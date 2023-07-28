NFL News and Rumors

Tom Coughlin, Mike Shanahan Among Semifinalists For Pro Football Hall Of Fame

Dan Girolamo
New York Giants former head coach Tom Coughlin and quarterback Eli Manning

The Pro Football Hall of Fame named the 12 semifinalists in the coach/contributor category and 12 semifinalists in the Seniors category for the Class of 2024. Among the Hall of Fame semifinalists are Tom Coughlin and Mike Shanahan.

Tom Coughlin, Mike Shanahan Among Semifinalists For Pro Football Hall of Fame

Coughlin is a two-time Super Bowl-winning head coach with the New York Giants. Coughlin and the Giants upset the undefeated New England Patriots in 2007.

Shanahan also won two Super Bowls (1997 and 1998) as the head coach of the Denver Broncos.

14 coaches have won multiple Super Bowls. Nine are in the Hall of Fame, and two — Bill Belichick and Andy Reid — are active. Coughlin, Shanahan, and George Seifert are the only two-time winners not in the Hall.

The remaining semifinalists in the coach/contributor category include Mike Holmgren, Frank “Bucko” Kilroy, Robert Kraft, Buddy Parker, Dan Reeves, Art Rooney Jr., Marty Schottenheimer, Clark Shaughnessy, Lloyd Wells, and John Wooten.

Ken Anderson, Sterling Sharpe Among Semifinalists In Seniors Category

Former MVP Ken Anderson and three-time All-Pro tight End Sterling Sharpe are two of the senior candidates for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The other semifinalists are Maxie Baughan, Randy Gradishar, Joe Jacoby, Albert Lewis, Steve McMichael, Eddie Meador, Art Powell, Otis Taylor, and Al Wistert.

The committee will meet in August to select up to three senior candidates and one coach/contributor to go on the ballot as finalists. Then, the finalists will need at least 80% approval from the voting body to be named to the Class of 2024.

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
