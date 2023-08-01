Oregon Ducks’ head coach Dan Lanning has openly expressed his lack of concern regarding Colorado Buffaloes’ move to the Big 12 conference next year. Not holding back any punches, he underlined the Buffaloes’ less-than-stellar performance in the Pac-12 since they joined in 2011.

“Do You Remember Them Winning Anything?”

In his comments, Lanning responded with candid humor when asked how the Buffaloes’ decision would shake up college football. He joked, “I’m trying to remember what they won to affect this conference. Do you remember them winning anything? I don’t remember them winning anything.”

Full quote from Dan Lanning on his reaction to Colorado leaving the conference: “Not a big reaction. I’m trying to remember what they won to affect this conference and I don’t remember. Do you remember them winning anything? I don’t remember them winning anything.” https://t.co/Kdtf9xgayo pic.twitter.com/XETU03B0Cj — Brenna Greene (@BrennaGreene_) July 31, 2023

It is fair to say that the Buffaloes haven’t been the most formidable of opponents. Their record since 2011 highlights a single winning season – a commendable 10-4 finish in 2016 that culminated in the Pac-12 South Division championship.

Outside of this, their track record includes no more than three conference game victories in any given season, and there are four seasons where they took home a solitary Pac-12 win.

Buffs to Exit Pac-12 with UCLA and USC

As the Buffaloes prepare to exit the Pac-12 – a decision that follows USC and UCLA opting for the Big Ten – Lanning and the Ducks are showing no signs of mourning their departure. The planned move back to the Big 12 leaves the Pac-12 down to nine teams and sparks rumors about the potential future of the conference.

Deion Sanders, Colorado’s latest head coach and their fifth since they joined the Pac-12, is gearing up for his first season leading the team. While the move to the Big 12 and the appointment of Sanders – a significant name in the football world – might stir up excitement in Boulder, Lanning doesn’t seem to share the sentiment.

The Ducks’ head coach also underlined his team’s past success against the Buffaloes, setting the stage for a high-stakes face-off on September 23, when the two teams will meet in Eugene.

Lanning, who recently inked a contract extension with the Ducks, is aiming to build on the Ducks’ previous victories. With a successful debut season that ended in a 10-3 record and a Holiday Bowl triumph over North Carolina, Lanning is undoubtedly eager to add another win to the Ducks’ ledger.

Colorado’s move back to the Big 12 and the buzz around Deion Sanders’ appointment have undoubtedly made them a focal point of discussion within the conference. However, Lanning’s remarks cast a shadow of doubt on whether the Buffaloes’ recent actions are worthy of all the attention. In an era where team moves and high-profile appointments can stir up a media frenzy, Lanning’s perspective offers a refreshing, ground-level viewpoint. After all, as the saying goes, the proof of the pudding is in the eating.

College Football Betting Guides 2023