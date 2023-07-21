NFL News and Rumors

New York Jets Head Coach Robert Saleh Contract, Salary, Net Worth, Coaching Record, And Wife

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Jets head coach Robert Saleh

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh enters the 2023 NFL season with high expectations. After acquiring quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the offseason, the Jets are in a great position to make the playoffs for the first time since 2010. Below, we explore Robert Saleh’s contract, salary, net worth, head coaching record, and wife. 

Robert Saleh Contract And Salary

On January 14, 2021, Saleh signed a five-year contract to become the head coach of the Jets.

Saleh’s annual salary was not disclosed upon signing his contract. As a first-time head coach, Saleh probably makes between $2 million and $5 million. That is the norm for first-time coaches.

Robert Saleh Net Worth

Saleh’s estimated net worth is $10 million.

Saleh is only 44, and if he remains a head coach with the Jets, his net worth will only increase.

His net worth can be attributed to his time in the NFL as a head coach for two years and an assistant for over 15 years.

Robert Saleh Head Coaching Record

In two seasons as the head coach of the Jets, Saleh’s overall record is 11-23. The Jets have finished last in both seasons under Saleh.

Before New York, Saleh was the defensive coordinator of the San Francisco 49ers from 2017-2020. During his final two seasons, the 49ers had one of the best defenses in the NFL.

In 2019, Saleh was the defensive coordinator for a 49ers’ team that went 13-3. San Francisco lost in the Super Bowl to the Kanas City Chiefs.

Before San Francisco, Saleh worked for the Jacksonville Jaguars (2014-2016), Seattle Seahawks (2011-2013), and Houston Texans (2005-2008).

Robert Saleh Wife

Saleh married his wife, Sanaa, in 2007. Together, they have seven children: five sons and two daughters.

Saleh is good friends with Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur from their time as graduate assistants at Central Michigan and as assistant coaches with the Texans.

Saleh was LaFleur’s best man at his wedding.

NFL Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Jets NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich watches quarterback Bryce Young

Panthers Sign No. 1 Overall Pick Bryce Young To Four-Year Deal

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  37min
NFL News and Rumors
Bills receiver Cole Beasley
New York Giants Sign Cole Beasley, James Robinson
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  2h
NFL News and Rumors
Tennessee Titans v Chicago Bears
Indianapolis Colts And Tennessee Titans Plan To Wear Alternate Uniforms For 2023
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  4h
NFL News and Rumors
Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals Will Add Two Former Pro Bowlers Into Ring Of Honor In 2023
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  8h
NFL News and Rumors
Atlanta Falcons v San Francisco 49ers
NFL Hall Of Fame Quarterback Steve Young Lands Coaching Job After ESPN Layoff
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  10h
NFL News and Rumors
Jordan Addison Draws Henry Ruggs Comparison After Caught Speeding 140 mph In 55 Zone In His Lamborghini
Jordan Addison Draws Henry Ruggs Comparison After Caught Speeding 140 mph In 55 Zone In His Lamborghini
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  20h
NFL News and Rumors
Most Expensive NFL Stadiums Ever Built
Most Expensive NFL Stadiums Ever Built
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  20h
More News
Arrow to top