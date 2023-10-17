PFF Week 6 Player Grades And Team of the Week

The Miami Dolphins and the Los Angeles Rams combined to have 10 players on PFF’s Team of the Week. See PFF’s player grades for Week 6 below.

PFF NFL Week 6 Player Grades

In Week 6, Tyreek Hill and Raheem Mostert combined for: – 26 touches

– 295 total yards

– 4 total TDs pic.twitter.com/BFTw8Bqfaf — PFF (@PFF) October 16, 2023

Tyreek Hill continued his stellar season with a 93.2 grade for Week 6. Hill had six catches for 163 yards and one touchdown.

Other Dolphins to make the Team of the Week include running back Raheem Mostert, edge rusher Bradley Chubb, and punter Jake Bailey.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford received the highest QB grade in Week 6 at 90.0. Stafford completed 15 of 24 passes for 226 yards and one touchdown.

Other Rams on the Team of the Week: wide receiver Cooper Kupp, right guard Kevin Dotson, right tackle Rob Havenstein, edge rusher Byron Young, and defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

PFF NFL Week 6 Player Grades: Team Of The Week

Who were the best players on Sunday? Week 6 Team of the Week ⬇️https://t.co/OaiFEw56fu — PFF (@PFF) October 16, 2023

QB: Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams – 90.0

RB: Raheem Mostert, Miami Dolphins – 91.6

WR: Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins – 93.2

WR: Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams – 87.0

TE: Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs – 87.1

Flex: WR Drake London, Atlanta Falcons 86.9

LT: Christian Darrisaw, Minnesota Vikings – 85.3

LG: Joe Thuney, Kansas City Chiefs – 91.3

C: Andre James, Las Vegas Raiders – 82.0

RG: Kevin Dotson, Los Angeles Rams – 86.1

RT: Rob Havenstein, Los Angeles Rams – 82.7

EDGE: Bradley Chubb, Miami Dolphins – 89.6

EDGE: Byron Young, Los Angeles Rams – 87.3

DI: Vita Vea, Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 90.0

DI: Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams – 85.2

LB: Bobby Okereke, New York Giants – 90.8

LB: Foyesade Oluokun, Jacksonville Jaguars – 91.2

CB: Tre Brown, Seattle Seahawks – 90.2

CB: Christian Benford, Buffalo Bills – 70.8

S: Kareem Jackson, Denver Broncos – 84.9

S: Quandre Diggs, Seattle Seahawks – 80.7

Flex: CB Devon Witherspoon, Seattle Seahawks – 83.0

K: Harrison Butker, Kansas City Chiefs

P: Jake Bailey, Miami Dolphins

K/PR: Jamison Crowder, Washington Commanders

ST: Joey Blount, Arizona Cardinals

Subject to change after Monday Night Football.

