WATCH: 5-Star Recruit Sammy Brown Squat 545 lbs Four Times

Sammy Brown, the No. 1-ranked linebacker in the class of 2024, squatted 545 lbs four times in a viral video earlier this week. The No. 5 overall player in the 2024 class, Brown has yet to commit to a school but has already received interest from Georgia, Clemson, Ohio State, and Alabama.

The No. 5 player overall in the 2024 recruiting class, Brown is a 6-foot-3, 245 lb middle linebacker that also plays running back on the offensive side of the ball. Along with being a five-star recruit in football, Brown is also being recruited in wrestling and track.

Check out Brown’s impressive strength below.

545 x 4🫡

600 coming soon… pic.twitter.com/EOtCgWrFWp — sammy brown 🪐 (@sammybrown_) March 27, 2023

Sammy Brown’s Top Schools

For linebacker Sammy Brown, the recruitment process has begun. There are many top tiered schools interested in the five-star recruit including Clemson, Georgia, Ohio State, Alabama, and more.

There’s no doubt about Brown’s athletic abilities. He can play on both sides of the ball at running back and linebacker.

In his junior season, Brown had 181 carries for 1459 yards and 21 touchdowns as a running back. This also included 12 receptions for 246 yards and 3 TDs. As a linebacker, Brown had 113 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 4 pass break ups, 1 sack, and 1 interception.

Most schools are targeting Brown as a linebacker, where he is a five-star recruit and the top-ranked player at the position in his class. Brown is set to meet with Clemson in June but has made a few other trips to check out different schools, including a visit to Furman earlier this year.

After his first game in his junior year, Brown has received over 25 Power 5 offers. He’s set for a tour of the biggest schools in the country as a senior and will likely receive offers from some of the top football programs in the nation.

There’s no official word on where Brown is looking to go but the Georgia native will be make his commitment ahead of his senior season at Jefferson High School. After winning back-to-back national championships, the Georgia Bulldogs are expected to be the top school on his list.

Brown’s 545 lb Squat Wasn’t Even A Personal Record

Even though Brown’s video went viral, amassing over 238,000 views on Twitter, it’s not something new for the five-star recruit.

According to Brown’s Twitter, his 545-lb bench press wasn’t even his personal record.

He can bench press 365 pounds, squat 600 lbs, and run a 10.69 100m dash.

Brown also recently set a new personal record by cleaning 390 lbs and expects to be able to power clean 405 lbs by the beginning of his senior year.

Here is Brown’s new personal best below.

Easy 390×1 on cleans!

405 by the end of my junior year💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/VP3zFK9Rfw — sammy brown 🪐 (@sammybrown_) March 29, 2023

Think that’s impressive?

Check out some of Brown’s high school football highlights.

