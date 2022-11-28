Soccer Parlay Picks Today’s Free World Cup Parlay Picks – Tuesday November 29

After the likes of some big nations such as five-time champions Brazil, Portugal and Uruguay were all in action yesterday, attentions now turn to day ten of the tournament with four games of soccer on show today. We have got you covered with our soccer parlay picks for each of the World Cup games on Tuesday 29 November.

Tuesday’s games we will provide free picks on are for Qatar vs Netherlands and Senegal vs Ecuador in Group A, with Iran vs USA and England vs Wales in Group B.

World Cup Parlay Picks For Tuesday November 29, 2022

Our four picks on Day 10 of the 2022 Qatar World Cup added together in a parlay, comes out at odds of +2064 with BetOnline. We think this parlay has a great chance of coming in and winning, so fingers crossed we can win you some cash on Day 10 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

As you can see, a $10 wager will return you $206.39 if you back our four parlays picks with BetOnline!

World Cup Parlay Pick 1: Ecuador to win @ +145 with BetOnline

Our first parlay pick for Tuesday is that Ecuador will defeat Senegal and qualify for the knockout stages of the World Cup alongside the Netherlands in Group A. Whoever wins this is likely to join Virgil van Dijk and co in the last 16, and we think Ecuador may have just a little too much for a Senegal side without their talisman Sadio Mane.

World Cup Parlay Pick 2: Netherlands to win to nil @ -120 with BetOnline

We can see the Netherlands winning Group A after beating the hosts in their final group A game of the 2022 World Cup. They are clearly the strongest side in the group, and we can see them defeating Qatar with relative ease, without conceding too.

World Cup Parlay Pick 3: England and Over 2.5 Goals @ +135 with BetOnline

A huge grudge match in Group B sees England and Wales face off, with both sides still able to qualify for the knockout stages. We think England will win this one and that there could be three or four goals too in a thrilling game. Wales have struggled so far, and we thin the Three Lions will qualify as group winners here without defeat.

World Cup Parlay Pick 4: USA to win @ +105 with BetOnline

Our fourth and final parlay pick on Tuesday is that the USMNT will defeat Iran and qualify as runners-up in Group B. Whoever wins this game goes through, so there is a lot at stake. We feel that Gregg Berhalter’s side are stronger and their roster is far superior, and this will show with the USA making it into the last 16 of the 2022 World Cup after a win here.

