Victor Wembanyama was involved in an altercation with Britney Spears on Wednesday night in Las Vegas. Spears was accidentally struck after being blocked by Wembanyama’s security guard after tapping Wembanyama on the back. After reviewing the footage, the Las Vegas police said the security guard would not face charges, police said in a statement.

TMZ Acquired Footage Of Incident

🚨VIDEO OF BRITNEY/WEMBY INCIDENT SHOWS SHE DIDN’T GRAB HIM🚨 Full video here: https://t.co/nSXYAE6jhu pic.twitter.com/uMBqtLKJGN — TMZ (@TMZ) July 7, 2023

TMZ, who first reported the incident, acquired footage of the Wembanyama-Spears exchange.

In the video, Spears reportedly wanted a photo with the French phenom and tapped him on the back from behind. Spurs director of team security Damian Smith pushed Spears’s hand away, causing it to hit her face.

BBC acquired the police report, and the Las Vegas authorities said that Spears inadvertently hit herself in the face. Therefore, Smith will not face charges.

The police report reads: “Detectives and I were able to review surveillance footage of the event which showed Britney going to tap the Spurs player on the shoulder. When she touched the player [the security guard] pushes her hand off the player without looking which causes Britney’s hand to hit herself in the face.”

Victor Wembanyama Did Not Know Who Tapped Him

On Thursday, Wembanyama explained his side of the situation, saying he did not know that the person who tapped him was the iconic pop star.

“I didn’t know for a couple hours … I thought it was no big deal, and then security of the Spurs told me it was Britney Spears,” Wembanyama said. “At first, I was like, ‘You’re joking,’ but yeah, it turns out it was Britney Spears. I never saw her face. I just kept walking straight.”

Smith reportedly apologized after the incident, and Spears accepted.

Wembanyama is set to make his NBA Summer League debut on Friday, July 7, as the Spurs take on the Charlotte Hornets at 9 p.m. ET on ESPNU.

