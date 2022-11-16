Previewing The Current 2023 NFL Draft Order Ahead of Week 11

The second half of the NFL season is officially underway.

As teams prepare for Week 11 on Sunday, some franchises are already faced with the harsh reality that they will not be participating in the NFL Playoffs this year.

With that being said, the 2023 NFL Draft is expected to be one of the best draft classes in recent memory, especially at the quarterback position.

Drafting a franchise quarterback can change the course of history for an NFL team and this year’s class has three potential future stars under center.

Bryce Young, CJ Stroud, and Will Levis headline a top-heavy class but none of those quarterbacks find themselves atop most scouts’ projections as the top overall prospect.

That distinction belongs to Will Anderson Jr, a defensive end from Alabama. He is followed on most boards by Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter, who has been limited by injuries this season.

Breaking Down The Current 2023 NFL Draft Order

While three quarterbacks have the potential to go in the top-five picks of the 2023 NFL draft, QBs aren’t the only players that can alter a team’s destiny.

The NFL Draft is an opportunity for every team to reload with talent and find players that can contribute to a Super Bowl winning team.

But when it comes to draft capital, some teams are richer than others.

That notion is especially true this year with the Houston Texans potentially having two of the top-10 selections.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Eagles will also pick in the top 10 as of now, despite owning an 8-1 overall record. The Eagles made a major trade with the Saints in April and will receive New Orleans’ first-round pick in 2023 as part of that deal.

Below, we’ll break down the current 2023 NFL Draft Order.