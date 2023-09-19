NFL News and Rumors

PFF Week 2 Player Grades: Micah Parsons Has Career Day

Dan Girolamo
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons

After Sunday’s slate of games, PFF has released its weekly grades for Week 2. Who made the PFF Team of the Week? Below, we explore the top players of Week 2 according to PFF.

PFF NFL Week 2 Player Grades: Michah Parsons

Through two games, the best defensive player in the NFL is Dallas Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons.

Against the Jets, Parson recorded a 20.7% pressure rate, according to PFF. Parsons finished the game with six pressures and two sacks in a Cowboys 30-10 win over the New York Jets.

One of the biggest surprises was Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who tied New York’s Daniel Jones for the best QB PFF score in Week 2 with 92.5 PFF.

Tannehill finished 20/24 for 246 yards and one touchdown in a 27-24 OT victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. Tannehill also added a rushing touchdown to his stat line.

Other standout grades include Philadelphia Eagles Jordan Mailata with a 96.9, San Francisco 49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa with a 93.0, and Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones with a 92.8.

PFF NFL Week 2 Player Grades: Team Of The Week

QB: Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans – 92.5
RB: Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons – 88.2
WR: Nico Collins, Houston Texans – 91.4
WR: Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 85.4
TE: George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers – 84.8
Flex: WR Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings – 90.0
LT: Jordan Mailata, Philadelphia Eagles – 96.9
LG: Saahdiq Charles, Washington Commanders – 82.9
C: Ryan Kelly, Indianapolis Colts –  87.3
RG: Will Fries, Indianapolis Colts – 90.3
RT: Brian O’Neill, Minnesota Vikings – 75.6

EDGE: Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys – 94.4
EDGE: Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers – 93.0
DI: Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs – 92.8
DI: David Onyemata, Atlanta Falcons – 90.9
LB: Matt Milano, Buffalo Bills – 91.0
LB: Josey Jewell, Denver Broncos – 87.0
CB: Christian Gonzalez, New England Patriots – 90.9
CB: Sean Murphy-Bunting, Tennessee Titans – 84.1
S: Geno Stone, Baltimore Ravens – 91.1
S: Malik Hooker, Dallas Cowboys – 91.8
Flex: CB Michael Carter II, New York Jets – 83.3

K: Jake Moody, San Francisco 49ers
P: Thomas Morstead, New York Jets
K/PR: Charlie Jones, Cincinnati Bengals
ST: Justin Evans, Philadelphia Eagles

NFL News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan Girolamo

