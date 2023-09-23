On the eve before one of the most important games in the college football schedule, tickets for Notre Dame vs. Ohio State have spiked by 35%.

The two college campuses are relatively close but the programs don’t have a storied history of competing against each other on the gridiron.

In fact, Saturday’s night game will mark only the third time Ohio State and Notre Dame will meet on the football field. Both teams head into Saturday night undefeated and ranked in the top 10 and ticket prices are beginning to match the buzz around the game.

The cheapest tickets to get into the game are going for a whopping $878, which will mark the most expensive tickets in college football this season.

No. 9 Notre Dame will be taking on No. 6 Ohio State this weekend in a Week 5 game that could have some serious College Football Playoff implications.

The highly anticipated game has shot up in price with the cost of tickets increasing 35 percent in the last 24 hours alone. Right now on secondary markets, the cheapest price to get into Notre Dame Stadium is around $878. The tickets for this Week 5 matchup are now six times more expensive than last year’s national championship, which came in at around $150.

Tickets for college football games have increased substantially in 2023 with many teams recording a 20-50 percent increase on average from last year. Almost 10 teams, including Colorado, Florida State, Tennessee, and others have seen more than 100 percent increase in ticket prices this season.

Despite Colorado and Oregon stealing all the headlines, the most expensive ticket this weekend will be Notre Dame vs. Ohio State. The game is set to kick off on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. ET.

40% of Notre Dame Stadium Will Be Made Up of Buckeyes Fans

There really isn’t going to be any home-field advantage for Notre Dame on Saturday night. According to Vivid Seats, a secondary ticket site, about 40 percent of the crowd will be made up of Ohio Buckeyes fans.

The capacity of Notre Dame Stadium is 80,795 and there are projected 32,000 Buckeye fans that will be dressed in scarlet red in the stands. There are thousands of fans traveling to South Bend this weekend for a key match between two unbeaten, top-ranked teams.

The last time Ohio State and Notre Dame played each other was over two decades ago in 1996.

