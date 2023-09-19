PFF Week 2 Player Grades: Micah Parsons Has Career Day

After Sunday’s slate of games, PFF has released its weekly grades for Week 2. Who made the PFF Team of the Week? Below, we explore the top players of Week 2 according to PFF.

PFF NFL Week 2 Player Grades: Michah Parsons

Micah Parsons: 10 games with 2+ sacks since entering the league Most in the NFL during that span 🦁 pic.twitter.com/3bidCycVcp — PFF (@PFF) September 18, 2023

Through two games, the best defensive player in the NFL is Dallas Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons.

Against the Jets, Parson recorded a 20.7% pressure rate, according to PFF. Parsons finished the game with six pressures and two sacks in a Cowboys 30-10 win over the New York Jets.

One of the biggest surprises was Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who tied New York’s Daniel Jones for the best QB PFF score in Week 2 with 92.5 PFF.

Tannehill finished 20/24 for 246 yards and one touchdown in a 27-24 OT victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. Tannehill also added a rushing touchdown to his stat line.

Other standout grades include Philadelphia Eagles Jordan Mailata with a 96.9, San Francisco 49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa with a 93.0, and Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones with a 92.8.

PFF NFL Week 2 Player Grades: Team Of The Week

RB: Bijan Robinson

LT: Jordan Mailata PFF's Team of Week 2 so farhttps://t.co/IlSOWCgDeG — PFF (@PFF) September 18, 2023

QB: Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans – 92.5

RB: Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons – 88.2

WR: Nico Collins, Houston Texans – 91.4

WR: Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 85.4

TE: George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers – 84.8

Flex: WR Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings – 90.0

LT: Jordan Mailata, Philadelphia Eagles – 96.9

LG: Saahdiq Charles, Washington Commanders – 82.9

C: Ryan Kelly, Indianapolis Colts – 87.3

RG: Will Fries, Indianapolis Colts – 90.3

RT: Brian O’Neill, Minnesota Vikings – 75.6

EDGE: Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys – 94.4

EDGE: Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers – 93.0

DI: Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs – 92.8

DI: David Onyemata, Atlanta Falcons – 90.9

LB: Matt Milano, Buffalo Bills – 91.0

LB: Josey Jewell, Denver Broncos – 87.0

CB: Christian Gonzalez, New England Patriots – 90.9

CB: Sean Murphy-Bunting, Tennessee Titans – 84.1

S: Geno Stone, Baltimore Ravens – 91.1

S: Malik Hooker, Dallas Cowboys – 91.8

Flex: CB Michael Carter II, New York Jets – 83.3

K: Jake Moody, San Francisco 49ers

P: Thomas Morstead, New York Jets

K/PR: Charlie Jones, Cincinnati Bengals

ST: Justin Evans, Philadelphia Eagles

NFL Betting Guides 2023