Texas football — a tradition and passion unlike any other. As the autumn air starts to hint at cooler days, the burning anticipation for the Texas Longhorns’ 2023 season reaches fever pitch. This year, the spotlight shines brightly on the Longhorns as they gear up for a string of exhilarating matchups, each holding the promise of a narrative that might etch itself into the annals of college football history. Let’s take a look at the 2023 Texas Longhorns schedule, including their key games, kick-off times and how to watch.

Apart from the pulsating atmosphere in stadiums and the roar of die-hard fans, Texas football in 2023 is encapsulated by change, challenges, andchampionship aspirations. From fresh talent emerging from the sidelines to epoch-making games that could define their trajectory, this college football season promises a gamut of emotions. This article is your all-in-one guide to everything Texas Football in 2023 — from key games to TV schedules.

Texas Football 2023 Schedule

Here’s the Longhorns’ roadmap for the season:

Sat, Sep 2: vs. Rice at 3:30 PM on FOX

vs. Rice at 3:30 PM on Sat, Sep 9: @Alabama at 7:00 PM on ESPN

@Alabama at 7:00 PM on Sat, Sep 16: vs. Wyoming at 8:00 PM on Longhorn Network

vs. Wyoming at 8:00 PM on Sat, Sep 23: @Baylor, Time TBD

@Baylor, Time TBD Sat, Sep 30: vs. Kansas, Time TBD

vs. Kansas, Time TBD Sat, Oct 7: vs. Oklahoma (neutral location), Time TBD on ABC

vs. Oklahoma (neutral location), Time TBD on Sat, Oct 21: @Houston, Time TBD

@Houston, Time TBD Sat, Oct 28: vs. BYU, Time TBD

vs. BYU, Time TBD Sat, Nov 4: vs. Kansas State, Time TBD

vs. Kansas State, Time TBD Sat, Nov 11: @TCU, Time TBD

@TCU, Time TBD Sat, Nov 18: @Iowa State, Time TBD

@Iowa State, Time TBD Fri, Nov 24: vs. Texas Tech at 7:30 PM on ABC

Texas Longhorns Key Games in 2023

Week 1 – vs. Rice

The season’s curtain-raiser sees the Longhorns go head-to-head against Rice. The significance? Starting strong lays the groundwork for the narrative ahead. With Texas beginning as 35-point favorites, all eyes will be on whether they can meet, or even surpass, these towering expectations.

The game also offers QB Quinn Ewers a chance to get off to a fast start. The weight of expectation lies heavy on his young shoulders — not just to perform, but to fend off murmurs suggesting that another prodigious talent, Arch Manning, could be a better fit.

Week 2 @ Alabama

The atmospherics surrounding this clash are electric. The Longhorns’ journey to Tuscaloosa isn’t just another away game; it’s a precursor to their life in the SEC from 2024 onwards. This early-season matchup offers a tantalizing glimpse of the future conference dynamics.

But there’s more. The reunion narrative — Texas’ head coach Steve Sarkisian returning to face his mentor, the legendary Nick Saban — adds layers of depth to the game. It’s a litmus test, an early indicator of the strengths, weaknesses, and championship credentials of both teams.

Week 6 vs. Oklahoma

The Red River Rivalry — an encounter that requires no preamble. This storied contest comes with the added sheen of last year’s 49-0 demolition by Texas. Oklahoma, bruised from that encounter, will be on the hunt for redemption.

Historical trivia plays its part too: the 2022 showdown was the first since 2000 where neither team held a ranking going into the game. As both Texas and Oklahoma gear up for their SEC sojourn in 2024, this encounter holds significance beyond just conference implications. It’s about pride, history, and setting the tone for the future.

How to Watch Texas Football in 2023

The Big 12 Conference has long-standing broadcast partnerships with giants in the realm of sports broadcasting — ESPN and FOX Sports. Given their history of comprehensive coverage, it’s a safe bet that most of the Longhorns’ fixtures will find a home across these two networks.

While some games are currently without details on how to watch, here’s what we do know:

Texas’ week one game versus Rice will be on FOX .

will be on . The Longhorns’ week two clash against Alabama will be aired on ESPN .

will be aired on . The week three clash v. Wyoming will air on The Longhorn Network.

will air on The Red Rivalry clash vs. Oklahoma on October 27 will be shown on ABC .

will be shown on . The final Longhorns game of the season against Texas Tech will be on ABC on Friday, November 24.

The ESPN app and Fox Sports app will also have streaming options for these games.

Texas Longhorns’ Championship Odds

Diving into the world of odds can be a whirlwind, but it’s a crucial lens through which many gauge a team’s prospects. Let’s unravel what the numbers say about the Longhorns this season.

*All odds are courtesy of BetOnline and are subject to fluctuation.

Texas stands at -110 to win the Big Ten. In layman’s terms, they are the favorites, even edging out perennial rivals like Oklahoma. Such odds indicate that bookmakers see them having a greater than 50% probability of clinching the title.

On the broader national scale, Texas is pegged at +1800 to win the College Football Championship. They’re behind seven schools, including powerhouses like Georgia, Alabama, and Ohio State. These odds reflect a probability of slightly over 5% for Texas to be crowned national champions. It’s a longer shot, but in college football, as we all know, anything can happen.

Finally, when examining the season win totals, the line stands at 9.5 with the over at -145 and the under at +115. This suggests bookmakers lean towards Texas possibly racking up 10 or more wins this season, given the higher probability attached to the ‘over’.

Texas Longhorns 2023 Freshman to Watch

The lore of Texas Football has witnessed many a prodigy rise through its ranks, leaving an indelible mark on the the sport. This year, all eyes — from fervent fans to eagle-eyed scouts — are fixed on one name: Arch Manning.

Manning doesn’t just bring with him the weight of his illustrious surname, being the nephew of NFL legends Peyton and Eli Manning, but he also arrives in Texas with a resume that would make most senior players envious. As a 5-star quarterback recruit and the consensus-ranked No.1 overall in the class of 2023, expectations aren’t just high — they’re stratospheric.

His high school stats speak volumes. Manning charted an impressive senior season, flinging 35 touchdowns against a mere two interceptions, and averaging over 10 yards per attempt. Numbers like these don’t just hint at potential; they scream of a talent that’s ready to explode on the collegiate stage.

However, the path isn’t without its hurdles. Quinn Ewers remains the starting QB for the Longhorns. While Ewers is staking his claim under center, the specter of Manning, ever so talented and ever so eager, looms large in the backdrop.

If Ewers falters or even if there’s just a chink in his armor, Manning’s presence ensures that he’s on a tight leash. Fans, ever so expectant and ever so passionate, are itching to see this new star in action.

