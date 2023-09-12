NFL News and Rumors

WATCH: NFL Gameday Kickoff Cast Gets Emotional On 9/11

Gia Nguyen
WATCH: NFL Gameday Kickoff Cast Gets Emotional On 9/11

The first week of the 2023 NFL season is nearly in the books and fans are already rejoicing over the NFL Gameday cast on NFL Network. Host Colleen Wolfe and Steve Mariucci drew rave reviews for their performances in Week 1, alongside Mike Garafolo and Kurt Warner. Wolfe allowed Mariucci to recall his experience of coaching in the first Monday Night Football following 9/11, issuing a masterclass.

Who Is A Part Of The NFL Gameday Kickoff Cast?

  • Colleen Wolfe
  • Steve Mariucci
  • Mike Garafolo
  • Kurt Warner

Wolfe, Mariucci Draw Rave Reviews On 9/11 Broadcast

Most people know where they were on September 11th, 2001, but for Wolfe and Mariucci, the day holds even more significance.

Mariucci and Wolfe both reflected and shared their personal experiences on Monday night. Fans responded with an outpouring of love and gratitude on the social media platform ‘X’, where they voiced their appreciation for the way the network navigated the emotional rawness of the day.

Mariucci recalled his first game back following 9/11 on Monday Night Football against the NY Jets. Then the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers, Mariucci could be seen getting emotional during the national anthem as NFL Network rolled back footage from the game.

While Mariucci said he remembers every game he’s ever coached, he said that he was unable to recall the details of that particular contest. Instead, his memory jogged straight to the events surrounding the game.

Fans React To NFL Gameday Kickoff Cast On 9/11

When talking about his personal experience, Mariucci nearly teared up several times and fans appreciated hearing his perspective.

They also commended Colleen Wolfe for allowing Mariucci to tell his side of the story, calling her performance a masterclass.

Check out some of the reactions from NFL fans following the Gameday Kickoff broadcast.

NFL News and Rumors
Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily.
Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily.
