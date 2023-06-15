Texas & Oklahoma Will Have No Easy Picnic Their First Go-Round in the SEC

The upcoming 2024 season in the Southeastern Conference (SEC) is set to be an intriguing one with the addition of Texas and Oklahoma. The SEC recently unveiled its eight-game schedule for the season, which includes matchups between every SEC school and either the Sooners or the Longhorns. This new schedule comes at a time when the conference is also transitioning to a 12-team College Football Playoff model, adding further excitement and implications to the games.

Texas & Oklahoma Introduction

Texas, the shiny new addition to the SEC, brings a highly lucrative program that generated $239 million in 2022, the most among SEC schools. The Longhorns’ schedule features exciting matchups, including a home game against Georgia and a reunion game with Arkansas in what used to be the Southwest Conference. Additionally, the long-awaited rivalry between Texas and Texas A&M is set to be revived on a larger stage.

Oklahoma’s 2024 SEC Schedule is Flat Out Brutal

Meanwhile, Oklahoma, after a 6-7 season under coach Brent Venables, faces a challenging schedule in their first year in the SEC. The Sooners have notable matchups against Alabama and Tennessee at home, as well as road games at LSU and Auburn, known for their hostile environments. Although they face a tough schedule, the increased visibility and competition in the SEC will undoubtedly test Oklahoma.

UGA & Bama Have a Tough Road Ahead As Well

The Georgia Bulldogs, coming off successful seasons, have their sights set on a third consecutive national championship. Their 2024 schedule presents significant challenges, starting with a non-conference game against Clemson. They will also face road games at Texas and Alabama, providing tough tests for the Bulldogs’ championship aspirations.

Alabama, a perennial powerhouse, retains its rivalries with LSU, Auburn, and Tennessee in the eight-game format. They also face a road game against Oklahoma, adding another high-profile matchup to their schedule. Alabama coach Nick Saban had previously expressed reservations about playing all three rivals in a nine-game schedule, but the Crimson Tide now have the opportunity to face them in the condensed format.

The strength of schedule and the impact on teams’ chances in the 12-team College Football Playoff era is an intriguing question. Even heavy favorites like Georgia and Alabama could face challenges and potentially accumulate two or three losses in such a competitive landscape, raising questions about how these losses would be evaluated in the playoff selection process.

Overall, the addition of Texas and Oklahoma, along with the implementation of the new playoff model, has intensified the excitement surrounding SEC football in the upcoming 2024 season. Fans and analysts alike will closely monitor the games, rivalries, and performances of these powerhouse programs as they navigate a highly competitive conference.