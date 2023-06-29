Tight ends are becoming one of the most important positions in an NFL offense. Referred to as “security blankets,” tight ends are a quarterback’s best friend with their ability to get open, especially in the middle of the field. Because of their increasing importance, premium tight ends are starting to get paid higher salaries. Below, we list the top 10 highest-paid tight ends in the NFL.

Top 10 Highest-Paid NFL Tight Ends In 2023

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle is the highest-paid tight end in the NFL. In 2021, Kittle signed a five-year, $75 million deal, including $30 million guaranteed.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce comes in right behind Kittle with a four-year, $57.250 contract.

New York Giants tight end Darren Waller has the highest average annual value (AAV) among tight ends with $17 million.

Top 10 Highest-Paid NFL Tight Ends In 2023*

Note: Ranking the highest-paid tight ends by the total value of their contract, not by AAV.

10. Hunter Henry, New England Patriots — three years, $37.5 Million

After spending five seasons with the Chargers, Hunter Henry signed a three-year, $37.5 million contract with the New England Patriots during the 2021 offseason.

In two seasons with New England, Henry caught 91 receptions, 1,112 yards, and 11 touchdowns.

In 2023, Henry is entering the final year of his contract.

9. Taysom Hill, New Orleans Saints — four years, $40 million

Taysom Hill’s hybrid deal is unique and unlike other contracts because it pays him a $40 million base salary for the role that he’s currently playing, and up to an additional $55 million if he does become the Saints’ starting QB for the next four seasons. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 22, 2021

Since entering the NFL in 2017, Taysom Hill has played multiple positions for the New Orleans Saints: quarterback, running back, and gunner. Hill is known as “The Human Swiss Army Knife.”

During the 2021 offseason, Hill signed a 4-year, $140 million extension with the Saints. However, the contract was a unique “hybrid” contract extension that comes to four years, $40 million. However, Hill could make between $40 and $95 million, depending on his position.

In 2022, Hill was primarily used as a tight end and wildcat quarterback. Hill caught nine passes for 77 yards and two touchdowns. However, Hill thrived in the ground game, rushing for 575 yards and nine touchdowns.

8. Jonnu Smith, Atlanta Falcons — four years, $50 million

After spending his first four seasons with the Tennessee Titans, tight end Jonnu Smith signed with the New England Patriots during the 2021 offseason. Smith signed a four-year, $50 million contract.

In two seasons with the Patriots, Smith only one caught touchdown on 55 receptions.

On March 15, 2023, Smith was traded to the Atlanta Falcons for a 2023 seventh-round draft pick.

7. Darren Waller, New York Giants — three years, $51 million

In 2020, Darren Waller was considered one of the three best tight ends in the NFL after leading the league in catches with 107.

However, injuries cut his last two seasons short with the Las Vegas Raiders.

In September 2022, Waller signed a three-year, $51 million contract extension with the Raiders, earning the highest AAV among tight ends with $17 million.

During the 2023 offseason, Waller was traded to the New York Giants for a compensatory 2023 third-round pick.

6. Dawson Knox, Buffalo Bills — four years, $52 million

After a breakout campaign in 2021, where he set career highs in receptions (49), yards (587), and touchdowns (9), Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox signed a four-year, $52 million contract extension.

As one of Josh Allen’s favorite targets, Knox had a solid 2022 campaign of 48 catches, 517 yards, and six touchdowns.

Knox caught a touchdown in the Bills 34-31 win over the Miami Dolphins in the 2022-2023 Wild Card Round.

5. David Njoku, Cleveland Browns — four years, $54.750 million

After five productive seasons with the Browns, Cleveland placed the franchise tag on tight end David Njoku after the 2021 NFL season.

Two months later, Njoku and the Browns agreed to a four-year, $56.75 million contract extension.

During the 2022 season, Njoku set a career-high in catches (58) and tied his career-best for touchdowns in a season with four.

4. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens— four years, $56 million

Since 2018, no player has had more receptions on the Baltimore Ravens than Mark Andrews (336). The next closet player, Marquise Brown, has 195.

In five NFL seasons, Andrews has twice led all tight ends in touchdown receptions. In 2021, Andrews won the tight end triple crown, leading the position in receptions (107), yards (1,361), and touchdowns (9).

In September 2021, Andrews signed a four-year, $56 million extension with the Ravens, including $37.6 million guaranteed.

3. Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles — four years, $57 million

After splitting time for three-and-a-half seasons, Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert became the number-one option at the position after the team traded Zach Ertz to the Arizona Cardinals in October 2021.

One month later, Goedert signed a four-year, $57 million extension to remain with the Eagles.

In five seasons with the Eagles, Goedert caught 248 passes for 2,997 yards and 19 touchdowns.

2. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs — four years, $57.250 million

Travis Kelce has 3 years, $42.5M remaining on his contract with the #Chiefs, but none of it contains an early vesting guarantee. Dawson Knox, 4 yrs, $46.5M

Dallas Goedert: 3 yrs, $42.75M

David Njoku: 3 yrs, $42.25M

George Kittle: 3 yrs, $41.25M

Mark Andrews: 3 yrs, $29.75M — Spotrac (@spotrac) June 28, 2023

Kansas City Chiefs Travis Kelce is already one of the best receiving tight ends in NFL history.

Kelce has seven-straight seasons 1,000-yard seasons, including a record-setting 1,416 yards in 2020.

Among the history of NFL tight ends, Kelce ranks fourth in receptions (814), fourth in yards (10,344), and sixth in touchdowns (69).

Before the start of the 2020 season, Kelce signed a four-year, $57 million contract extension with the Chiefs through the 2025 season.

1. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers — five years, $75 million

The highest-paid tight end in the NFL is George Kittle, who signed a five-year, $75 million contract extension with the San Francisco 49ers on August 13, 2020.

In six seasons with the Niners, Kittle has 395 catches for 5,254 yards and 31 touchdowns. However, his real strength could be in the running game, as Kittle consistently ranks toward the top in blocking among tight ends.

Kittle has made four Pro Bowls, with one First-team All-Pro selection and two Second-team All-Pro selections.

