Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season belonged to the San Francisco 49ers, as three players shined in their victory and registered high scores with PFF. See who else made PFF’s Team of the Week and check out the top-graded players from Week 4.

PFF NFL Week 4 Player Grades

RB: Christian McCaffrey

WR: Brandon Aiyuk

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (91.0) accounted for four total touchdowns in a 35-14 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (91.1) catapulted to the top of the MVP list in a 48-20 victory over the Miami Dolphins. Allen finished the day completing 21 of 25 passes for 320 yards and four touchdowns. Allen also rushed for one touchdown.

Los Angeles Chargers edge rusher Khalil Mack (92.3) set a franchise record with six sacks in the 24-17 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

QB: Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills – 91.1

RB: Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers – 91.0

WR: Nico Collins, Houston Texans – 93.3

WR: Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers – 93.4

TE: Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens – 88.5

Flex: WR A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles – 89.4

LT: Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers – 90.1

LG: Tyler Smith, Dallas Cowboys – 93.7

C: Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles – 86.3

RG: Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta Falcons – 89.4

RT: Braden Smith, Indianapolis Colts – 83.7

EDGE: Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders – 93.6

EDGE: Khalil Mack, Los Angeles Chargers – 92.3

DI: DaQuan Jones, Buffalo Bills – 91.2

DI: Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams – 90.3

LB: Nicholas Morrow, Philadelphia Eagles – 85.5

LB: Christian Harris, Houston Texans

CB: DaRon Bland, Dallas Cowboys – 91.5

CB: Darious Williams, Jacksonville Jaguars – 90.8

S: Antoine Winfield Jr., Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 91.6

S: Tre’von Moehrig, Las Vegas Raiders – 90.6

Flex: CB Arthur Maulet, Baltimore Ravens – 77.3

K: Jake Elliott, Philadelphia Eagles

P: Bradley Pinion, Atlanta Falcons

K/PR: Keisean Nixon, Green Bay Packers

ST: Giovanni Ricci, Carolina Panthers

