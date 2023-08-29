NFL News and Rumors

NFL Kicker Mayhem: Saints Trade Will Lutz To Broncos, Patriots Trade Nick Folk To Titans

Dan Girolamo
On the day when NFL teams must finalize their 53-man rosters, two kickers have been traded to new teams. The Denver Broncos traded for New Orleans Saints kicker Will Lutz, and the Tennessee Titans traded for New England Patriots kicker Nick Folk.

Saints Trade Will Lutz To Broncos

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that the Broncos have traded a 2024 seventh-round pick to New Orleans for Lutz.

Following the release of longtime kicker Brandon McManus this offseason, the Broncos brought in Brett Maher and Elliot Fry to compete for the starting kicker position. With the trade for Lutz, the Broncos have released Maher, who missed two of his six FG attempts this preseason.

Lutz, who has played every season in New Orleans since 2016, reunites with former Saints head coach Sean Payton in Denver.

Last season, Lutz made 23 of 31 field goal attempts and went a perfect 33 of 33 on extra points.

With Lutz on his way to Denver, the Saints will promote rookie Blake Grupe as the starting kicker.

Titans Trade For Nick Folk

The Patriots traded Folk to the Tennessee Titans for a 2025 seventh-round draft pick, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported.

At 39, Folks remains one of the most accurate kickers in the NFL. In 2022, Folk made 32 of 37 field goal attempts (86.5%), and since 2019, Folk made 108 of 121.

Folk is the NFL’s fourth-leading active scorer with 1,517 career points.

With Folk, the Titans bring stability to the kicker position. Caleb Shudak, Trey Wolff, and Michael Badgley were all signed and released this preseason.

The Patriots will likely turn to kicker Chad Ryland to be the starter. Ryland was drafted in the fourth round out of Maryland in the 2023 NFL Draft.

NFL News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan Girolamo

