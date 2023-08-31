After getting a closer look at newly acquired wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette during Wednesday’s practice, Carolina Panthers coach Frank Reich remained eager to see the NFL team’s latest additions.

The Panthers on Wednesday added needed depth via three waiver claims: former New Orleans Saints guard Calvin Throckmorton, ex-New York Jets linebacker Claudin Cherelus and former San Francisco 49ers cornerback D’Shawn Jamison.

After signing 11 of 16 practice squad players, Reich was also curious to see who eventually fills out the developmental room.

Panthers Add 3 Waiver Claims To 53-Man Roster

During a teleconference Wednesday, Reich declined to offer much insight on the Panthers’ new waiver additions, outside of his interest in discovering if Throckmorton, Cherelus and Jamison bolster the back end of the preseason 53-player roster.

With the Panthers providing opportunities to two undrafted free-agent offensive linemen, Ricky Lee and Nash Jensen, Throckmorton likely was added to provide versatility and experience. Capable of playing right or left guard, the former Oregon standout started 20 games for the Saints the past two seasons, appearing in 31.

An undrafted free agent rookie from Alcorn State, Cherelus adds athleticism to the linebacker room. Appearing at a pro day, Cherelus ran a 4.54-second 40-yard dash and registered a 38-inch vertical jump. Cherelus didn’t participate in the Jets’ recent joint practices with the Panthers at Wofford College in Spartanburg, S.C., but still made an impression on the Panthers’ scouting department.

Jamison also adds an extra dimension. The undrafted rookie from Texas may be small in stature (5-foot-9, 185 pounds), but the late cut generated rave reviews from the 49ers’ organization. Jamison also has experience as a return specialist.

Making room on the roster, the Panthers released third-string quarterback Matt Corral, wide receiver Derek Wright and linebacker Chandler Wooten. All could be viewed as practice squad candidates.

Panthers Initially Ink 11 To Practice Squad

The Panthers’ practice squad is starting to develop.

The following prospects earned spots: offensive lineman Deonte Brown, running back Spencer Brown, offensive lineman J.D. DiRenzo, linebacker Eku Leota, offensive lineman Justin McCray, cornerback Mark Milton, safety Eric Rowe, defensive lineman Taylor Stallworth, linebacker Jordan Thomas, cornerback Stantley Thomas-Oliver III and defensive lineman Raequan Williams.

Beginning with the 11 players the Panthers signed Wednesday, the remaining five slots likely will be filled by Thursday. Reich believes the practice squad plays an important part in the team.

“We look at it, like when we get our 53, plus the 16. I know there’s that distinction,” Reich said, as reported by Panthers.com. “That pay’s a little different and all that stuff. But as far as the coaches are concerned, this is our squad. The 53 and 16, it’s all one squad. So that’s why, really, tomorrow, the work will be done.”

