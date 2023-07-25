The Dallas Cowboys and cornerback Trevon Diggs have agreed to a five-year, $97 million extension, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.

The deal is worth up to $104 million with incentives and features a $21.25 million signing bonus.

Trevon Diggs Remains With Dallas Cowboys After Massive Extension

With the Diggs extension, the Cowboys lock up their top corner for the foreseeable future.

Drafted in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, Diggs is a true ball hawk, with 17 interceptions in three seasons.

The two-time Pro Bowl selection’s best year was 2021 when Diggs led the league with 11 interceptions and two touchdowns. As a result, Diggs was named First-team All-Pro.

Diggs was entering the final year of his rookie contract and set to earn $4.3 million in base salary.

At a $19.4 million-per-year average, Diggs becomes the fifth-highest-paid cornerback in the NFL, behind Jaire Alexander, Denzel Ward, Marshon Lattimore, and Marlon Humphrey.

Diggs Rejoins A Bolstered Cowboys Secondary

Cowboys’ six-time All-Pro guard and team captain Zack Martin, who has been unhappy about the team’s lack of interest in restructuring his contract, did not report for the start of training camp, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 25, 2023

The Cowboys enter the 2023 season with an improved secondary, thanks to the addition of Stephon Gilmore.

Dallas’ secondary is ranked 8th by PFF heading into the season.

With the Diggs extension finalized, the Cowboys will now turn their immediate attention to All-Pro guard Zack Martin, who did not report for the start of training camp.

