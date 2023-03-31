NFL News and Rumors

San Francisco 49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan Contract, Salary, Net Worth, Coaching Record, And Wife

Dan Girolamo
3 min read
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan reacts.

As the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers, Kyle Shanahan is regarded as one of the best offensive play callers in the NFL. This past season, the 49ers finished in the top 10 in points per game, rushing yards per game, and total yards per game. At 43, Shanahan is off to a promising start in his young career. Here, we explore Kyle Shanahan’s contract, salary, net worth, coaching record, and wife.

Kyle Shanahan Contract And Salary

Kyle Shanahan signed a six-year deal to become the head coach of the 49ers on February 6, 2017.

After reaching the Super Bowl in the 2019-2020 season, Shanahan signed a contract extension, keeping him as head coach through the 2025 season.

Although never confirmed by the team, NBC Sports reports Shanahan makes at least $10 million annually. Shanahan is on an exclusive list of coaches who make $10 million or more.

Kyle Shanahan Net Worth

Shanahan has only been a head coach since 2017, so his net worth is estimated to be between $4 million and $7 million.

However, due to the contract extension in 2020, Shanahan’s net worth is probably higher than $7 million.

Kyle Shanahan Coaching Record

Shanahan’s tenure in San Francisco is the only head coaching stint on his resume. In six seasons, Shanahan and the 49ers have a record of 52-46. However, the Niners have made the NFC Championship game in three of the last four seasons, making the Super Bowl during the 2019-2020 season. The Niners lost to Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV by a score of 31-20.

Coaching is in Shanahan’s blood as Kyle’s father, Mike, spent 20 seasons as an NFL head coach with the Los Angeles Raiders, Denver Broncos, and Washington Redskins. Mike won back-to-back Super Bowls with the Broncos during the 1997 and 1998 seasons.

Before becoming a head coach, Shanahan was an assistant with the Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Washington Redskins. Shanahan served as the offensive coordinator for his father in Washington from 2010-2013.

Kyle Shanahan Wife

Shanahan met Amanda O’Donnell, better known as Mandy, while his father was the head coach in Denver.

Shanahan and O’Donnell married in 2005.

The couple has three children: two daughters, Lexi and Stella, and a son, Carter.

49ers NFL News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan Girolamo

