NFL Will Not Review Roughing The Passer Penalties In 2023

Wendi Oliveros
NFL Fans

NFL fans will have mixed feelings about one proposed rule that did not get passed at the 2023 NFL owners’ meetings.

It involved the contentious roughing the passer penalty.

No one has a problem with the penalty itself; it is the enforcement of it that leads to problems.

One officiating crew’s definition of roughing the passer is never the same as another crew’s interpretation.

As a result, there are inconsistencies all over the place on this call.

A proposal for 2023, recommended by the Los Angeles Rams, was to make the roughing the passer penalty reviewable.

It was not approved.

This means fans are in for more of the same with inconsistent roughing-the-passer calls.

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton identified this as an issue that is problematic for the league.

He said:

“How do we get 17 crews seeing things the same way? So it’s not just one crew. It’s like, that’s a challenge in any endeavor to get 17 groups of people to act behave react the same way and see things the same way.”

Payton also told NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero that on a scale of 1 to 5 with 5 being the worst, the roughing-the passer situation is personally ranked by him at a 3.

Expect More Controversy And Inconsistency

There are no other parameters in place to try to make this call less controversial and more consistent among officiating crews.

Expect more of the same no-calls that should have been calls and calls that should not have been called.

More common sense is needed by the officials, but that is difficult to define.

The only benefit of this not being a reviewable call is that the game will not be slowed down with the review.

Not Much Discussion Or Debate

This was reportedly not a hot topic that elicited a lot of discussion at the meeting.

A lack of support to make this change made this item a quick one to resolve on the agenda.

Even though it was a quick discussion at Tuesday’s meeting, that does not mean it will stop being discussed week in and week out during the 2023 season when teams and fans are subjected to more errant roughing-the-passer penalties.

NFL News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
