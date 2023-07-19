Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns’ powerhouse running back, continues to demonstrate his formidable strength and dedication, amplifying his case for your fantasy team consideration. In a recent video that’s causing quite a stir, Chubb is shown conquering a weight of more than 600 lbs, a striking visual that adds depth to his status as one of the top fantasy football prospects.

Chubb Squats Over 600 lbs for 3 Reps with “Tsunami Bar”

Reigning from a season where he accomplished a career-high of 1,525 rushing yards and earned a coveted Pro Bowl selection, Chubb’s recent demonstration of his sheer strength makes him an exciting prospect.

The video footage captured during his offseason training shows him flawlessly squatting over 600 lbs, not just once but for three consecutive reps. Furthermore, the fact that Chubb executed this herculean feat with a “Tsunami Bar,” known for its flexibility under weight, makes it even more commendable as it challenges the lifter’s balance.

Watch the video below:

Chubb’s Previously Best Recorded Squat is 675 lbs

This isn’t the inaugural instance of Chubb turning heads with his off-season regimen. Previously, the Browns’ stalwart has been filmed hoisting an astonishing 675 pounds and 610 pounds during a workout at a Georgia high school. Keep in mind, this Herculean running back weighs in at 227 lbs and stands five-foot-eleven; he’s squatting well over double his body weight, an achievement few can claim.

Browns RB Nick Chubb just made a 675 lb squat look EASY 😳😤 @NickChubb21 (via zach.chubb/IG) pic.twitter.com/vhj8IYDzDM — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 9, 2022

Nick Chubb with a casual 610 pound squat at his alma mater, Cedartown High School in Georgia. #Browns

(🎥 @DrCOACHStrong) pic.twitter.com/oq7xyoEjlR — Noah Weiskopf (@BrownsWithNoah) July 22, 2022

Chubb’s Lower Body Strength Leads to Plenty of YAC

Chubb’s exceptional strength isn’t just for show—it pays off on the field. Since the Browns drafted him in 2018’s second round, Chubb has been nothing short of impressive. His rushing averages remain consistently above 5.0 yards per carry every season, demonstrating his dependability. Furthermore, he boasts a consecutive four-season streak of surpassing the 1,000-yard mark, culminating in his 2022 personal best.

Chubb’s tremendous lower-body power, evident from his remarkable squatting capacity, aids him in gaining yards even when defenders initially tackle him.

Last season, Chubb was third in the league, accumulating an impressive 695 yards after contact. His formidable strength, coupled with an unwavering commitment to his craft, clearly contribute to his success. Chubb’s display of impressive physical strength complements his stellar on-field performance, making him an attractive option for fantasy football enthusiasts.

So, as you deliberate over your fantasy football picks this year, let Chubb’s undeniable strength and steady performance guide your choice. The viral video of him lifting an astonishing weight isn’t just a testament to his prowess but a promise of what he brings to the field—and potentially your fantasy team.

