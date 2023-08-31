Hartman’s followers surged 37% after transferring from Wake Forest to Notre Dame.

Instagram follower count jumped from 61k to 97k.

Posts now average an impressive 200k user reach, a rate of over 200%

Hartman’s recovery from blood clot almost miraculous.

Sam Hartman’s Instagram Growth



The worlds of college football and social media are more interconnected than ever, and no story illustrates this better than quarterback Sam Hartman’s transfer journey. Leaving Wake Forest to don the iconic colors of Notre Dame hasn’t just impacted his game-time stats but has made waves in his digital persona on Instagram.

The Notre Dame Effect – A 37% Increase in Instagram Followers



Notre Dame’s reputation, both as a sporting institution and a brand, is monumental. As Hartman transitioned, his follower count wasn’t left behind. Shooting up by 37%, his current 97k followers show the allure and gravitas the Fighting Irish holds.

More so, with the increased visibility offered by Notre Dame, Hartman’s Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) value has also seen a rise, now estimated at a striking $1.1 million. Such figures don’t just indicate popularity; they also translate to significant earning potential, enhancing both his on-field and online prestige.

User Reach of Over 200%



It’s not just about numbers but about influence. Hartman’s transition to Notre Dame hasn’t just ballooned his follower count but has exponentially amplified his post reach. An average of 200k users now see each post Hartman sends. This lets us see the ripple effect of associating with an institution as storied as Notre Dame.

With this kind of reach, it was no surprise when Hartman, capitalizing on his enhanced NIL deal, generously gifted his teammates with Beats by Dre headphones, a gesture echoing his success and camaraderie.

Hartman’s Recovery From Serious Blood Clot

Sam Hartman is not just any transfer story. His return from a blood clot was nothing short of miraculous. Wake were preparing to spend at least the season without their signal caller, but Hartman made it back just a couple of weeks into the season.

He went on to throw for over 3,700 yards and 38 touchdowns in just 12 games. And his Notre Dame career started off in a similar fashion. In a 42-3 trouncing of Navy Hartman threw for four touchdowns, and is already making himself a fan favorite with the Irish crowd, as well as putting himself in amongst the early favorites for the Heisman Trophy.

TSD Commentary

TheSportsDaily Head of News, Nick Raffoul, says, “Hartman’s move to Notre Dame is emblematic of modern college sports. Where top-tier brands like the Fighting Irish don’t just amplify one’s game, but catapult their digital influence. His impressive Instagram growth and engagement rate signify this transformation. And if these are the early days, the future is undoubtedly promising.”

