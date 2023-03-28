It is an interesting juxtaposition of where New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and his former star players, Tom Brady, Danny Amendola, Rob Gronkowski, and Julian Edelman, are these days.

Belichick is answering questions about why fans should feel good about the 2023 Patriots.

He cites the last 25 years as the reason.

"What would you say to them to give them a reason to be optimistic for what's ahead?" "The last 25 years." – Bill Belichick

But those players who gave Belichick and the Patriots success in the past 25 years are now happily retired.

They are convening at the beach for a sun and fun reunion.

The Beach Pics

Brady, Amendola, Gronk, and Edelman look a lot less stressed than Belichick.

They are clearly having the most fun.

Brady and Gronk won without Belichick.

Belichick has yet to win without them, no wonder he looks stressed.

Can The Patriots Turn The Corner In 2023?

The Patriots dominated the AFC East division in Brady’s heyday.

The New York Jets, Buffalo Bills, and Miami Dolphins rarely stood a chance unless Brady and his crew were having an off day (which seemed most apt to happen when the Patriots traveled to Miami).

Everybody is rebuilding in the division to catch up with the new force to contend with: Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.

Is Mac Jones the right quarterback for the job to lead the Patriots?

That continues to be an unanswered question.

Could The Patriots Pursue Lamar Jackson?

That’s why when Patriots owner Robert Kraft spoke about Lamar Jackson at the NFL owners’ meetings on Monday, people did a double take.

Could the Patriots go after Jackson?

It is an intriguing thought, almost as interesting as how Kraft shared he was tipped off that Jackson was interested in coming to New England.

Rapper Meek Mill texted him and told him so.

Kraft did not answer any further questions about Jackson; he said that it was up to Belichick.

Could Lamar Jackson end up in New England??? "Bill Belichick has been unabashed in his love for Lamar Jackson – but the Patriots don't usually go in that big … it just doesn't feel like a Patriots move." – @kdthompson5

Belichick loves Lamar Jackson and his MVP capabilities, but acquiring him would be inconsistent with the culture in New England to pony up big money and draft picks for big players.

That’s not how the Patriots have won in the past, but anything is possible if the soon-to-be 71-year-old Belichick prefers the win-quicker option of an established player like Jackson versus fostering the development of Jones.

