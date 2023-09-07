The 2023 Pac-12 football season is off to a roaring start. Week 1 showed us some incredible talent and performances that have set the stage for an exciting season ahead. The Pac-12 has highlighted players who’ve truly stood out, delivering jaw-dropping stats and memorable moments for their teams. From record-setting quarterbacks to emerging freshmen, here’s a closer look at the the Week 1 Pac-12 Players of the Week, including Colorado duo Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter.

The Pac-12 went 12-0 in Week 1. But there is no doubting the big story of the week in college football, the Colorado Buffaloes. Deion Sanders’ team captured the hearts and minds of the nation when they upset TCU as 21-point underdogs.

The win catapulted them into the spotlight, and into the AP Poll Top 25. Three Buffaloes make the Pac-12 Players of the Week, so let’s take a closer look at them and others who won this week’s awards.

Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week – Shedeur Sanders (Colorado)

Week 1 Stats: 38-of-47 for 510 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INTs, and a QBR of 200.1.

In his stunning debut, Sanders not only showcased incredible talent, but set nine school records in the Buffs’ win over TCU. His performance on the field, including impressive passing yards and completion percentage, currently ranks him as a leader in national statistics. With an impressive history of 22 consecutive regular-season wins, his Week 1 performance has further solidified his status as one to watch this season.

Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week- Travis Hunter (Colorado)

Week 1 Defensive Stats: Red-zone interception, pass breakup, and 3 tackles.

Week 1 Offensive Stats: 11 receptions, 119 yards.

Travis Hunter proved to be a formidable force on both defense and offense in Week 1. His reception records are tied with national frontrunners, and his notable accomplishment of achieving 100-yard receiving alongside an interception in the same game places him in an exclusive club.

This remarkable display has earned him his rightful place as the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week. He has also put himself in the race for the Heisman trophy, where he is among the favorites to win the award.

Pac-12 Special Teams Player of the Week – Jack Bouwmeester (Utah)

Week 1 Stats: 6 punts averaging 51.8 yards with a long punt of 64 yards.

Bouwmeester’s punting performance during Utah’s win over Florida was nothing short of extraordinary. A standout moment was his 64-yard punt that showcased his huge leg.

Pac-12 Offensive Line Player of the Week – Brian Driscoll (California)

Week 1 Stats: 83 snaps, 0 sacks allowed.

Driscoll’s adaptability was on display as he seamlessly transitioned from left guard to center. Under his protection, Cal’s offense flourished, achieving an impressive balance of both rushing and passing yards. His performance was a critical component in Cal’s historic offensive show.

Pac-12 Defensive Line Player of the Week – David Bailey (Stanford)

Week 1 Stats: 6 solo tackles, 4.0 TFL, and 3.0 sacks.

Bailey’s defensive prowess was evident as he relentlessly pursued and halted the opposition. His multi-sack game rank him amongst national leaders in key defensive stats. With such a standout performance, Bailey has set the bar high for the rest of the season.

Pac-12 Freshman of the Week – Dylan Edwards (RB, Colorado)

Week 1 Stats: 5 receptions for 135 yards, 3 receiving TDs; 6 rushes for 24 yards and 1 rushing TD.

Young and spirited, Edwards emerged as a force to be reckoned with in his FBS debut. Tying with the nation’s best in scoring and setting three school records, Edwards has already etched his name into Colorado football folklore. His dynamism makes him a prime contender to watch out for as the season unfolds.

