Notre Dame QB Sam Hartman Gifts Entire Team Headphones After Signing NIL Deal with Beats by Dre

David Evans
Sports Editor
Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman is continuing to make waves off the college football field. After recently signing a lucrative NIL deal with Beats by Dre, Hartman did something remarkable: he gifted every member of his team a pair of the brand’s premium headphones.

This wasn’t Hartman’s first act of generosity. Earlier, his Under Armour partnership had the entire Fighting Irish team sporting new SlipSpeed training shoes. His commitment to sharing the spotlight with his teammates, however, makes him a standout figure in the evolving NIL landscape.

Irish QB Sam Hartman Gifts Beats by Dre to Every Member of Notre Dame Football Team

In a video shared by Notre Dame football on Twitter or X (yes, we still don’t know what to call it), Hartman can be seen offering up Beats by Dre headphones to the entire college football squad before they fly to Ireland for their season opener vs. Navy on August 26.

Before becoming set to be a household name at Notre Dame, Hartman showcased his undeniable talent at Wake Forest. Five years, almost 13,000 yards, and 110 touchdowns later, he opted to play under the brighter lights at Notre Dame. This shift has certainly been beneficial. The allure and prestige of the Notre Dame brand have opened up opportunities for significant NIL deals.

The Beats by Dre partnership isn’t just a personal win for Hartman, though. By sharing the perks with his teammates, he emphasizes the importance of camaraderie and unity. As the Fighting Irish gear up to face Navy in Dublin, these headphones are more than just a cool accessory. They’re a testament to a leader’s commitment to ensuring everyone feels valued.

And while Hartman’s generosity is undoubtedly newsworthy, his prowess in the NIL space is also worthy of attention. Boasting a notable $1.1 million On3 NIL Valuation, he ranks 14th in college football, signaling his growing influence in the sports marketing arena.

As Notre Dame’s season unfolds, the story will be as much about their performance on the field as the unity off it. With leaders like Hartman at the helm, the future looks bright, both in play and partnership.

College Football
David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on esteemed platforms like American Betting Experts and Betting Pro.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
Arrow to top