The Baltimore Ravens will apply the franchise tag to quarterback Lamar Jackson if a deal is not reached by Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline. Ravens executive vice president Ozzie Newsome told “The Bernie Kosar Show” that the team will be working until the deadline to sign Jackson to a long-term deal.

“Today and up until 3:30 tomorrow, a lot of energy will be utilized in trying to get a deal done,” Newsome said. “If not, we will put the franchise tag on him.”

Which Tag Will The Ravens Use On Lamar Jackson?

In all likelihood, Jackson will be franchise tagged by the Ravens on Tuesday. However, the type of tag is still a remaining question.

There are two forms of the franchise tag: exclusive and non-exclusive.

With the exclusive tag, the Ravens control Jackson’s contract rights and trade talks in 2023. The exclusive tag is projected to cost around $45 million.

The non-exclusive tag allows Jackson to speak with other NFL teams. If another team offers Jackson a contract, the Ravens have the right to match any offer sheet. If they decide to let Jackson sign with another team, the Ravens will receive two first-round picks. The non-exclusive tag is cheaper than the exclusive tag at just over $32 million.

Falcons, Jets The Favorite To Land Lamar Jackson If Baltimore Passes

If the Ravens allow Jackson to sign with another team, where will the former MVP sign?

BetOnline has the Atlanta Falcons as the favorite to sign Jackson at +250. Last offseason, the Falcons were in the running for quarterback Deshaun Watson before the Cleveland Browns traded for his services.

The New York Jets +300, Tampa Bay Buccaneers +450, Las Vegas Raiders +600, and New England Patriots +900 round out the top five.

View the chart for Jackson’s next team odds via BetOnline.

Lamar Jackson’s Next Team Odds If Not Baltimore Ravens Odds Play Atlant Falcons +250 New York Jets +300 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +450 Las Vegas Raiders +600 New England Patriots +900 San Francisco 49ers +1200 Washington Commanders +1200 Miami Dolphins +1200 Carolina Panthers +1400 Tennessee Titans +1400

