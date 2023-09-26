NFL News and Rumors

PFF Week 3 Player Grades: Miami Dolphins Dominate List

Dan Girolamo
Sports Editor
3 min read
Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane

Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season featured crazy finishes, multiple upsets, and a 70-burger. Who made the PFF Team of the Week? Below, we explore the top-graded players who made PFF’s Team of the Week.

PFF NFL Week 3 Player Grades: Miami Dolphins Dominate List

The Miami Dolphins were well-represented on PFF’s Team of the Week after defeating the Denver Broncos by a score of 70-20. Three Dolphins made the Team of the Week, including rookie running back De’Von Achane, who accumulated 233 total yards and four touchdowns.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill and safety Jevon Holland were the other Dolphin players who made the list.

Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett dominated Cleveland’s 27-3 win over the Tennessee Titans. Garrett collected 3.5 sacks, a hit, and four hurries from 26 pass-rushing snaps.

Other notable players to make the Team of the Week include Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (90.3), Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams (90.9), and San Francisco 49ers Javon Hargrave (93.0).

PFF NFL Week 3 Player Grades: Team Of The Week

QB: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs – 90.3
RB: De’Von Achane, Miami Dolphins – 94.4
WR: Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders – 90.9
WR: Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins – 95.0
TE: Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions – 80.1
Flex: WR Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers – 80.7
LT: Trent Brown, New England Patriots – 92.4
LG: Tyler Smith, Dallas Cowboys – 84.4
C: David Andrews, New England Patriots – 77.8
RG: Ed Ingram, Minnesota Vikings – 81.5
RT: Alijah Vera-Tucker, New York Jets – 75.3

EDGE: Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns – 93.3
EDGE: Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers – 92.8
DI: Javon Hargrave, San Francisco 49ers – 93.0
DI: Arik Armstead, San Francisco 49ers – 91.5
LB: Terrel Bernard, Buffalo Bills – 93.1
LB: Blake Cashman, Houston Texans – 91.4
CB: Kendall Fuller, Washington Commanders – 92.1
CB: Sean Murphy-Bunting, Tennessee Titans – 92.1
S: Jevon Holland, Miami Dolphins – 95.6
S: Micah Hyde, Buffalo Bills – 90.4
Flex: CB Trent McDuffie, Kansas City Chiefs – 92.6

K: Matt Gay, Indianapolis Colts
P: Jamie Gillan, New York Giants
K/PR: Marvin Mims, Denver Broncos
ST: Jeremy Reaves, Washington Commanders

NFL News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan Girolamo

