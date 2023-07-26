It’s common knowledge that pop-icon Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce move in different circles, yet they nearly intersected at one of Swift’s recent concerts. The unanticipated crossover occurred during the “Eras” tour stop at Arrowhead Stadium, an event that Kelce attended as an eager fan. Kelce wanted to give Swift his number on a friendship bracelet, but got shot down by the singing starlet.

Kelce’s Attempt to Give Swift His Number Unsuccessful

Swift, renowned for her dedication to her fans—lovingly known as “Swifties”—has a concert tradition that involves the exchange of friendship bracelets. Kelce, inspired by this practice, decided to participate, albeit with a unique twist. He came up with the plan to create a friendship bracelet embedded with his phone number and hoped to present it to the global singing sensation.

Travis talked about the incident on “New Heights,” a podcast Kelce co-hosts with his brother, Jason Kelce. The Chiefs’ star lamented, “Well, I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings.” His disappointment was twofold—first, over Swift’s protocol of not meeting anyone pre or post-shows, and secondly, because he didn’t get the opportunity to give her the specially made bracelet.

His innovative move, unfortunately, met a roadblock. As per Swift’s tradition, she refrains from any interaction before and after her concerts to conserve her voice. Kelce joked, “I was a little butthurt that I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her.”

Kelce a Recipient of Several Friendship Bracelets From Fans

The camaraderie between Kelce and the fans, however, was undeniable. As he divulged on his podcast, he did receive several friendship bracelets from Swift’s ardent followers. But his original plan, to give Swift a bracelet with his number on it, was unfulfilled. Kelce joked about this incident on his podcast, suggesting that the global superstar “didn’t want to meet me, so I took it personal.”

The tight end, despite the failed attempt, thoroughly enjoyed the show, saying, “It was an unbelievable show, and I’ve only seen Arrowhead filled like that for Chiefs games with that much excitement, and yeah, everybody was dressed in pink and purple going crazy. It was a wild show.”

Eagles Fan Swift Still Not Over Super Bowl?!

Kelce’s story also revealed that Taylor Swift remains an Eagles fan, which could potentially explain her hesitation to meet the Chiefs player fully. The Eagles’ loss to the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII may still linger in her heart, as brother Jason, the Eagles center, playfully implied that it was the reason behind her decision not to connect with Travis.

Even though Kelce didn’t score a direct connection with Swift, his attempt certainly added a playful twist to the beloved tradition of Swift’s concerts.

This unique tale of a star-studded near-crossover, a special friendship bracelet, and an unsolicited phone number showcases an entertaining slice of life from Travis Kelce, reiterating his fun-loving nature. Taylor Swift might have missed a chance to meet the renowned football player, but the anecdote provides a heartening connection between two disparate worlds of pop culture.

