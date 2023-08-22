Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman is continuing to make waves off the college football field. After recently signing a lucrative NIL deal with Beats by Dre, Hartman did something remarkable: he gifted every member of his team a pair of the brand’s premium headphones.

This wasn’t Hartman’s first act of generosity. Earlier, his Under Armour partnership had the entire Fighting Irish team sporting new SlipSpeed training shoes. His commitment to sharing the spotlight with his teammates, however, makes him a standout figure in the evolving NIL landscape.

In a video shared by Notre Dame football on Twitter or X (yes, we still don’t know what to call it), Hartman can be seen offering up Beats by Dre headphones to the entire college football squad before they fly to Ireland for their season opener vs. Navy on August 26.

For the fellas@Sam_Hartman10 hooked the guys up with custom Beats headphones #GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/HmuXBT4msD — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) August 21, 2023

Before becoming set to be a household name at Notre Dame, Hartman showcased his undeniable talent at Wake Forest. Five years, almost 13,000 yards, and 110 touchdowns later, he opted to play under the brighter lights at Notre Dame. This shift has certainly been beneficial. The allure and prestige of the Notre Dame brand have opened up opportunities for significant NIL deals.

The Beats by Dre partnership isn’t just a personal win for Hartman, though. By sharing the perks with his teammates, he emphasizes the importance of camaraderie and unity. As the Fighting Irish gear up to face Navy in Dublin, these headphones are more than just a cool accessory. They’re a testament to a leader’s commitment to ensuring everyone feels valued.

And while Hartman’s generosity is undoubtedly newsworthy, his prowess in the NIL space is also worthy of attention. Boasting a notable $1.1 million On3 NIL Valuation, he ranks 14th in college football, signaling his growing influence in the sports marketing arena.

As Notre Dame’s season unfolds, the story will be as much about their performance on the field as the unity off it. With leaders like Hartman at the helm, the future looks bright, both in play and partnership.

