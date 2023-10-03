NFL News and Rumors

PFF Week 4 Player Grades And Team of the Week: Christian McCaffrey Has Huge Day

Dan Girolamo
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey

Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season belonged to the San Francisco 49ers, as three players shined in their victory and registered high scores with PFF. See who else made PFF’s Team of the Week and check out the top-graded players from Week 4.

PFF NFL Week 4 Player Grades

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (91.0) accounted for four total touchdowns in a 35-14 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (91.1) catapulted to the top of the MVP list in a 48-20 victory over the Miami Dolphins. Allen finished the day completing 21 of 25 passes for 320 yards and four touchdowns. Allen also rushed for one touchdown.

Los Angeles Chargers edge rusher Khalil Mack (92.3) set a franchise record with six sacks in the 24-17 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

PFF NFL Week 4 Player Grades: Team Of The Week

QB: Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills – 91.1
RB: Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers – 91.0
WR: Nico Collins, Houston Texans – 93.3
WR: Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers – 93.4
TE: Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens – 88.5
Flex: WR A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles – 89.4
LT: Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers – 90.1
LG: Tyler Smith, Dallas Cowboys – 93.7
C: Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles – 86.3
RG: Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta Falcons – 89.4
RT: Braden Smith, Indianapolis Colts – 83.7

EDGE: Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders – 93.6
EDGE: Khalil Mack, Los Angeles Chargers – 92.3
DI: DaQuan Jones, Buffalo Bills – 91.2
DI: Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams – 90.3
LB: Nicholas Morrow, Philadelphia Eagles – 85.5
LB: Christian Harris, Houston Texans
CB: DaRon Bland, Dallas Cowboys – 91.5
CB: Darious Williams, Jacksonville Jaguars – 90.8
S: Antoine Winfield Jr., Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 91.6
S: Tre’von Moehrig, Las Vegas Raiders – 90.6
Flex: CB Arthur Maulet, Baltimore Ravens – 77.3

K: Jake Elliott, Philadelphia Eagles
P: Bradley Pinion, Atlanta Falcons
K/PR: Keisean Nixon, Green Bay Packers
ST: Giovanni Ricci, Carolina Panthers

NFL Betting Guides 2023

NFL News and Rumors
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
