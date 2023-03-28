NFL News and Rumors

Tom Brady Is Hosting A New England Patriots Reunion At The Beach

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Linkedin
3 min read
NFL: AFC Championship-Jacksonville Jaguars at New England Patriots

It is an interesting juxtaposition of where New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and his former star players, Tom Brady, Danny Amendola, Rob Gronkowski, and Julian Edelman, are these days.

Belichick is answering questions about why fans should feel good about the 2023 Patriots.

He cites the last 25 years as the reason.

But those players who gave Belichick and the Patriots success in the past 25 years are now happily retired.

They are convening at the beach for a sun and fun reunion.

The Beach Pics

Brady, Amendola, Gronk, and Edelman look a lot less stressed than Belichick.

They are clearly having the most fun.

Brady and Gronk won without Belichick.

Belichick has yet to win without them, no wonder he looks stressed.

Can The Patriots Turn The Corner In 2023?

The Patriots dominated the AFC East division in Brady’s heyday.

The New York Jets, Buffalo Bills, and Miami Dolphins rarely stood a chance unless Brady and his crew were having an off day (which seemed most apt to happen when the Patriots traveled to Miami).

Everybody is rebuilding in the division to catch up with the new force to contend with: Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.

Is Mac Jones the right quarterback for the job to lead the Patriots?

That continues to be an unanswered question.

Could The Patriots Pursue Lamar Jackson?

That’s why when Patriots owner Robert Kraft spoke about Lamar Jackson at the NFL owners’ meetings on Monday, people did a double take.

Could the Patriots go after Jackson?

It is an intriguing thought, almost as interesting as how Kraft shared he was tipped off that Jackson was interested in coming to New England.

Rapper Meek Mill texted him and told him so.

Kraft did not answer any further questions about Jackson; he said that it was up to Belichick.

Belichick loves Lamar Jackson and his MVP capabilities, but acquiring him would be inconsistent with the culture in New England to pony up big money and draft picks for big players.

That’s not how the Patriots have won in the past, but anything is possible if the soon-to-be 71-year-old Belichick prefers the win-quicker option of an established player like Jackson versus fostering the development of Jones.

NFL Betting Guides 2023

 

 

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors Patriots
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Linkedin
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
NFL: AFC Championship-Jacksonville Jaguars at New England Patriots

Tom Brady Is Hosting A New England Patriots Reunion At The Beach

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  20min
NFL News and Rumors
Jimmy Haslam Kevin Stefanski
Cleveland Browns Owner Jimmy Haslam Comments On Coach Kevin Stefanski’s Job Security
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  54min
NFL News and Rumors
NFLLogo
New Rule Change Will Allow NFL Players To Wear Number Zero
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  1h
NFL News and Rumors
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley runs the ball.
Saquon Barkley Has No Outstanding Offer From New York Giants
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  6h
NFL News and Rumors
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson throws a ball.
Anthony Richardson NFL Draft 2023 Odds: Colts, Lions Among Favorites
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  6h
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: NFC Divisional Round-Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers GM Brian Gutekunst Comments On Aaron Rodgers Situation
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Mar 27 2023
NFL News and Rumors
NFL footballs
2 Crazy Things Learned From NFL Owners’ Meeting Press Conferences
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Mar 27 2023
More News
Arrow to top