2) – Oct. 1, 4:05 p.m. ET
Raiders
- Out: LB Curtis Bolton (knee)
- Questionable: QB Jimmy Garoppolo (concussion), DE Maxx Crosby (knee), DE Malcolm Koonce (groin), CB Nate Hobbs (ankle), S Roderic Teamer (Achilles)
Chargers
- Out: C Corey Linsley (illness), CB Deane Leonard (hamstring), S JT Woods
- Doubtful: RB Austin Ekeler (ankle), S Derwin James (hamstring)
- Questionable: LB Joey Bosa (hamstring/toe), S Alohi Gilman (heel)
New England Patriots (1-2) at Dallas Cowboys (2-1) – Oct. 1, 4:25 p.m. ET
Patriots
- Questionable: G Cole Strange (knee), DL Christian Barmore (knee), DL Davon Godchaux (ankle), CB Jonathan Jones (ankle), CB Shaun Wade (shoulder)
Cowboys
- Out: OT Tyron Smith (knee)
- Questionable: TE Peyton Hendershot (ankle), G Zack Martin (ankle), C Tyler Biadasz (hamstring)
Arizona Cardinals (1-2) at San Francisco 49ers (3-0) – Oct. 1, 4:25 p.m. ET
Cardinals
- Out: DE Jonathan Ledbetter (finger), LB Josh Woods (ankle)
- Questionable: RB Keaontay Ingram (neck), WR Marquise Brown (thumb), OT Paris Johnson Jr. (ankle), LB Krys Barnes (finger)
49ers
- Doubtful: WR Jauan Jennings (shin)
- Questionable: RB Elijah Mitchell (knee), WR Deebo Samuel (ribs, knee), LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (ankle), LB Dre Greenlaw (ankle)
Kansas City Chiefs (2-1) at New York Jets (2-0) – Oct. 1, 8:20 p.m. ET
Chiefs
- Out: LB Nick Bolton (ankle), CB Jaylen Watson (shoulder)
Jets
- Out: OL Wes Schweitzer (concussion), S Tony Adams (hamstring)
MNF: Seattle Seahawks (2-1) at New York Giants (1-2) – Oct. 2, 8:15 p.m. ET
- N/A; injury report submitted on
