WATCH: Colts’ Rookie Anthony Richardson Launches 60-Yard Jump Pass With Ease

Gia Nguyen
The hype around rookie Anthony Richardson is real.

In their latest X post, the Indianapolis Colts shared a video of the rookie first-round pick throwing a 60-yard jump pass downfield with relative ease.

While working on some off-platform throws in practice, Richardson was suspended in the air and torquing his body before unleashing the viral jump pass.

It was an unbelievable throw, stunning absolutely everyone at practice. As shared earlier this morning, the video has already received over 1 million views on X.

Check out Richardson’s incredible 60-yard jump pass below.

Indianapolis Colts Rookie Anthony Richardson Worth No.5 Pick

The 2023 NFL season is almost here and fans are getting a glimpse of some of the top rookies during training camps and preseason games.

While some fans thought the Colts’ reached for their new franchise quarterback, fans are finally seeing why Richardson was such a coveted prospect. Not only does he appear to be worthy of his top 5 status but he checks all of the boxes of a potential franchise-altering QB.

At the 2023 NFL Combine, Richardson stood out smashing every quarterback metric and showing he has a high ceiling.

While some critics are quick to point out flaws in his mechanics, he’s shown a lot of promise under center. In fact, Richardson has already been named the Week 1 starter over Sam Ehlinger and Gardner Minshew.

Despite throwing an interception in his first preseason game, Richardson looked good on the field, completing 7-of-12 passes for 67 yards and rushing for another 7 yards.

Warren Moon Supports Richardson As Starting Quarterback

Shortly after his preseason debut, Richardson was named the starting quarterback for the Colts. While the rookie was in shock he won the starting job, Hall of Famer Warren Moon wasn’t.

As the only black quarterback in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Moon has been keeping tabs on Richardson’s performance. Needless to say, Moon believes that the Colts made the right call. As the Colts move forward, Richardson will be the foundation of the franchise, and getting him on the field to learn will be integral to the team’s long-term success.

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur , Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur , Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
