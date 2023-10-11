NFL News and Rumors

Broncos vs. Chiefs: How To Watch NFL Thursday Night Football With A Free Live Stream

Dan Girolamo
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes

Thursday Night Football kicks off Week 6 action in the NFL. The Denver Broncos (1-4) head to Arrowhead to play the Kansas City Chiefs (4-1). Find out how to watch Broncos vs. Chiefs on Thursday Night Football with a free live stream. 

Despite leading 13-8 at halftime, the Broncos were outscored in the second half 23-8 in a losing effort to the New York Jets. If the Broncos lose this game to the Chiefs, Denver could punt on the season and trade away players for draft picks.

For Kansas City, it was business as usual in Minnesota, winning 27-20. Travis Kelce nearly suffered a catastrophic ankle injury, but the star tight end returned to the game. Kelce is listed as questionable for Thursday night.

Which team will come out victorious? Keep reading to find out how to watch Thursday Night Football.

How to Watch Broncos vs. Chiefs On TNF: Date, Time, & TV Channel

  • 🏈 Game: Broncos vs. Chiefs
  • 📅 Date: Thursday – Oct. 12, 2023
  • 🕗 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
  • 🏟 Location: Arrowhead Stadium — Kansas City, Missouri
  • 📺 TV Channel: Prime Video
  • 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

Watch Broncos vs. Chiefs on Thursday Night Football With a Free Live Stream

Denver Broncos running back Jaleel McLaughlin (38) celebrates his rushing touchdown with quarterback Russell Wilson
Oct 8, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos running back Jaleel McLaughlin (38) celebrates his rushing touchdown with quarterback Russell Wilson (3) in the first quarter against the New York Jets at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The kickoff between the Broncos and Chiefs starts at 8:15 p.m. ET on Prime Video. Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), and Kaylee Hartung (reporter) will be on the call,

Amazon’s pregame show, TNF Tonight, will preview the game starting at 7 p.m. ET.

If you are a fan living in the Denver or Kansas City markets, you can watch the game on over-the-air TV stations. Additionally, subscribers to NFL+ can watch Broncos vs. Chiefs on mobile devices or tablets.

There is a way to watch Broncos vs. Chiefs on a free live stream with BetOnline. With a BetOnline account, customers can watch Thursday Night Football with a free stream after placing a bet.

New customers will receive a 50% welcome bonus of up to $1,000 on their first-ever BetOnline deposit. Use promo code BET1000 and get your 50% Bonus.

How To Watch Broncos vs. Chiefs With BetOnline

  1. Click here to sign up for BetOnline
  2. Create an account and make a minimum qualifying deposit of $55.
  3. Use code BET1000 in the cashier while making your deposit.
  4. Place a bet on Broncos vs. Chiefs
  5. Stream Broncos vs. Chiefs for free

Click here for terms and conditions.

Broncos vs. Chiefs Preview

The Kansas City Chiefs are heavy 10.5-point favorites against the Broncos.

The Chiefs have beaten the Broncos 15 straight times. Denver last defeated the Chiefs on September 17, 2015. Patrick Mahomes was still playing quarterback at Texas Tech in 2015.

View the odds for the game via BetOnline below.

Bet Denver Broncos Kansas City Chiefs Play
Moneyline +460 -600 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +10.5 (-110) -10.5 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 47 (-105) Under 47 (-115) BetOnline logo

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Lines are accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.

NFL Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Broncos Chiefs NFL News and Rumors
