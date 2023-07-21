New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh enters the 2023 NFL season with high expectations. After acquiring quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the offseason, the Jets are in a great position to make the playoffs for the first time since 2010. Below, we explore Robert Saleh’s contract, salary, net worth, head coaching record, and wife.

Robert Saleh Contract And Salary

Breaking: The Jets are hiring former 49ers’ DC Robert Saleh as their next head coach, league sources tell @AdamSchefter. The two sides now have reached agreement on a five-year deal. pic.twitter.com/lMfODt5Z4O — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 15, 2021

On January 14, 2021, Saleh signed a five-year contract to become the head coach of the Jets.

Saleh’s annual salary was not disclosed upon signing his contract. As a first-time head coach, Saleh probably makes between $2 million and $5 million. That is the norm for first-time coaches.

Robert Saleh Net Worth

Saleh’s estimated net worth is $10 million.

Saleh is only 44, and if he remains a head coach with the Jets, his net worth will only increase.

His net worth can be attributed to his time in the NFL as a head coach for two years and an assistant for over 15 years.

Robert Saleh Head Coaching Record

Robert Saleh says he'd be "shocked" if Aaron Rodgers does not play multiple seasons with the Jets pic.twitter.com/PmMJEKGr6l — Jets Videos (@snyjets) July 21, 2023

In two seasons as the head coach of the Jets, Saleh’s overall record is 11-23. The Jets have finished last in both seasons under Saleh.

Before New York, Saleh was the defensive coordinator of the San Francisco 49ers from 2017-2020. During his final two seasons, the 49ers had one of the best defenses in the NFL.

In 2019, Saleh was the defensive coordinator for a 49ers’ team that went 13-3. San Francisco lost in the Super Bowl to the Kanas City Chiefs.

Before San Francisco, Saleh worked for the Jacksonville Jaguars (2014-2016), Seattle Seahawks (2011-2013), and Houston Texans (2005-2008).

Robert Saleh Wife

Saleh married his wife, Sanaa, in 2007. Together, they have seven children: five sons and two daughters.

Saleh is good friends with Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur from their time as graduate assistants at Central Michigan and as assistant coaches with the Texans.

Saleh was LaFleur’s best man at his wedding.

