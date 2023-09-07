Legendary quarterback Tom Brady is taking retirement to new heights, literally.

The greatest NFL quarterback of all time recently announced that he signed on to be a strategic adviser for Delta Airlines.

On Wednesday, Brady and Delta CEO Ed Bastian announced his new partnership with Delta, where he will use his expertise in teamwork, performance, and perseverance to help create tools for over 90,000 employees.

“Bringing a leader like Tom onto the Delta team furthers our mission to connect the world while accelerating our drive to continuously improve for our colleagues, customers, and communities,” said Delta CEO Ed Bastian.

Tom Brady’s New Job With Delta Airlines

There is no word on how much Brady’s new deal with Delta Airlines is worth. However, Brady will act much more than an ambassador for the company.

Brady is expected to work on internal employee training and appear in external advertising campaigns. His official title with Delta is “strategic adviser”, a role that likely pays quite well.

Brady will be using his experience to help advise on “teamwork tools” for the airlines’ employees.

In his first year with the company, Brady is expected to work with Delta’s employees for “onboarding, cultural familiarity and immersion” into the company. He will appear in a video series with other business leaders and philanthropists.

There’s a good chance that Brady will appear in employee training exercises that will be focused on teamwork and managing adversity.

Brady Leans Towards Advisor After Retirement

It’s been a busy summer for Brady since he announced his retirement earlier this year. In just a few months, Brady has bought minority ownership of the British soccer team Birmingham City and a Major League Pickleball team. He has been involved in creating his own team in E1 Series, the first electric boat racing championship.

Even though Brady is currently an advisor for Delta Airlines and Birmingham City, he is expected to become the lead NFL analyst on Fox Sports at some point. He signed a 10-year deal worth $375 million in 2022, which was expected to begin following his retirement.

There is no word yet on whether or not Brady will be a part of the crew this year but that hasn’t stopped him from becoming the highest-paid sports broadcaster before ever stepping foot in the broadcast booth.

