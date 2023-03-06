NFL News and Rumors

Ravens Will Put Franchise Tag On Lamar Jackson If Deal Is Not Reached By Tuesday’s Deadline

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
3 min read
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson throws a pass.

The Baltimore Ravens will apply the franchise tag to quarterback Lamar Jackson if a deal is not reached by Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline. Ravens executive vice president Ozzie Newsome told “The Bernie Kosar Show” that the team will be working until the deadline to sign Jackson to a long-term deal.

“Today and up until 3:30 tomorrow, a lot of energy will be utilized in trying to get a deal done,” Newsome said. “If not, we will put the franchise tag on him.”

Which Tag Will The Ravens Use On Lamar Jackson?

In all likelihood, Jackson will be franchise tagged by the Ravens on Tuesday. However, the type of tag is still a remaining question.

There are two forms of the franchise tag: exclusive and non-exclusive.

With the exclusive tag, the Ravens control Jackson’s contract rights and trade talks in 2023. The exclusive tag is projected to cost around $45 million.

The non-exclusive tag allows Jackson to speak with other NFL teams. If another team offers Jackson a contract, the Ravens have the right to match any offer sheet. If they decide to let Jackson sign with another team, the Ravens will receive two first-round picks. The non-exclusive tag is cheaper than the exclusive tag at just over $32 million.

Falcons, Jets The Favorite To Land Lamar Jackson If Baltimore Passes

If the Ravens allow Jackson to sign with another team, where will the former MVP sign?

BetOnline has the Atlanta Falcons as the favorite to sign Jackson at +250. Last offseason, the Falcons were in the running for quarterback Deshaun Watson before the Cleveland Browns traded for his services.

The New York Jets +300, Tampa Bay Buccaneers +450, Las Vegas Raiders +600, and New England Patriots +900 round out the top five.

View the chart for Jackson’s next team odds via BetOnline.

Lamar Jackson’s Next Team Odds If Not Baltimore Ravens Odds Play
Atlant Falcons +250 BetOnline logo
New York Jets +300 BetOnline logo
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +450 BetOnline logo
Las Vegas Raiders +600 BetOnline logo
New England Patriots +900 BetOnline logo
San Francisco 49ers +1200 BetOnline logo
Washington Commanders  +1200 BetOnline logo
Miami Dolphins +1200 BetOnline logo
Carolina Panthers +1400 BetOnline logo
Tennessee Titans +1400 BetOnline logo

 

NFL Betting Guides 2023

 

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors Ravens
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson throws a pass.

Ravens Will Put Franchise Tag On Lamar Jackson If Deal Is Not Reached By Tuesday’s Deadline

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  46min
NFL News and Rumors
Joe Thomas
NFL News: Joe Thomas Selects Pro Football Hall Of Fame Presenters
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  3h
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings
NFL News: Dallas Cowboys Franchise Tag RB Tony Pollard
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  5h
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders
NFL Free Agency: QB Derek Carr Reportedly Signing With the Saints
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  7h
NFL News and Rumors
anthony richardson 2
Anthony Richardson NFL Combine Measurements, 40-Yard Dash Time, & Hand Size
Author image David Evans  •  Mar 4 2023
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Super Bowl LIV-San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs
NFL Free Agency: 40 Year Old Kicker Robbie Gould Will Test Free Agent Market
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Mar 4 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Houston Texans v Indianapolis Colts
NFL News: Is Andrew Luck A 2024 First Ballot Hall Of Famer?
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Mar 4 2023
More News
Arrow to top