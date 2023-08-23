Atlanta Falcons’ rookie running back, Bijan Robinson, is turning heads both on the gridiron and in the culinary world. While his moves on the football field have been nothing short of spectacular, his latest foray into the world of condiments is spicing things up. Enter “Bijan Mustardson,” a Dijon mustard brand with a zest reminiscent of Robinson’s energetic play.

A Touchdown in Your Mouth

The journey of “Bijan Mustardson” began during Robinson’s college football days at Texas. It was here that an NIL deal planted the early seeds of his mustard ambition. A little over a year later, both football and food enthusiasts are singing praises for “the official Dijon of Bijan.” Its slogan, “It’s like a touchdown in your mouth,” captures the essence of the brand perfectly – a blend of Robinson’s NFL prowess and gourmet flair.

“Bijan Mustardson” Bijan Robinson released a commercial to promote his mustard brand 🌭 (via @InBijanWeTrust)pic.twitter.com/QPPQIhK9Iz — Sports Business Journal (@SBJ) August 23, 2023

The excitement around Robinson’s mustard venture soared with the release of its spirited commercial. Visualize this: a hot dog, spiraling through the air, is expertly caught in a bun by Robinson, all while he relaxes in an end zone, feet lounged in a kiddie pool. It’s a fun, light-hearted portrayal, blending Robinson’s love for the game with his passion for his product.

Behind this delicious condiment lies an intriguing tale. Robinson’s brand website tells of his football triumphs, with touchdowns aplenty. However, there was a final frontier he yearned to conquer: tantalizing his taste buds. Teaming up with skilled chefs, Robinson embarked on crafting a gourmet Dijon mustard. The result? A condiment that promises the thrill of a touchdown with every taste.

Bijan’s Mustard Scented Candles

Adding to the mustard’s allure is an unexpected product twist found on the website: mustard-scented candles. Certainly an innovative way to relish the aroma of Robinson’s signature creation.

What sets Robinson apart is not just his exceptional football talent but his entrepreneurial spirit. “Bijan Mustardson” isn’t a mere sideline; it’s taking the culinary world by storm. As barbecue seasons roll around, this mustard is set to become a staple, bringing a dash of Robinson’s signature zest to every gathering.

