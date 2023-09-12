NFL News and Rumors

PFF NFL Week 1 Player Grades: Tua Tagovailoa Headlines List

Dan Girolamo
Sports Editor
3 min read
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa

The first NFL Sunday is in the books. After 14 games, PFF has released its weekly grades for Week 1. Who made the PFF Team of the Week? Below, we list the PFF NFL Week 1 player grades and the Team of the Week.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was the highest-graded QB from Week 1 with a 92.8. Tua finished 28/45 for 466 yards and three touchdowns in Miami’s 36-34 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Tua’s teammate, wide receiver Tyreek Hill, also had a huge day, catching 11 balls for 215 yards and two touchdowns.

On defense, PFF named Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III as the defensive player of the week. Bates finished with a 92.9 after intercepting passes in a Falcons 24-10 victory over the Carolina Panthers.

PFF NFL Week 1 Player Grades: Team of the Week

Below is the PFF Team of the Week for Week 1 of the NFL season.

Offense

QB: Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins – 92.8
RB: Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers – 74.6
WR: Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins – 93.0
WR: Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers – 92.5
TE: Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons – 79.4
Flex: WR Tutu Atwell, Los Angeles Rams – 80.6
LT: Rashawn Slater, Los Angeles Chargers – 80.9
LG: John Simpson, Baltimore Ravens – 87.2
C: Tyler Linderbaum, Baltimore Ravens – 76.1
RG: Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys – 91.1
RT: Brian O’Neill, Minnesota Vikings – 86.4

Defense

EDGE: T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers – 94.4
EDGE: Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns – 89.9
DI: DeForest Buckner, Indianapolis Colts – 92.5
DI: Jalen Carter, Philadelphia Eagles – 92.1
LB: Zaire Franklin, Indianapolis Colts – 92.2
LB: Quay Walker, Green Bay Packers – 92.1
CB: Stephon Gilmore, Dallas Cowboys – 89.8
CB: Tyson Campbell, Jacksonville Jaguars – 89.2
S: Jessie Bates III, Atlanta Falcons – 92.9
S: Grant Delpit, Cleveland Browns – 91.3
Flex: CB Tavierre Thomas, Houston Texans – 90.5

Special Teams

K: Chase McLaughlin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
P: Bradley Pinion, Atlanta Falcons
K/PR: Jayden Reed, Green Bay Packers
ST: Jarran Reed, Seattle Seahawks

NFL News and Rumors
