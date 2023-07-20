It’s officially time for NFL training camp, and the Jacksonville Jaguars are taking it to a new level with the grand opening of their cutting-edge training facility, the Miller Electric Center. As the players settle in for the start of the new season, they are welcomed to a brand-new, two-story, $120 million football complex.

The Miller Electric Center boasts state-of-the-art amenities that cater to every player’s needs. Among the facilities are a new locker room, two outdoor grass fields, an indoor surface, a gym, therapy pools, a dedicated draft room, and even a golf simulator.

Check out the Jacksonville Jaguars’ new training facility below.

Welcoming Players to the Miller Electric Center

On Tuesday, a ribbon-cutting ceremony marked the official opening of the Miller Electric Center. The facility, which is completely new, is equipped with world-class amenities, including a new locker room, two outdoor grass fields, therapy pools, and more.

Both players and coaches are excited about the new facility, with the golf simulator being the latest addition to their state-of-the-art equipment. As golf has become a popular pastime for professional athletes in recent years, the Jaguars are embracing this trend, giving their players the opportunity to engage in friendly wagers on the game.

Doug Pederson expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “When we walk into this facility every single day, it brings pride, joy, and fulfillment. I can’t wait to see our players’ reactions when they report for training camp this Friday and next Tuesday. Some have already seen it, and just to see the smile on their faces as they have a beautiful practice field to host training camp and many other events, I’m thrilled.”

Fans will have the chance to see the new practice facility on Wednesday, July 26, and throughout the training camp, with 13 open practices in total starting on Friday.

Jacksonville Jaguars’ 2023 Season

Following their upset win over the Los Angeles Chargers during the Wild Card Game, the Jacksonville Jaguars are determined to continue trending upward. The team will kick off their season on the road against division rivals, the Indianapolis Colts, at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The preseason starts for the Jaguars on August 12, with a match against the Dallas Cowboys.

Check the chart below for the complete Jacksonville Jaguars’ season.

WEEK DATE OPPONENT TIME TV 1 Sun, 9/10 @IND 1:00 PM FOX 2 Sun, 9/17 vsKC 1:00 PM CBS 3 Sun, 9/24 vsHOU 1:00 PM FOX 4 Sun, 10/1 vsATL * 9:30 AM TBD 5 Sun, 10/8 vsBUF * 9:30 AM NFL NET 6 Sun, 10/15 vsIND 1:00 PM CBS 7 Thu, 10/19 @NO 8:15 PM PRIME VIDEO 8 Sun, 10/29 @PIT 1:00 PM CBS 9 BYE WEEK 10 Sun, 11/12 vsSF 1:00 PM FOX 11 Sun, 11/19 vsTEN 1:00 PM CBS 12 Sun, 11/26 @HOU 1:00 PM CBS 13 Mon, 12/4 vsCIN 8:15 PM TBD 14 Sun, 12/10 @CLE 1:00 PM CBS 15 Sun, 12/17 vsBAL 8:20 PM NBC 16 Sun, 12/24 @TB 4:05 PM CBS 17 Sun, 12/31 vsCAR 1:00 PM CBS 18 Sat, 1/7 @TEN TBD TBD

NFL Betting Guides 2023