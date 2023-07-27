NFL News and Rumors

Sean Payton Calls Nathaniel Hackett’s Broncos ‘One Of The Worst Coaching Jobs’

Dan Girolamo
Sean Payton Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton did not hold back when describing the 2022 Broncos led by former head coach Nathaniel Hackett, calling it “one of the worst coaching jobs in the NFL” to USA Today’s Jarrett Bell.

“Everything I heard about last season, we’re doing the opposite,” Payton said.

Sean Payton Blames Broncos’ Staff, Not Russell Wilson

The Broncos finished the 2022 season at 5-12, their sixth straight losing season.

Quarterback Russell Wilson, who signed a five-year, $245 million contract extension before the season began, had the worst season of his career. Wilson threw for a career-low 16 touchdowns with an 84.4 passer rating. The Denver offense was last in the league in points per game with 16.9

Despite Wilson’s poor play, Payton believes the 34-year-old still has “gas in the tank.” Payton said it wasn’t entirely Wilson’s fault, blaming the coaching staff for the majority of the team’s failures

“There’s 20 dirty hands, for what was allowed, tolerated in the fricking training rooms, the meeting rooms,” Payton said. “The offense. I don’t know Hackett. A lot of people had dirt on their hands. It wasn’t just Russell. He didn’t just flip. He still has it. This B.S. that he hit a wall? Shoot, they couldn’t get a play in. They were 29th in the league in pre-snap penalties on both sides of the ball.”

Sean Payton Says Broncos Were Embarrassed In 2022

After calling Denver’s 2022 season an embarrassment, Payton took a shot at Hackett’s new employer, the New York Jets, about their upcoming appearance on Hard Knocks. According to Payton, “the pomp and circumstance” that comes with Hard Knocks will be part of the Denver organization.

“It doesn’t happen often where an NFL team or organization gets embarrassed,” Payton said. “And that happened here. Part of it was their own fault, relative to spending so much (expletive) time trying to win the offseason – the PR, the pomp and circumstance, marching people around and all this stuff.”

“We’re not doing any of that,” Payton continued. “The Jets did that this year. You watch. Hard Knocks, all of it. I can see it coming. Remember when (former Washington owner) Dan Snyder put that Dream Team together? I was at the Giants (in 2000). I was a young coach. I thought, ‘How are we going to compete with them? Deion’s (Sanders) there now.’ That team won eight games or whatever. So, listen…just put the work in.”

The Broncos host the Jets on October 8.

Dan Girolamo

