NFL News and Rumors

WATCH: Atlanta Falcons RB Bijan Robinson Releases Commercial for His Mustard Brand ‘Bijan Mustardson’

Author image
David Evans
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
bijan mustardson

Atlanta Falcons’ rookie running back, Bijan Robinson, is turning heads both on the gridiron and in the culinary world. While his moves on the football field have been nothing short of spectacular, his latest foray into the world of condiments is spicing things up. Enter “Bijan Mustardson,” a Dijon mustard brand with a zest reminiscent of Robinson’s energetic play.

A Touchdown in Your Mouth

The journey of “Bijan Mustardson” began during Robinson’s college football days at Texas. It was here that an NIL deal planted the early seeds of his mustard ambition. A little over a year later, both football and food enthusiasts are singing praises for “the official Dijon of Bijan.” Its slogan, “It’s like a touchdown in your mouth,” captures the essence of the brand perfectly – a blend of Robinson’s NFL prowess and gourmet flair.

The excitement around Robinson’s mustard venture soared with the release of its spirited commercial. Visualize this: a hot dog, spiraling through the air, is expertly caught in a bun by Robinson, all while he relaxes in an end zone, feet lounged in a kiddie pool. It’s a fun, light-hearted portrayal, blending Robinson’s love for the game with his passion for his product.

Behind this delicious condiment lies an intriguing tale. Robinson’s brand website tells of his football triumphs, with touchdowns aplenty. However, there was a final frontier he yearned to conquer: tantalizing his taste buds. Teaming up with skilled chefs, Robinson embarked on crafting a gourmet Dijon mustard. The result? A condiment that promises the thrill of a touchdown with every taste.

Bijan’s Mustard Scented Candles

Adding to the mustard’s allure is an unexpected product twist found on the website: mustard-scented candles. Certainly an innovative way to relish the aroma of Robinson’s signature creation.

What sets Robinson apart is not just his exceptional football talent but his entrepreneurial spirit. “Bijan Mustardson” isn’t a mere sideline; it’s taking the culinary world by storm. As barbecue seasons roll around, this mustard is set to become a staple, bringing a dash of Robinson’s signature zest to every gathering.

NFL Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Falcons News NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Instagram

David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on esteemed platforms like American Betting Experts and Betting Pro.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

David Evans

Twitter Instagram
David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on esteemed platforms like American Betting Experts and Betting Pro.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis

Titans’ Will Levis Signs Lifetime Supply Deal With Hellmann’s Mayonnaise

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  9min
NFL News and Rumors
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen
AFC East Preview 2023: NFL Odds, Contenders, Predictions, And Expert Picks
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  15h
NFL News and Rumors
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick
Bill Belichick Applauds Taylor Swift: ‘She’s Tough, Man’
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  18h
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Denver Broncos at Carolina Panthers
Panthers Preseason: Starting T Ikem Ekwonu Struggling, Seeking To Rebound Vs. Lions; NT Marquan McCall Waived, Not Right NFL ‘Fit’
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  13h
NFL News and Rumors
Seattle wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Seattle’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba To Undergo Wrist Surgery, Recovery Timeline TBD
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  21h
NFL News and Rumors
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield
Baker Mayfield Named Buccaneers Week 1 Starting Quarterback
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  22h
NFL News and Rumors
Joey Slye, Washington Commanders.
Washington Commanders Edge Baltimore Ravens In Preseason MNF, Break Ravens 8 Year Preseason Winning Streak
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Aug 22 2023
More News
Arrow to top