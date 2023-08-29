On the day when NFL teams must finalize their 53-man rosters, two kickers have been traded to new teams. The Denver Broncos traded for New Orleans Saints kicker Will Lutz, and the Tennessee Titans traded for New England Patriots kicker Nick Folk.

Saints Trade Will Lutz To Broncos

Reunion: The #Broncos are trading for #Saints K Wil Lutz, source said. Back with Sean Payton. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 29, 2023

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that the Broncos have traded a 2024 seventh-round pick to New Orleans for Lutz.

Following the release of longtime kicker Brandon McManus this offseason, the Broncos brought in Brett Maher and Elliot Fry to compete for the starting kicker position. With the trade for Lutz, the Broncos have released Maher, who missed two of his six FG attempts this preseason.

Lutz, who has played every season in New Orleans since 2016, reunites with former Saints head coach Sean Payton in Denver.

Last season, Lutz made 23 of 31 field goal attempts and went a perfect 33 of 33 on extra points.

With Lutz on his way to Denver, the Saints will promote rookie Blake Grupe as the starting kicker.

New Orleans, I'll always be apart of the WhoDatNation⚜️! Excited for the next chapter of our lives….Broncos Country….Let's Ride pic.twitter.com/j1E4oH1iU9 — Wil Lutz (@wil_lutz5) August 29, 2023

Titans Trade For Nick Folk

Compensation update: The #Titans are sending a 2025 seventh-round pick to the #Patriots for kicker Nick Folk, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 29, 2023

The Patriots traded Folk to the Tennessee Titans for a 2025 seventh-round draft pick, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported.

At 39, Folks remains one of the most accurate kickers in the NFL. In 2022, Folk made 32 of 37 field goal attempts (86.5%), and since 2019, Folk made 108 of 121.

Folk is the NFL’s fourth-leading active scorer with 1,517 career points.

With Folk, the Titans bring stability to the kicker position. Caleb Shudak, Trey Wolff, and Michael Badgley were all signed and released this preseason.

The Patriots will likely turn to kicker Chad Ryland to be the starter. Ryland was drafted in the fourth round out of Maryland in the 2023 NFL Draft.

