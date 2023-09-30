Week 4 of the NFL weekend is upon us. Injury reports have been submitted, and there are several top players out for Sunday’s contests. Below, we examine Week 4 in the NFL, including the schedule, point spreads, totals, and betting lines.

The Best NFL Betting Sites in 2023

Notable Week 4 Injuries

Players out Sunday include Zay Jones, Odell Beckham Jr., Rashod Bateman, Marlon Humphrey, David Ojabo, Odafe Oweh, Jaelan Phillips, Jordan Poyer, Lewis Cine, Xavier Woods, Treylon Burks, Peter Skoronski, Irv Smith, Ryan Kelly, Bernhard Raimann, Laremy Tunsil, Josh Jones, Denzel… — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 29, 2023

The game of the week will be played in Orchard Park as the Buffalo Bills face the red-hot Miami Dolphins. However, the Bills will be without starting safety Jordan Poyer.

The injury bug continues to ravage the Baltimore Ravens. 11 players are on the injury report, including wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Rashod Bateman, who are both out.

Other names out for Sunday include Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones, Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks, Texans left tackle Laremy Tunsil, and Cowboys tackle Tyron Smith.

NFL Week 4 Injury Report

Texans ruled out OTs Laremy Tunsil and Josh Jones for Sunday’s game vs. the Steelers. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 29, 2023

Atlanta Falcons (2-1) at Jacksonville Jaguars (1-2) – Oct. 9:30 a.m. ET

(Game in London)

Falcons

Out: WR Josh Ali (ankle)

WR Josh Ali (ankle) Questionable: RB Cordarrelle Patterson (thigh)

Jaguars

Out: WR Zay Jones (knee), S Antonio Johnson (hamstring), LB Devin Lloyd (thumb)

WR Zay Jones (knee), S Antonio Johnson (hamstring), LB Devin Lloyd (thumb) Questionable: OL Anton Harrison (ankle), DL Foley Fatukasi (shoulder), WR Jamal Agnew (quad)

Miami Dolphins (3-0) at Buffalo Bills (2-1) – Oct. 1, 1 p.m. ET

Dolphins

Out: LB Jaelan Phillips (oblique)

LB Jaelan Phillips (oblique) Questionable: RB Salvon Ahmed (groin), OT Terron Armstead (back/ankle/knee), C Connor Williams (groin), S DeShon Elliott (ankle/groin)

Bills

Out: S Jordan Poyer (knee)

Minnesota Vikings (0-3) at Carolina Panthers (0-3) – Oct. 1, 1 p.m. ET

Vikings

Out: S Lewis Cine (hamstring) DNP

S Lewis Cine (hamstring) DNP Questionable: LB Marcus Davenport (ankle), C Garrett Bradbury (back), QB Jaren Hall (personal/not injury-related)

Panthers

Out: FS Xavier Woods (hamstring)

FS Xavier Woods (hamstring) Questionable: LB Frankie Luvu (hip), WR Jonathan Mingo (concussion), RB Miles Sanders (groin)

Denver Broncos (0-3) at Chicago Bears (0-3) – Oct. 1, 1 p.m. ET

Broncos

Out: DT Mike Purcell (ribs), LB Frank Clark (hip), LB Josey Jewell (hip)

DT Mike Purcell (ribs), LB Frank Clark (hip), LB Josey Jewell (hip) Questionable: S Justin Simmons (hip)

Bears

Out: DB Jaylon Johnson (hamstring), DB Eddie Jackson (foot), DB Josh Blackwell (hamstring)

DB Jaylon Johnson (hamstring), DB Eddie Jackson (foot), DB Josh Blackwell (hamstring) Questionable: RB Travis Homer (ankle)

Baltimore Ravens (2-1) at Cleveland Browns (2-1) – Oct. 1, 1 p.m. ET

Ravens

Out: WR Rashod Bateman (hamstring), WR Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle), LB David Ojabo (ankle/knee), LB Odafe Oweh (ankle), CB Marlon Humphrey (foot)

WR Rashod Bateman (hamstring), WR Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle), LB David Ojabo (ankle/knee), LB Odafe Oweh (ankle), CB Marlon Humphrey (foot) Doubtful: OT Ronnie Stanley (knee)

OT Ronnie Stanley (knee) Questionable: RB Justice Hill (foot), C Tyler Linderbaum (ankle), S Kyle Hamilton (back), S Marcus Williams (pectoral)

Browns

Questionable: QB Deshaun Watson (right shoulder)

Pittsburgh Steelers (2-1) at Houston Texans (1-2) – Oct. 1, 1 p.m. ET

Steelers

Out: G James Daniels (groin), P Pressley Harvin III (right hamstring)

Texans

Out: OT Josh Jones (hand), OT Laremy Tunsil (knee), LB Denzel Perryman (hand/wrist), CB Tavierre Thomas (hand)

OT Josh Jones (hand), OT Laremy Tunsil (knee), LB Denzel Perryman (hand/wrist), CB Tavierre Thomas (hand) Questionable: C Michael Deiter (chest)

Los Angeles Rams (1-2) at Indianapolis Colts (2-1) – Oct. 1, 1 p.m. ET

Rams

Questionable: WR Ben Skowronek (Achilles), TE Tyler Higbee (Achilles), OL Alaric Jackson (hamstring), DB John Johnson III (face)

Colts

Out: OT Bernhard Raimann (concussion), C Ryan Kelly (concussion)

OT Bernhard Raimann (concussion), C Ryan Kelly (concussion) Questionable: QB Sam Ehlinger (right shoulder), G Quenton Nelson (toe), DT DeForest Buckner (groin/back)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1) at New Orleans Saints (2-1) – Oct. 1, 1 p.m. ET

Buccaneers

Out: DT Calijah Kancey (calf), LB SirVocea Dennis (hamstring), CB Jamel Dean (neck/shoulder), CB Derrek Pitts (hamstring)

DT Calijah Kancey (calf), LB SirVocea Dennis (hamstring), CB Jamel Dean (neck/shoulder), CB Derrek Pitts (hamstring) Questionable: CB Carlton Davis (toe)

Saints

Out: G Cesar Ruiz (concussion), CB Paulson Adebo (hamstring), S Jordan Howden (finger)

G Cesar Ruiz (concussion), CB Paulson Adebo (hamstring), S Jordan Howden (finger) Questionable: QB Derek Carr (right shoulder), TE Foster Moreau (ankle)

Washington Commanders (2-1) at Philadelphia Eagles (3-0) – Oct. 1, 1 p.m. ET

Commanders

Out: RB Chris Rodriguez Jr. (illness)

RB Chris Rodriguez Jr. (illness) Questionable: S Percy Butler (foot)

Eagles

Out: WR Quez Watkins (hamstring), S Sydney Brown (hamstring)

WR Quez Watkins (hamstring), S Sydney Brown (hamstring) Questionable: S Justin Evans (neck)

Cincinnati Bengals (1-2) at Tennessee Titans (1-2) – Oct. 1, 1 p.m. ET

Bengals

Out: TE Irv Smith Jr. (hamstring), WR Charlie Jones (thumb)

TE Irv Smith Jr. (hamstring), WR Charlie Jones (thumb) Questionable: LB Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee)

Titans

Out: WR Treylon Burks (knee), G Peter Skoronski (abdomen), LB Luke Gifford (hamstring), CB Elijah Molden (hamstring)

WR Treylon Burks (knee), G Peter Skoronski (abdomen), LB Luke Gifford (hamstring), CB Elijah Molden (hamstring) Questionable: DT Denico Autry (groin), DT Teair Tart (knee)

Las Vegas Raiders (1-2) at Los Angeles Chargers (1-2) – Oct. 1, 4:05 p.m. ET

Raiders

Out: LB Curtis Bolton (knee)

LB Curtis Bolton (knee) Questionable: QB Jimmy Garoppolo (concussion), DE Maxx Crosby (knee), DE Malcolm Koonce (groin), CB Nate Hobbs (ankle), S Roderic Teamer (Achilles)

Chargers

Out: C Corey Linsley (illness), CB Deane Leonard (hamstring), S JT Woods

C Corey Linsley (illness), CB Deane Leonard (hamstring), S JT Woods Doubtful: RB Austin Ekeler (ankle), S Derwin James (hamstring)

RB Austin Ekeler (ankle), S Derwin James (hamstring) Questionable: LB Joey Bosa (hamstring/toe), S Alohi Gilman (heel)

New England Patriots (1-2) at Dallas Cowboys (2-1) – Oct. 1, 4:25 p.m. ET

Patriots

Questionable: G Cole Strange (knee), DL Christian Barmore (knee), DL Davon Godchaux (ankle), CB Jonathan Jones (ankle), CB Shaun Wade (shoulder)

Cowboys

Out: OT Tyron Smith (knee)

OT Tyron Smith (knee) Questionable: TE Peyton Hendershot (ankle), G Zack Martin (ankle), C Tyler Biadasz (hamstring)

Arizona Cardinals (1-2) at San Francisco 49ers (3-0) – Oct. 1, 4:25 p.m. ET

Cardinals

Out: DE Jonathan Ledbetter (finger), LB Josh Woods (ankle)

DE Jonathan Ledbetter (finger), LB Josh Woods (ankle) Questionable: RB Keaontay Ingram (neck), WR Marquise Brown (thumb), OT Paris Johnson Jr. (ankle), LB Krys Barnes (finger)

49ers

Doubtful: WR Jauan Jennings (shin)

WR Jauan Jennings (shin) Questionable: RB Elijah Mitchell (knee), WR Deebo Samuel (ribs, knee), LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (ankle), LB Dre Greenlaw (ankle)

Kansas City Chiefs (2-1) at New York Jets (2-0) – Oct. 1, 8:20 p.m. ET

Chiefs

Out: LB Nick Bolton (ankle), CB Jaylen Watson (shoulder)

Jets

Out: OL Wes Schweitzer (concussion), S Tony Adams (hamstring)

MNF: Seattle Seahawks (2-1) at New York Giants (1-2) – Oct. 2, 8:15 p.m. ET

N/A; injury report submitted on

NFL Betting Guides 2023