NFL News and Rumors

CB Trevon Diggs Signs Massive Five-Year Extension With Dallas Cowboys

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs

The Dallas Cowboys and cornerback Trevon Diggs have agreed to a five-year, $97 million extension, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.

The deal is worth up to $104 million with incentives and features a $21.25 million signing bonus.

Trevon Diggs Remains With Dallas Cowboys After Massive Extension

With the Diggs extension, the Cowboys lock up their top corner for the foreseeable future.

Drafted in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, Diggs is a true ball hawk, with 17 interceptions in three seasons.

The two-time Pro Bowl selection’s best year was 2021 when Diggs led the league with 11 interceptions and two touchdowns. As a result, Diggs was named First-team All-Pro.

Diggs was entering the final year of his rookie contract and set to earn $4.3 million in base salary.

At a $19.4 million-per-year average, Diggs becomes the fifth-highest-paid cornerback in the NFL, behind Jaire Alexander, Denzel Ward, Marshon Lattimore, and Marlon Humphrey.

Diggs Rejoins A Bolstered Cowboys Secondary

The Cowboys enter the 2023 season with an improved secondary, thanks to the addition of Stephon Gilmore.

Dallas’ secondary is ranked 8th by PFF heading into the season.

With the Diggs extension finalized, the Cowboys will now turn their immediate attention to All-Pro guard Zack Martin, who did not report for the start of training camp.

NFL Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Cowboys NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) runs during a drill

NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year 2023: Odds, Predictions, And Expert Picks

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  2min
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: NFC Championship-San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles
49ers QB Brock Purdy Has Been Cleared To Participate At Training Camp
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  4h
NFL News and Rumors
Pro Bowl
NFL Pro Bowl Games Scheduled For February 4, 2024 In Orlando
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  5h
NFL News and Rumors
New Browns' Contract Could Save Deshaun Watson $15M If Suspended
Even If Deshaun Watson Achieves Football Greatness In 2023, He Is Still Missing The Point
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  7h
NFL News and Rumors
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley
RB Saquon Barkley, New York Giants Agree To One-Year Deal
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  10h
NFL News and Rumors
Most Expensive Sports Franchises Ever Sold
Most Expensive Sports Franchises Ever Sold
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  19h
NFL News and Rumors
NFL Rule Changes 2023: Instant Replay Reversal, 4th Down Conversions, & More
NFL Rule Changes 2023: Instant Replay Reversal, 4th Down Conversions, & More
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  19h
More News
Arrow to top