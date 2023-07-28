Dan Lanning, the esteemed head coach of Oregon’s football team, has found himself at the center of attention, thanks to his newly inked contract extension, ample salary, considerable buyout clause, and a notable career record. As he continues to navigate his path in college football, we dive into the details of his new contract.

The extension of Lanning’s contract to 2028 marks a momentous occasion for both the coach and Oregon’s football program. The sheer figures involved in the contract and the unique clauses have spurred considerable interest among college football fans. Let’s take a closer look at the figures involved in Dan Lanning’s new contract.

Dan Lanning Contract and Salary

Lanning’s contract extension, approved by the Oregon Board of Trustees, promises him a handsome $45 million in base salary over six years. With the extension, Lanning’s annual base salary climbs to $7 million from $4.7 million, topped off with yearly raises of $200,000 till 2028.

The extended contract comes with incentives that could extend his tenure by an additional three years, granted Oregon clinches a 10-game victory streak at any point.

Lanning’s standing as the second-highest-paid coach in the Pac-12, and around 15th nationally, demonstrates the faith vested in him by the Oregon football program.

Incentives

To offer a comprehensive view of the incentives involved in his contract, here are the notable ones:

$500,000 bonus for participating in the College Football Playoff National Championship game

$250,000 for reaching the CFP semifinals

$150,000 for playing in any of the other four New Year’s Six bowls

$100,000 for any bowl game where Oregon wins at least seven games

$100,000 for winning the Pac-12 North, regular-season

$100,000 for winning 9 games in a single season

$200,000 for wins 10-13 in a single season

$100,000 for achieving a single-year team APR score of 985

$25,000 for being named Pac-12 Coach of the Year

$50,000 for being declared AP or Walter Camp National Coach of the Year

Dan Lanning Buyout

The contract also contains significant buyout clauses. If Lanning were to leave his position before the contract term ends, he would have to pay $20 million. This figure decreases with each passing season.

However, if the school decides to sever ties with Lanning before the end of 2028, the buyout from their end starts at a whopping $45 million. This is due to the fact that Lanning’s contract is fully guaranteed, ensuring he receives the entire contracted amount regardless of his tenure’s duration.

Here’s how that breaks down:

After the 2023 season: $38 million

After the 2024 season: $30.8 million

After the 2025 season: $23.4 million

After the 2026 season: $15.8 million

After the 2027 season: $8 million

Buyout clauses serve as a security blanket for both parties involved in a contract. For the school, it provides a means to move on from a coach if the partnership isn’t meeting expectations, albeit at a significant cost. For the coach, it ensures a degree of financial protection in case of premature dismissal.

Dan Lanning Net Worth

Given Lanning’s remarkable contract and prior earnings in his football career, he boasts an estimated net worth of $7 million. This wealth accumulation is primarily rooted in his earnings from his football career, including his tenure as a defensive coordinator at Georgia and his current role as Oregon’s head coach.

Dan Lanning Record

In his debut season leading Oregon’s football team, Lanning displayed his mettle by leading the Ducks to a 10-3 record, even securing a victory in the Holiday Bowl.

His tenure at Georgia as a defensive coordinator was equally impactful. Under his watch from 2019-2021, Georgia’s defense ranked first in the nation in opponents’ points per game allowed for two out of his three seasons, including an impressive average of just 10.4 points per game allowed in 2021.

Dan Lanning’s tenure as head coach for Oregon football is bound by a contract rich in rewards, clearly signaling the faith the university has in his abilities. Yet, his journey from a first-time head coach to a well-compensated leader in collegiate football is only beginning. Time will reveal how this substantial investment will translate to on-field success for the Ducks.

