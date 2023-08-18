There has been a lot of controversy surrounding Michael Oher and the Tuohy family. The once-beloved feel-good family story has now turned sour after shocking allegations from Oher were released earlier this week.

According to Oher, the Tuohy family never adopted him but instead tricked him into signing an agreement that made the couple his conservators.

The agreement in place gave Leigh Anne & Sean Tuohy authorization to make business decisions on his behalf, which allowed them to profit from the blockbuster hit “The Blind Side”, a movie portraying Oher’s life.

The movie earned $309 million at the box office, but Oher claims only the Tuohys benefited all from its success.

The success of the movie drove the family’s net worth up by millions. However, the family was already wealthy before ever meeting Oher.

Find out more about the Tuohy family’s net worth and their careers since the release of “The Blind Side”.

Tuohy Family Net Worth

The Tuohy family’s net worth is an estimated $100 million. While it isn’t clear how much the family profited off the film, it did help their popularity, eventually allowing them to venture off into new careers.

Before meeting Oher, Sean Tuohy was a very successful restaurant franchise mogul. He owned 115 franchises of major food chains like Taco Bell, Kentucky Fried Chicken, Pizza Hut, and Long John Silver’s. His family profited immensely from these franchises throughout the years. Tuohy was eventually able to sell these franchises for a total of $213 million in revenue.

Leigh Anne and Sean Tuohy’s Careers Since The Blind Side

Even though they were already rich, the blockbuster film helped the Tuohy family’s financial situation considerably. In fact, they still receive royalties from the movie. Additionally, the movie helped open up the doors for the Tuohy family, as Sean was able to find a job as a broadcaster and Leigh Anne worked as a producer of different projects.

With his background in sports, Sean served as a broadcaster for the Memphis Grizzlies. He was also able to work as an analyst for the University of Mississippi’s Ole Miss radio broadcasts.

Leigh Anne Tuohy was an interior designer and was involved in a series of different projects including ABC’s television series “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition.”

Mrs. Tuohy also was a part of different films, including “The Highwaymen” and “Saving Mr.Banks”. She even served as the executive producer for the television series “Family Addition with Leigh Anne Tuohy”.

These jobs are way less lucrative but the family was able to pursue these ventures after the popularity stemming from the film. While the family claims the story is a shakedown from Oher, the former football player has asked the Tennessee court to end his legal relationship with the family.

