Was Tyreek Hill Hoping To Play For The Cleveland Browns?

Wendi Oliveros
3 min read
Tyreek Hill Miami Dolphins

One of the blockbuster trades of the NFL 2022 offseason involved Tyreek Hill who went from the Kansas City Chiefs to the Miami Dolphins.

Hill is a Georgia native so many thought he wanted to play closer to home which explained Miami as his next stop.

However, Hill made a curious statement to a Cleveland Browns fan recently that makes all of that become questionable.

At an autograph session, he hinted that he wanted to join the Browns.

What Hill Said

Noah Weiskopf, a Cleveland Browns reporter, is the source who broke this news.

Weiskopf shared the conversation between Hill and the fan.

Hill said:

“They should’ve paid me bro, I tried to go to Cleveland, I tried that but they didn’t want me.” 

What It Means

It is an odd statement that lacks context, but we do know a few things.

The Chiefs traded Hill to the Dolphins for five draft picks just five days after the Texans traded quarterback Deshaun Watson to the Browns for six draft picks.

It may not have come down to money as much as the Browns did not have a lot of draft picks after the Watson trade.

What Could Have Been

Weiskopf concludes his tweet with the statement:

“What could’ve been”

It may not have materialized in 2022 with Watson’s 11-game suspension, but he likely means what the Watson-Hill combination would have looked like.

If Hill was on the team, the Browns would be a force to reckon with.

Maybe Hill was just joking around with the fan, it is hard to say.

The Browns Can Attract High-Level Talent

Despite the controversy surrounding the Watson trade, if Hill’s statement is to be believed, it indicates that the Browns are capable of attracting high-level talent.

This is a roster that continues to get better each off-season.

The challenge for the 2023 Browns is to play to the potential of that roster.

There are no more excuses to waste the prime years of previous draft picks Nick Chubb, Denzel Ward, and Myles Garrett’s careers.

It is the playoffs or bust for the 2023 Browns.

Browns owner Jimmy Haslam acknowledged that the time is now for the Browns to win.

He said:

“You all know how hard it is to win in the NFL. We certainly do. So I think everybody has a sense of urgency that we need to play well this year.”

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
