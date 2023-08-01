College Football

Oregon Head Coach Dan Lanning Throws Shade at Deion Sanders and Colorado: “I Don’t Remember Them Winning Anything”

Author image
David Evans
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
dan lanning 3

Oregon Ducks’ head coach Dan Lanning has openly expressed his lack of concern regarding Colorado Buffaloes’ move to the Big 12 conference next year. Not holding back any punches, he underlined the Buffaloes’ less-than-stellar performance in the Pac-12 since they joined in 2011.

“Do You Remember Them Winning Anything?”

In his comments, Lanning responded with candid humor when asked how the Buffaloes’ decision would shake up college football. He joked, “I’m trying to remember what they won to affect this conference. Do you remember them winning anything? I don’t remember them winning anything.”

It is fair to say that the Buffaloes haven’t been the most formidable of opponents. Their record since 2011 highlights a single winning season – a commendable 10-4 finish in 2016 that culminated in the Pac-12 South Division championship.

Outside of this, their track record includes no more than three conference game victories in any given season, and there are four seasons where they took home a solitary Pac-12 win.

Buffs to Exit Pac-12 with UCLA and USC

As the Buffaloes prepare to exit the Pac-12 – a decision that follows USC and UCLA opting for the Big Ten – Lanning and the Ducks are showing no signs of mourning their departure. The planned move back to the Big 12 leaves the Pac-12 down to nine teams and sparks rumors about the potential future of the conference.

Deion Sanders, Colorado’s latest head coach and their fifth since they joined the Pac-12, is gearing up for his first season leading the team. While the move to the Big 12 and the appointment of Sanders – a significant name in the football world – might stir up excitement in Boulder, Lanning doesn’t seem to share the sentiment.

The Ducks’ head coach also underlined his team’s past success against the Buffaloes, setting the stage for a high-stakes face-off on September 23, when the two teams will meet in Eugene.

Lanning, who recently inked a contract extension with the Ducks, is aiming to build on the Ducks’ previous victories. With a successful debut season that ended in a 10-3 record and a Holiday Bowl triumph over North Carolina, Lanning is undoubtedly eager to add another win to the Ducks’ ledger.

Colorado’s move back to the Big 12 and the buzz around Deion Sanders’ appointment have undoubtedly made them a focal point of discussion within the conference. However, Lanning’s remarks cast a shadow of doubt on whether the Buffaloes’ recent actions are worthy of all the attention. In an era where team moves and high-profile appointments can stir up a media frenzy, Lanning’s perspective offers a refreshing, ground-level viewpoint. After all, as the saying goes, the proof of the pudding is in the eating.

College Football Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
College Football College Football News and Rumors NCAAF
Author image
Twitter Instagram

David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on esteemed platforms like American Betting Experts and Betting Pro.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

David Evans

Twitter Instagram
David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on esteemed platforms like American Betting Experts and Betting Pro.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

Related To College Football

College Football
spencer rattler g wagon

Check Out South Carolina Gamecocks QB Spencer Rattler’s New $150k G-Wagon From Mercedes-Benz NIL Deal

Author image David Evans  •  1h
College Football
11137111
LSU Football Recruiting: Tigers Add Ole Miss Decommit Jospeh Cryer
Author image Colin Lynch  •  7h
College Football
tucker harbaugh
Which College Football Coach Will Be Fired First? Jimbo Fisher and Mel Tucker Favorites to be Axed
Author image David Evans  •  8h
College Football
rudy
College Football Conference Realignment Betting Odds: Notre Dame +800 to Join Big 10 by 2025
Author image David Evans  •  Jul 28 2023
College Football
manasse itete
Florida State Football Recruiting : 4-Star OT Manasse Itete Heading to Seminoles After USC Decommitment?
Author image David Evans  •  Jul 28 2023
College Football
Dan Lanning
Oregon Football Coach Dan Lanning Contract, Salary, Buyout, Net Worth & Record
Author image David Evans  •  Jul 28 2023
College Football
david stone
5-Star DT David Stone Expected to Commit to the Oklahoma Sooners on August 26th Decision Day
Author image David Evans  •  Jul 27 2023
More News
Arrow to top