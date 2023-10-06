NFL News and Rumors

Tyreek Hill Fined Just $7,000 For Not Wearing Socks vs Broncos

Gia Nguyen
Sports Editor
Tyreek Hill is one of the fastest players in the NFL and the wide receiver has definitely made some noise in Miami since being traded last year.

However, this week he received a ridiculous fine during the Denver Broncos game due to his apparel or lack thereof. Per Joe Schad, the NFL fined Hill $7,000 for not wearing socks.

Hill touched upon his fine stating it was the time he scored a touchdown against the Denver Broncos on September 24.

NFL Rules for Socks is Mandatory

According to a rule made by Commissioner Elmer Layden in 1945, NFL players must wear long stockings. The rule is still in the books and players are forced to wear socks while they are playing.

In the NCAA, players aren’t expected to wear long socks which is why many NCAA teams still play bare-legged. However, Commissioner Layden believed that NFL players have unsightly legs and they need to cover it up while playing.

The official rule states, “stockings must be white from the top of the shoe to midcalf and an approved team color from midcalf to the bottom of the pant leg, which must be pulled down below the knee.”

Tyreek Hill Receives $7,000 Fine for Not Wearing Socks

Hill couldn’t believe his eyes when he received a notification from the NFL for his infraction.

“So in the Broncos game, the first touchdown, I didn’t have any socks on at all,” Hill said toPalm Beach Post. “But I was getting an IV and I didn’t want to be late for the play. So I didn’t have time to put on my socks.”

While Hill confirmed that he will be appealing the fine, it’s a mandatory rule instilled on all players. However, based on the situation Hill will most likely get his fine reduced.

Hill signed a $120 million contract for four seasons with the Miami Dolphins. The fine isn’t a huge slap on the wrist for him but it’s a bit ridiculous to fine for any player for something so trivial.

NFL News and Rumors
Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
Gia Nguyen

